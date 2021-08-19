Your Pet Can Be Anyone They Want This Halloween, From Winifred Sanderson to Buzz Lightyear

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A matching companion ups the ante for any Halloween costume.

Why dress up as a “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson sister alone when you can have your pet join you as the bewitching Winnie? Dress up your dog as the Woody to your Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story,” or transform your cat into The Child from “The Mandalorian” to make your Ahsoka Tano costume more believable.

Whatever movie and TV show characters you resonate with most, there’s sure to be a pet costume to ensure that you and your entire furry family are set — especially thanks to Disney’s Halloween lineup they recently dropped, which includes dozens of pet costumes for everyone’s favorite Disney characters.

Here are the best costumes for dogs, and other pets, to get your hands on before Oct. 31. But you can’t forget about a costume for yourself, so make sure to also check out the best Halloween costumes for 2021.

Winifred Sanderson in ‘Hocus Pocus’

Courtesy of Disney

Dress up your pet as the bewitched Winnie with this “Hocus Pocus”-themed costume that includes a green velvet dress with gold trim, sublimated designs on the skirt and a front purple panel that resembles a bustier. Make it a group costume by going as Winifred sister Sarah and dressing the cat up as Mary.

BUY NOW: $26.99 Buy It

Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story’

Courtesy of Disney

Your pup will be the most adorable Space Ranger in the world in this Buzz Lightyear costume, which even features jet-pack wings that light up. Lightweight padding and foam make it extra comfortable for long wear.

BUY NOW: $29.99 Buy It

Woody in ‘Toy Story’

Courtesy of Disney

If you have more than one dog, pair Buzz with his good friend, Sheriff Woody from the “Toy Story” franchise. The costume includes a cowhide vest attached to the shirt, a bandana and hat, in addition to a tiny “Sheriff” badge and belt buckle for a complete look.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

Stitch in ‘Lilo and Stitch’

Courtesy of Disney

Transform your dog into Experiment 626, or Lilo, from “Lilo and Stitch” with this vibrant bodysuit featuring Lilo’s distinct markings, in addition to a headpiece rendered as his face with 3D teeth, a raise nose and 3D ears. Match your dog with your own Lilo costume.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

The Child in ‘Star Wars’ The Mandalorian’

Courtesy of Disney

Forget Yoda, dress your pet up as “The Mandalorian’s” Grogu (or The Child) this Halloween. Complete with a plush frog in his hands, the set includes a robe with a faux fur collar, attached to a plush headpiece for the face.

BUY NOW: $29.99 Buy It

Ewok in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’

Courtesy of Disney

Your pet is already a small and furry mammal so it makes sense to dress them up as a “Star Wars'” Ewok, a fellow fluffy creature. Your pet can join the rebellion with this soft bodysuit and headpiece featuring a bib collar and Ewok ears.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

Spock in ‘Star Trek’

Courtesy of Amazon

Manifest a long and prosperous year for your pet with this costume of Spock from “Star Trek.” The costume features Spock’s distinct light blue commanding officer uniform so your pet is all read to board the starship USS Enterprise.

Spock Star Trek Costume $20.51 Buy It

‘Ghostbuster’

Courtesy of Amazon

Celebrate Jason Reitman’s upcoming “Ghostbusters” film starring Bill Murray and Finn Wolfhard by dressing your pet up as a scientist-turned-ghosthunter. The costume comes with a yellow t-shirt with the franchise’s’ branding, alongside an inflatable black backpack that works as an added accessory that weighs nothing.

Ghostbusters Jumpsuit $23.99 Buy It

Aerial in ‘Little Mermaid’

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t go wrong with a Little Mermaid costume. This one features a bright red wig and a colorful shell top and tail for a complete look.

Little Mermaid Costume $26.53 Buy It