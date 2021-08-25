From Wanda and Vision to Barb and Star: The Best Couples Costumes to Wear This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tired of your Fred and Wilma costumes? Your Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow cosplays feeling too tired?

The perfect couples costumes — ones that are timely but not overused — can be hard to come by. But thankfully, the past year of shows and movies have gifted us all with more than enough iconic duos to pull inspiration from this Halloween. From Wanda and Vision’s Halloween looks in Disney Plus’s “WandaVision” to Natasha Romanoff and Taskmaster’s action-packed battle scene in “Black Widow,” you and your partner have plenty of costumes to choose from this year.

Here are the best Halloween couples costumes from your favorite T.V. shows and movies this year.

Wanda and Vision

“WandaVision” is absolutely loaded with costume ideas, go big and try and attempt to recreate the “Dick Van Dyke” and “Donna Reed” tribute, or opt for the easy option and buy the literal Halloween costumes from their 90s episode-spoof. Just make sure you call yourself a “sokovian fortune teller” and a “wrestler,” for accuracy sake.

Wanda’s “Halloween” Costume

Courtesy of Disney

It only makes sense to wear Wanda’s outfit from the “very special” Halloween episode of “WandaVision” the “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” Pink tights, red boots and her classic headgear nod to her earlier comic book roots as the Scarlet Witch.

BUY NOW: $59.99 Buy It

Vision’s “Halloween” Costume

Courtesy of Disney

Of course, it isn’t a couples costume without Vision. Make your costuming partner dress up to complete the look from above. The set comes with a full bodysuit, gloves, shorts, cape and cowl with a diamond-shaped appliqué.

BUY NOW: $59.99 Buy It

Mando and Grogu

Mando and Grogu might be the most adorable pairing to come out of this year’s slate of shows. The “Star Wars” spinoff is perfect for any duo looking for an updated costume this year.

Mando Mask

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Transforming into the gunfighter is made easy with this cosplay mask, featuring the distinct T-shaped slits for eyes and nose, and made out of flexible PVC to fit a wide range of head sizes.

Mando Mask $39.99 Buy It

Beskar Armor

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

If you really want to be prepped for Mando’s intergalactic fighting, especially to protect Baby Yoda, then you’ll want to go for this complete Beskar Armor set that Mando wears for his biggest battles.

Mandalorian Beskar Armor $52.86 Buy It

The Child Costume

Courtesy of Disney Courtesy of Disney

This duo costume makes the most sense as a parent-and-baby collab considering Mando and Grogu’s relationship, so this Grogu costume is the perfect costume pairing if you have a baby to dress up it up with. If your kid is a bit older, you can go for the kid’s version.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

Bob Ross and a Tree Painting

Honor the iconic painter and television host this year with a painter’s palette, afro wig and tree painting. Plus, a new documentary about the PBS personality, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed” is out on Netflix that will absolutely raise the awareness to this classic figure.

Bob Ross Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

This costume set comes with everything you need to transform yourself into the beloved artist. Pair the wig, painter’s palette, wig and beard with your own jeans and button-down for an easy look that everyone will recognize.

Bob Ross Costume $20.87 Buy It

Painting Tree Tunic Dress

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, Bob Ross isn’t complete without an idyllic scene he’s created with his own paint and brush. Your Halloween partner can don this easy-to-wear tunic dress decorated with one of Ross’s distinct scenery paintings.

Painting Tree Tunic Dress $25.90 Buy It

Barb and Star…and Sharon Gordan Fisherman

Courtesy of Lionsgate/Everett Collection

Barb and Star make the perfect best friends costume this year, giving you and a buddy a pass to tap into the unhinged antics of the Midwestern duo. Dress up in loud floral beachwear for an easy summer-themed costume, and add on a third friend as the villainous Sharon Gordan Fisherman clad in white.

Barb

Pink Capri Pants

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Barb loves a bright capri pant. These pink ones with an elastic waist are comfortable and fit the vibe perfectly.

Women's Capri Pants Buy It

Floral Chiffon Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

There’s nothing Barb loves more than a bright floral chiffon moment. Brighten up your outfit with this festive top to pair with khakis, a wide-brimmed sunhat and lace-up Keds.

Hawaii Lady Aloha Shirt $29.00 Buy It

Star

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Star prefers a soccer mom-style visor while running around the motel.

Paper Straw Visor $21.99 Buy It

Hawaiian Floral Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Pair this noisy button-down with a white tee and pants to be instantly Star-ified.

Hawaii Lady Aloha Shirt $29.00 Buy It

Maholo Floral Leis

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you go as Star or Barb, you’ll want to accessorize your outfit with colorful floral leis. Add on with flashy yellow-clip ons to complete the bohemian look.

Maholo Floral Leis $9.90 Buy It

Sharon Gordan Fisherman

UV Glow in the Dark Steampunk Rave Goggles

Courtesy of Amazon

No, we didn’t forget about Sharon Gordan Fisherman, Kristen Wiig’s duel villainous character, who hatches a nefarious plot to kill everyone in town. Pair these funky goggles with a hooded white jacket and you’re all set for a trio costume.

UV Glow in the Dark Rave Goggles $8.99 Buy It

Harley Quinn and Peacemaker

James Gunn’s newest “Suicide Squad” brought hot new looks for everyone’s favorite Halloween costume, Harley Quinn! But it also ushered in a whole troupe of fantastic new supers to get excited about dressing up as. So far we’ve seen new costumes release for Quinn the DC Universe character the Peacemaker (who is getting his own HBO Max series spinoff) but check back for Polka-Dot Man, Rat Catcher and King Shark.

Harley Quinn Cosplay Costume

Courtesy of Cossky

This custom-made cosplay costume is all you need to transform into the powerful Suicide Squad member. The head-to-toe set includes a red and leather faux leather jacket with the words “Live Fast Die Clown”embellished on the back, in addition to skintight pants, gloves and headgear. Pair it with these full-body temporary tattoos, which feature Harley Quinn’s signature. sinister inks.

BUY NOW: $49.99 Buy It

Harley Quinn Pink and Blue Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Harley Quinn’s murderous ways are so captivating because of her sophisticated looks and innocent smile that hide her cunning ways. This blonde wig comes with symmetrical braids and face-framing bangs to replicate Margot Robbie’s look in James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad.”

Harley Quinn Wig $22.59 Buy It

Peacemaker Outfit

Courtesy of Cossky Courtesy of Cossky

John Cena’s Peacemaker in the newest “Suicide Squad” might be one of the most interesting characters in the MCU, so dedicated to peace that he’ll kill anyone to preserve it. This complete cosplay outfit comes with his red top, dark blue gloves, white pants and belt so you can transform yourself into what James Gunn describes as the “world’s biggest douchebag.”

BUY NOW: $107.99 Buy It

Peacemaker Mask

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Complete your Peacemaker fit with this silver headgear to replicate the same ostentatious accessory Cena’s character wears throughout the entire movie — and during plenty of press outings outside of the film, too.

Peacemaker Mask $15.99 Buy It

Loki and Sylvie

Following “Endgame,” the world was gifted with an alternate version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the eponymous Disney Plus Series, in which the God of Mischief teams up with another Loki Variant. This year, dress up as Loki and Sylvie to fight off the new big bad, time and those that mess with it.

Loki Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Wear Loki’s signature attire with his classic “Variant” windbreaker, paired with brown khakis, a tie and a white button-down.

Loki Costume $49.99 Buy It

Loki/Sylvie Helmet with Horns

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Any Loki Variant needs a horned helmet, which Loki wore during his time as Asgardian royalty. And if you need a busted set for Sylvie, etsy’s got you covered.

Loki Helmet $29.99 Buy It

Green and Black Sylvie Hooded Cloak

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Sylvie will need her own horned helmet, paired with a dark green and black hooded cloak. For an even more realistic look, you can go with this highly detailed cosplay costume for more money.

Green and Black Hooded Cloak $16.50 Buy It

Nadja and Laszlo in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Season 3 of “What We Do In the Shadows” comes out Sept. 2, meaning you’ll have a full season’s worth of episodes to pull inspiration from this Halloween. You’ll likely want to go as the musical vampire duo, Laszlo and Nadja.

Nadja Vampire Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

“What We Do in the Shadows” is far from a typical vampire series but the characters do look the part. Nadja loves a blood-colored fit, such as this costume that includes a velour jacket, velvet skirt and lace dickey.

Nadja Vampire Costume $24.99 Buy It

Laszlo Renaissance Frock Coat

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

There’s no event that Lazlo won’t dress up for, whether he’s performing for a crowd or committing a senseless killing. This medieval-style jacket set is a dupe for the outfit he wears throughout the entire series.

Laszlo Renaissance Frock Coat $47.98 Buy It

Custom Fangs

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Neither costume is complete without a custom pair of vampire fangs, which you’ll need to feast on your unsuspecting audience.

Custom Vampire Fangs $17.99 Buy It

Morticia and Gomez Addams

The Addams are a classic Halloween costume but they get an upgrade this year following the upcoming sequel set to come out this Oct.

Morticia Dress

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Play the matriarch of the family with this all-black cosplay dress, which comes with a floor-trailing veil hem and wide-hemmed sleeves for a dramatic look.

Morticia Addams Cosplay Dress $46.99 Buy It

Morticia Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Add even more drama to the look by adding a long black wig to replicate Morticia’s distinct locks.

Morticia Wig $19.99 Buy It

Men’s Floral Tuxedo

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

This paisley suit jacket is an exact dupe for Gomez’s signature fit, to be paired with a maroon bow tie and white button-down.

Men's Floral Tuxedo $57.99 Buy It

Black Widow and Yelena Belova

The sisters couple costume! Make this Halloween a family affair by cosplaying as the “Black Widow” sisters from the latest Marvel movie.

All-White Jumpsuit

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh got an all-white costume for Marvel suit makeover for the latest “Black Widow” release, a departure from her usual black attire. Natasha Romanoff dons the new suit to bust her “father” the Red Guardian out of prison, now there’s a great family Halloween costume idea as well. True, she eventually returns to her classic all-black outfit as the plot progresses but you do have the option to both wear white, or mix it up.

Black Widow Costume $44.99 Buy It

Frank and Lily in ‘Jungle Cruise’

Travel down the Amazon in a ramshackle boat this Halloween, as the Frank and Lily duo from “Jungle Cruise.” Whether you go as Dwayne Johnson’s steamboat skipper or as Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton, the adventurous pair make for a fun and unique couple’s costume for this year.

Frank Cosplay Costume

Courtesy of Amazon

This finished look is an exact replica of the outfit Frank wears throughout the entire film as he leads Lily and her brother MacGregor throughout the jungles of South America. The set includes his yellow suspenders, khaki pants and striped button-down. Pair it with this explorer hat for added believability.

Frank Jungle Cruise Cosplay Costume $64.49 Buy It

Lily Deluxe Adult Costume

Courtesy of Target Courtesy of Target

Don a sun hat and become the heroic Dr. Lily Houghton this Halloween, the deuteragonist in search of the life-saving Tears of the Moon. Aside from her classic hat, the full costume includes a blue collared button-down, beige khakis and a red handkerchief.

BUY NOW: $54.35 Buy It

Rick and Morty…and Pickle Rick

Following a much-anticipated Season 5 — which premiered in June and will run through Sept. 5 — a good ‘ole Rick and Morty costume feels long overdue. Don an electrified wig and go as the reckless and alcoholic scientist Rick, or wear a wide-eyed mask to go as his constantly bewildered grandson Morty. Or, simply put on an inflatable pickle costume to go as Rick’s alter ego, Pickle Rick.

Rick Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll be all set to hang with aliens and other extradimensional beings with this comprehensive set, which comes with a lab coat, wig and thick eyebrows.

Morty Costume $49.99 Buy It

Morty Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Morty’s most distinguishing features are his perpetually bewildered eyes in response to his grandfather’s reckless antics. Pair this mask with any basic t-shirt and jeans for a complete look.

Morty Costume $17.07 Buy It

Inflatable Pickle Rick

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Get out of family counseling by turning yourself into a pickle, just like the eccentric Rick does in the iconic episode “Pickle Rick.”

Inflatable Pickle Rick Costume $48.73 Buy It

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in ‘The Last Duel’

Set in 14th century France, “The Last Duel” tells the true story of a medieval knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) who fights to his death against squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after his wife accuses him of an egregious crime. Set to come out Oct. 15, the film is the perfect choice for Halloween inspiration for anyone looking to dress up in medieval armor this year.

Knight Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

A classic medieval knight costume works for Damon’s battling character, but you can make the costume more distinct by adding on a knight chainmail shirt, which he’s seen wearing while battling Driver’s character in the trailer.

Dark Prince Costume $62.51 Buy It

Red Satin Robe

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Affleck’s King Charles doesn’t hold back on his wardrobe for the throne. In the fleeting shots of him from the trailer he’s seen wearing a long red satin robe, decked out with heavy gold jewelry.

Red Satin Robe $11.99 Buy It

Bleached Blonde Wig and Goatee

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Affleck goes beach blonde for his role as King Charles, meaning you’ll have to snag a bleached blonde wig, alongside a goatee, to look the part.

Short Wig Hair Replacement $14.99 Buy It