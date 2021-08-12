The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Costume designing in Hollywood has only gotten bigger and better in recent years, with buzzy shows such as “Bridgerton” and “Gossip Girl” to blockbuster films such as “Cruella” and “Suicide Squad” casting a spotlight on their characters’ clothes in a way that adds a whole new level of excitement to every shot. And the plethora of costume-focused content that’s come out this year is a gift to people who like looking to their favorite on-screen characters for Halloween ideas.
Whether you go as a baton-wielding Natasha Romanoff from “Black Widow,” a corset-wearing duchess from 19th century London á la “Bridgerton” or a tattoo-covered Harley Quinn, there is no lack of fun and unique costume ideas for you to choose from this October.
Here are the best Halloween costumes from your favorite T.V. shows and movies to rock this year — enough for a week’s worth of festivities.
Daphne in ‘Bridgerton’
If your mid-quarantine “Bridgerton” binge made you nostalgic for Regency Era fashion and desperate for your own Regé-Jean Page romance, you aren’t alone. While you can’t travel back in time to 19th century England, you can dress up in your own dramatic ball gown to channel the lovable and powerful heroine, Daphne Bridgerton.
Long Satin Finger Gloves
No Regency Ball outfit is complete without long, elbow-length gloves to pair with a floor-dragging gown. These affordable ones from Amazon are perfect for a one-night costume, and are made out of Nylon and Spandex for a flexible fit.
Long Pearl Tulle Gloves
If you want to take your Daphne costume to another level, you’ll want to go with these tulle elbow-length gloves, embellished with sleek pearl-like detailing that will give your costume an extra kick.
Blue Gem Replica Necklace
Daphne’s blue gem necklace might be her most distinct accessory, given to her by Prince Freidrich early on in the season.
Regency Dress
Daphne’s ball gowns tend to be fairly subdued, at least compared to Queen Charlotte’s royal fits. A pink ribbon sash ties in the back of this long cotton gown, detailed with a scooped neckline and ruffled sleeves.
Daphne Bridgerton-Inspired Crown
Top your costume off with this dazzling headpiece, inspired by the crown Daphne wears in Episode 1. The handmade tiara is constructed with brass filigree stampings sewn onto the crown base and painted metallic gold.
Crystal Tiara Crown
Of course, a simpler crystal tiara will still do the trick. This alloy crown from Amazon features rhinestones and a flexible headband to a fit a wide range of head sizes.
Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’
“House of Gucci” doesn’t come out until Nov. 24, but the viral behind-the-scenes shots and the cinematic trailer is proof enough that the movie will be full of high-fashion moments that are worth a costume. We already know Lady Gaga is gifting us with years of cosplay and costume ideas with her portrayal of Patrizia Gucci.
Idopy Faux Fur Coat
The outfit is halfway complete with the help of this faux fur coat, just like the one Gaga is seen wearing in the trailer
Oversized Vintage Sunglasses
Hide from the paparazzi in these vintage, oversized sunglasses that the real Patrizia Gucci was rarely seen without. If you’re going to be on trial for murder in front of millions, you might as well look chic, right?
Gucci GG0036S Sunglasses
I mean, if you’re dressing up as the wife of the Gucci heir, it’s a good excuse to splurge on some designer shades.
Grace Karin Vintage Dress
You can’t go wrong with this sleeveless, deep red cocktail dress which features a wrap closure and ruffled skirt. Plus, its versatile silhouette means you can continue wearing it past the 31st.
Star and Barb in ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’
The tackier the better when it comes to a Barb and Star costume. A noisy Hawaiian button-up, straw hat, one very strong mystery cocktail and you’re all set.
Furtalk Beach Straw Hat
This wide-brimmed beach hat is perfect for any poolside vacation, and is sure to be Barb and Star-approved. But Star also loves a visor moment, so you can always go for this colorful paper straw visor instead.
Polarized Vintage Sunglasses
These vintage, polarized sunglasses are a simple edition to any tropical costume, and feature a similar shape to the ones Barb and Star wear while ordering the Buried Treasure at the pool bar. Plus, they’re made with 9-layer TAC coating for real UV protection.
Amazon Essentials One-Piece Bathing Suit
It isn’t a Vista Del Mar vacation without a super floral, very tacky one-piece bathing suit. This one from Amazon comes in a wide range of tropical patterns and colors for you to choose from.
Ayliss Printed Beach Sarong Cover-Up
Cover up with this bright sarong, made out of ultra-soft chiffon for a comfortable fit.
Hawaiian Lady Aloha Shirt
Of course, Barb and Star aren’t always in the water. Go for a Hawaiian button-up and khakis to channel the matching fits the duo wears while busy with their motel antics.
Maholo Floral Leis
No matter what, you’ll want to accessorize your outfit with colorful floral leis that Barb and Star can’t get enough of.
Boho Raffia Clip-On Earrings
Flashy accessories like these bright yellow clip-ons are a perfect addition to the bohemian outfit.
Honolulu Jewelry Starfish Necklace
Any starfish or seashell jewelry is a must.
Women’s Capri Pants
Barb loves a bright capri pant. These pink ones with an elastic waist are comfortable and fit the vibe perfectly.
Lace-Up Keds
You’ll need to have plushy keds for all your motel antics, and for running away from evil Sharon Fisherman. These funky and colorful sneakers feature a unique, bright design with criss-cross laces.
UV Glow in the Dark Steampunk Rave Goggles
No, we didn’t forget about Sharon Gordan Fisherman, Kristen Wiig’s duel villainous character, who hatches a nefarious plot to kill everyone in town. Pair these funky goggles with a hooded white jacket and you’re all set.
Cruella de Vil in ‘Cruella’
Cruella de Vil has gifted “101 Dalmations” fans with iconic costumes for years, but Emma Stone’s fashion-forward and punk rock take on the Disney villain in “Cruella” is the perfect Halloween opportunity.
Half Blonde-Half Black Wig
A convincing monochromatic wig is the first step for an effective Cruella costume. This one features shoulder-length waves and frontal bangs for a dramatic look.
This 3-in-1 set makes it easier than ever to cosplay as Cruella, featuring elbow-length red gloves, a black-and-white wig and a long cigarette holder for the full effect.
Faux Leather Biker Jacket
Emma Stone’s punk-rock Cruella is rarely without her leather biker jacket. Tap into the movie’s London street-style with this faux leather jacket, which makes a perfect wardrobe addition for any season.
Disney Cruella Red Dress
This striking red dress is a replica of the one Emma Stone wears in the movie, even featuring the antihero’s name embroidered in metallic silver on the chest.
Cruella Live Action Finale Costume
Go for another of Cruella’s most memorable looks with this high-quality cape, featuring a fitted inner jacket fastened at the waist and an asymmetrical peplum coak.
Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad’
DC’s Harley Quinn is a Halloween staple, and Margot Robbie’s version of the antihero has only given fans more fun ways to adapt her look into a costume. From flashy temporary tattoos to her signature Neoprene bat, it only takes a few good props to transform yourself into the beloved villain.
Harley Quinn Cosplay Costume
This custom-made cosplay costume is all you need to transform into the powerful Suicide Squad member. The head-to-toe set includes a red and leath faux leather jacket with the words “Live Fast Die Clown”embellished on the back, in addition to skintight pants, gloves and headgear.
Rubie’s Red and Black Skirt
Pair this black and red tulle skirt, which features Harley Quinn’s signature diamond emblem, with matching knee-high socks and belt for a complete, villainous look.
Harley Quinn Red Dress
This show-stopping red dress highlights Harley Quinn’s chic chaos in all its glory, featuring an asymmetrical hem and halter-style top that make for a flattering fit.
Training Javelin
Harley Quinn switched out her bat for a javelin in the latest “Suicide Squad,” using her throwing skills to defeat Starro the Conquerer. If you don’t have much javelin throwing experience, you might want to make your own fake weapon out of safer materials.
Harley Quinn Pink and Blue Wig
Harley Quinn’s murderous ways are so captivating because of her sophisticated looks and innocent smile that hide her cunning ways. This blonde wig comes with symmetrical braids and face-framing bangs to replicate Margot Robbie’s look in James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad.”
Full Body Temporary Tattoos
Of course, no Harley Quinn outfit is complete without her trademark tattoos. This pack features her red and black diamonds, as an ode to her origins as a harlequin clown, and her more sinister inks that say “Lucky You” and “I’m Watching.”
Natasha Romanoff in ‘Black Widow’
This year was huge for Natasha Romanoff, who finally got her own solo movie with “Black Widow.” Pack your electroshock batons and celebrate one of the most talented spies and assassins in the Marvel Universe this Halloween.
All-White Black Widow Jumpsuit
Scarlett Johansson got an all-white costume for Marvel’s latest “Black Widow” release, a departure from her usual black attire. Just like in the comics, the white outfit is a strategic outfit choice that helps her blend into the surrounding snow. This full-body jumpsuit features a belt, cuffs and artillery props for a complete costume. You can also opt for an all-black outfit for a more classic “Black Widow” costume.
Black Widow Baton Weapon
Romanoff’s batons play a huge role in the Marvel franchise, which carry the fatal electroshock capabilities that she uses to defeat her enemies.
Black Widow Cosplay Wig
While Johansson’s Romanoff sported cropped blonde hair in “Infinity War,” she returned to Black Widow’s roots in the most recent Marvel movie, rocking the superhero’s signature red pixie-cut. This high-quality synthetic wig is an effortless way to finish your look.
Cassie in ‘A Promising Young Woman’
The knockout final scene of “Promising Young Woman” has likely stayed imprinted in the brains of anyone who saw the dark comedy this year, meaning Cassie’s tantalizing nurse costume and rainbow colored hair makes a perfect, playfully dark Halloween costume.
Nurse Costume
This classic nurse costume features a white mini dress with red crosses and a matching all-fabric hat.
Rainbow Wig
Complete your transformation into an unhinged girl set on revenge with this bold, rainbow-colored wig, exactly like the one Cassie wears in the movie’s final, gruesome scene.
LeBron James in ‘Space Jam’
Considering the plethora of “Tune Squad” merch that came out alongside the premiere for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in July, it won’t be hard to find a fit that rivals that of LeBron James in the live-action film. Rock Nike’s exclusive Tune Squad jersey and shorts (or more affordable dupes) for an easy, polished Halloween look.
Tune Squad Jersey
Nike’s Dri-Fit jersey is an exact replica of what the King wears while fighting against the Goons alongside his fellow Tune Squad members. The jersey is made out of recycled polyester fibers and features the blockbuster film’s signature graphics. Pair with Nike’s matching Tune Squad shorts for the complete look.
Tune Squad Jersey and Shorts
Get the same effect with this dupe from Amazon, which is made out of breathable polyester fabric and constructed with a loose fit for maximum comfort.
Wanda Maximoff in ‘Wandavision’
2021 has been the year of Marvel spinoff series, with one of the best being Disney+’s “WandaVision,” which tells the captivating origin story of one of the most powerful Avengers in the MCU, the Scarlet Witch played by Emily Olsen. Newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision make the perfect couples costume for any Halloween event this year.
Scarlet Witch Crown
The Scarlet Witch’s deep red crown, which Wanda finally wears in the final episode of WandaVision, represents the Avenger finally embracing her true identity. This replica is made out of premium resin and features adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.
WandaVision Cosplay Costume
If you want to take your cosplay to the next level, go with this full set, which includes a tight-fitting top, an ankle-length cloak, a headpiece, leggings and elbow-length gloves.
Wanda Wig
Emily Olsen’s Wanda is seen with bold, red hair in the Disney+ series, so you’ll want to cop some long, wavy locks that fit the part.
Retro 1950s Vintage Dress
Give some retro WandaVision some love with this 1950s-style vintage picnic dress, the same style Olsen’s Maximoff wears before she becomes the Scarlet Witch.
Ted in ‘Ted Lasso’
Ted Lasso, the endearing and hilarious football coach who finds himself coaching a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience, might be the most lovable character on television right now. Give some love to the Jason Sudeikis character this Halloween by rocking a stick-on mustache and a casual tracksuit uniform.
Thick Black Mustache
Ted Lasso’s mustache is so beloved it has it’s own Twitter account, with upwards of 5,000 followers. Your costume won’t be complete without a little above-the-lip grooming.
Casual Dark Blue Tracksuit
A Halloween costume has never been comfier than with this matching tracksuit set, just like the one Ted Lasso wears on the field.
AFC Richmond Shirt
Rep Lasso’s AFC Richmond soccer team with the same t-shirt jerseys the players wear on the show.
Sports Whistles
No sports coach is without a handy whistle, which is especially helpful for a clueless trainer like Lasso trying to prove his authority.
Grace Fraser in ‘The Undoing’
Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser is on the brink of a psychotic break for a majority of “The Undoing,” which sees her deal with the murderous consequences of her cheating, sociopathic husband — but she does it all while wearing one show-stopping outfit after another. Each grand coat in her collection is practically a leading cast member, making the Upper East Sider a chic costume choice for Halloween.
Red Faux Leather Gloves
Every Grace Fraser outfit features an autumnal color scheme, with compelling contrasts that mirror the drama of each scene. One of her most memorable pieces are her bourdeaux-hued gloves that she pairs with a long dark-green trench. While the exact ones Fraser wears are sure to bear a Bergdorfs-worthy price tag, this faux leather dupe will do for Halloween.
Liquorish Fluffy Straight Coat in Olive (77% Off)
Pair the gloves with this gorgeous olive-green trench coat to recreate Fraser’s signature color coordination. Plus, this stylish one from Asos is currently 77% off right now. Check out more “Undoing”-inspired coats here.
Women’s Fluffy Wavy Wig
Copy Kidman’s ravishing red curls with this long, orange wig, which boasts raving reviews from Amazon customers.
Lil Nas X in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Industry’ Music Videos
From his red carpet looks to his music video fits, Lil Nas X has not held out on over-the-top dressing this past year. The most costume-worthy fit might have come out of the chart-topping “Montero” music video, though,” in which he transforms from an all-blue Regency Era queen á la Marie Antoinette to a hyper-sexualized Satan.
Blue Marie Antoinette Wig
Copy Lil Nas X’s “Montero” style with this bright blue Regency-era wig.
Embroidered Blue Fan
Fan yourself atop a throne with this dark blue fan, embellished with sequins.
Blue Denim Vest Jacket
Add some Nas-loved denim to your costume with this fitted vest jacket.
Blue Tonic Eyeshadow
A “Montero” outfit wouldn’t be complete without a full makeup look. Pack your lids with glittery blue eyeshadow using this affordable Blue Tonic palette.
Crystal Clip-On Earrings
Add some flashy jewelry to the costume with these glitzy crystal clip-ons.
Hot Pink Dickies
Be a flamboyant cellmate with these bright pink Dickies, to pair with a matching top.
Dumbbell Weights
Get some reps in with these classic dumbbells — or use them as a dancing prop like Lil Nas X.
Mare in ‘Mare of Easttown’
Give some love to your favorite unhinged detective on T.V this Halloween. Plus, Mare Sheehan’s simple wardrobe makes for an easy outfit requiring a few fun props.
Rolling Rock Beer Huggie
After a long, hard day of sleuthing there’s nothing Mare loves to do more than to throw back some Rolling Rock brew,. Rep the Pennsylvania-founded pale ale company with this dark green bottle huggie.
Fake Vape
Mare is never without her nicotine vape to alleviate her anxiety. If you aren’t a nicotine smoker yourself, though, you can go for this rechargeable battery that looks exactly like her mod box vape pen.
Detective Badge
Despite getting it temporarily revoked, Mare’s detective badge is an integrated part of her identity and a must-have for her costume.
Dark Root Blonde Wig
Mare’s grown-in dark roots are on-brand for the strung-out detective, who doesn’t have time to sleep or make friends, let alone schedule a hair appointment.
Grey Infinite Scarf
It’s always windy in Mare’s small hometown in the Philly’s suburbs, so you’ll have to stay warm with her favorite infinite scarf.
Emily and Paula in ‘The White Lotus’
No two teenagers are scarier than “The White Lotus” girls. Add some snark to your Halloween this year by dressing up like the buzzy mean girls
Canvas Bag
You’ll need to hide your drugs somewhere. This gray canvas backpack looks exactly like the one Paula misplaces at the resort, despite clutching it by her side like a newborn baby.
One Shoulder Cut-Out Bathing Suit
There’s no two things Olivia loves more than rolling her eyes and showing off her abs. Copy her style with this cut-out one-piece or this floral bikini version. Opt for a colorful one-piece instead for more coverage.
Dunshine Sunglasses
You’ll need some classic sunnies if you plan on traveling to Hawaii for the night.
Cannabis Grinder
If you don’t want to splurge on a bong for one night of festivities (assuming you don’t already have one) you can show off Paula and Olivia’s love for getting high with this handy portable cannabis grinder.
Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’
Jennifer Coolidge’s performance of Tanya in “The White Lotus” is not only Emmy-worthy, but costume-worthy, too. Tap into her bohemian style this Halloween with patterned beach cover-ups and Hawaiian leis.
Long Blonde Wavy Wig
Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya is a certified mess but her hair is always looking on on-point. Get her long, wavy blonde locks with this high-quality synthetic wig.
Bohemian Floral Beach Cover-Up
Tap into her bohemian style with this fun beach cover-up that comes in a variety of patterns and colors.
Maholo Floral Leis
Tanya would would wear ten leis at a time during her stay if she could.
Ashes Urn
Of course, you can’t forget Tanya’s urn of ashes, which she plans to spread across the water, the entire reason she came to the Hawaiian resort in the first place.