The Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Costume designing in Hollywood has only gotten bigger and better in recent years, with buzzy shows such as “Bridgerton” and “Gossip Girl” to blockbuster films such as “Cruella” and “Suicide Squad” casting a spotlight on their characters’ clothes in a way that adds a whole new level of excitement to every shot. And the plethora of costume-focused content that’s come out this year is a gift to people who like looking to their favorite on-screen characters for Halloween ideas.

Whether you go as a baton-wielding Natasha Romanoff from “Black Widow,” a corset-wearing duchess from 19th century London á la “Bridgerton” or a tattoo-covered Harley Quinn, there is no lack of fun and unique costume ideas for you to choose from this October.

Here are the best Halloween costumes from your favorite T.V. shows and movies to rock this year — enough for a week’s worth of festivities.

Daphne in ‘Bridgerton’

If your mid-quarantine “Bridgerton” binge made you nostalgic for Regency Era fashion and desperate for your own Regé-Jean Page romance, you aren’t alone. While you can’t travel back in time to 19th century England, you can dress up in your own dramatic ball gown to channel the lovable and powerful heroine, Daphne Bridgerton.

Long Satin Finger Gloves

Courtesy of Amazon

No Regency Ball outfit is complete without long, elbow-length gloves to pair with a floor-dragging gown. These affordable ones from Amazon are perfect for a one-night costume, and are made out of Nylon and Spandex for a flexible fit.

Long Satin Finger Gloves $6.49 Buy It

Long Pearl Tulle Gloves

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

If you want to take your Daphne costume to another level, you’ll want to go with these tulle elbow-length gloves, embellished with sleek pearl-like detailing that will give your costume an extra kick.

Pearl Tulle Gloves $19.99 Buy It

Blue Gem Replica Necklace

Courtesy of Etsy

Daphne’s blue gem necklace might be her most distinct accessory, given to her by Prince Freidrich early on in the season.

BUY NOW: $42 Buy It

Regency Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

Daphne’s ball gowns tend to be fairly subdued, at least compared to Queen Charlotte’s royal fits. A pink ribbon sash ties in the back of this long cotton gown, detailed with a scooped neckline and ruffled sleeves.

Regency Dress $29.95 Buy It

Daphne Bridgerton-Inspired Crown

Courtesy of Etsy Courtesy of Etsy

Top your costume off with this dazzling headpiece, inspired by the crown Daphne wears in Episode 1. The handmade tiara is constructed with brass filigree stampings sewn onto the crown base and painted metallic gold.

BUY NOW: $75 Buy It

Crystal Tiara Crown

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, a simpler crystal tiara will still do the trick. This alloy crown from Amazon features rhinestones and a flexible headband to a fit a wide range of head sizes.

Crystal Tiara Crown $7.99 Buy It

Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci’

“House of Gucci” doesn’t come out until Nov. 24, but the viral behind-the-scenes shots and the cinematic trailer is proof enough that the movie will be full of high-fashion moments that are worth a costume. We already know Lady Gaga is gifting us with years of cosplay and costume ideas with her portrayal of Patrizia Gucci.

Idopy Faux Fur Coat

Courtesy of Amazon

The outfit is halfway complete with the help of this faux fur coat, just like the one Gaga is seen wearing in the trailer

Oversized Vintage Sunglasses $32.77 Buy It

Oversized Vintage Sunglasses

Courtesy of Amazon

Hide from the paparazzi in these vintage, oversized sunglasses that the real Patrizia Gucci was rarely seen without. If you’re going to be on trial for murder in front of millions, you might as well look chic, right?

Oversized Vintage Sunglasses $11.99 Buy It

Gucci GG0036S Sunglasses

Courtesy of Sunglass Hut Courtesy of Sunglass Hut

I mean, if you’re dressing up as the wife of the Gucci heir, it’s a good excuse to splurge on some designer shades.

BUY NOW: $390 Buy It

Grace Karin Vintage Dress

Courtesy of Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this sleeveless, deep red cocktail dress which features a wrap closure and ruffled skirt. Plus, its versatile silhouette means you can continue wearing it past the 31st.

Grace Karin Dress $38.99 Buy It

Star and Barb in ‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’

The tackier the better when it comes to a Barb and Star costume. A noisy Hawaiian button-up, straw hat, one very strong mystery cocktail and you’re all set.

Furtalk Beach Straw Hat

Courtesy of Amazon

This wide-brimmed beach hat is perfect for any poolside vacation, and is sure to be Barb and Star-approved. But Star also loves a visor moment, so you can always go for this colorful paper straw visor instead.

Furtalk Beach Straw Hat $23.99 Buy It

Polarized Vintage Sunglasses

Courtesy of Amazon

These vintage, polarized sunglasses are a simple edition to any tropical costume, and feature a similar shape to the ones Barb and Star wear while ordering the Buried Treasure at the pool bar. Plus, they’re made with 9-layer TAC coating for real UV protection.

Polarized Vintage Sunglasses $15.95 Buy It

Amazon Essentials One-Piece Bathing Suit

Courtesy of Amazon

It isn’t a Vista Del Mar vacation without a super floral, very tacky one-piece bathing suit. This one from Amazon comes in a wide range of tropical patterns and colors for you to choose from.

Amazon Essentials One Piece-Bathing Suit $29.20 Buy It

Ayliss Printed Beach Sarong Cover-Up

Courtesy of Amazon

Cover up with this bright sarong, made out of ultra-soft chiffon for a comfortable fit.

Ayliss Printed Beach Sarong Cover-Up $16.99 Buy It

Hawaiian Lady Aloha Shirt

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, Barb and Star aren’t always in the water. Go for a Hawaiian button-up and khakis to channel the matching fits the duo wears while busy with their motel antics.

Hawaii Lady Aloha Shirt $29.00 Buy It

Maholo Floral Leis

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

No matter what, you’ll want to accessorize your outfit with colorful floral leis that Barb and Star can’t get enough of.

Maholo Floral Leis $9.90 Buy It

Boho Raffia Clip-On Earrings

Courtesy of Amazon

Flashy accessories like these bright yellow clip-ons are a perfect addition to the bohemian outfit.

Boho Raffia Clip-On Earrings $12.99 Buy It

Honolulu Jewelry Starfish Necklace

Courtesy of Amazon

Any starfish or seashell jewelry is a must.

Honolulu Jewelry Starfish Necklace $21.00 Buy It

Women’s Capri Pants

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Barb loves a bright capri pant. These pink ones with an elastic waist are comfortable and fit the vibe perfectly.

Women's Capri Pants $18.99 Buy It

Lace-Up Keds

Courtesy of Keds Courtesy of Keds

You’ll need to have plushy keds for all your motel antics, and for running away from evil Sharon Fisherman. These funky and colorful sneakers feature a unique, bright design with criss-cross laces.

BUY NOW: $54.95 Buy It

UV Glow in the Dark Steampunk Rave Goggles

Courtesy of Amazon

No, we didn’t forget about Sharon Gordan Fisherman, Kristen Wiig’s duel villainous character, who hatches a nefarious plot to kill everyone in town. Pair these funky goggles with a hooded white jacket and you’re all set.

UV Glow in the Dark Rave Goggles $8.99 Buy It

Cruella de Vil in ‘Cruella’

Cruella de Vil has gifted “101 Dalmations” fans with iconic costumes for years, but Emma Stone’s fashion-forward and punk rock take on the Disney villain in “Cruella” is the perfect Halloween opportunity.

Half Blonde-Half Black Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

A convincing monochromatic wig is the first step for an effective Cruella costume. This one features shoulder-length waves and frontal bangs for a dramatic look.

Cruella Half Blonde-Half Black Wig $19.68 Buy It

Courtesy of Amazon

This 3-in-1 set makes it easier than ever to cosplay as Cruella, featuring elbow-length red gloves, a black-and-white wig and a long cigarette holder for the full effect.

Cruella de Vil Costume $20.99 Buy It

Faux Leather Biker Jacket

Courtesy of Amazon

Emma Stone’s punk-rock Cruella is rarely without her leather biker jacket. Tap into the movie’s London street-style with this faux leather jacket, which makes a perfect wardrobe addition for any season.

Faux Leather Biker Jacket $49.95 Buy It

Disney Cruella Red Dress

This striking red dress is a replica of the one Emma Stone wears in the movie, even featuring the antihero’s name embroidered in metallic silver on the chest.

BUY NOW: $54.90 Buy It

Cruella Live Action Finale Costume

Go for another of Cruella’s most memorable looks with this high-quality cape, featuring a fitted inner jacket fastened at the waist and an asymmetrical peplum coak.

BUY NOW: $89.99 Buy It

Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad’

DC’s Harley Quinn is a Halloween staple, and Margot Robbie’s version of the antihero has only given fans more fun ways to adapt her look into a costume. From flashy temporary tattoos to her signature Neoprene bat, it only takes a few good props to transform yourself into the beloved villain.

Harley Quinn Cosplay Costume

Courtesy of Cossky

This custom-made cosplay costume is all you need to transform into the powerful Suicide Squad member. The head-to-toe set includes a red and leath faux leather jacket with the words “Live Fast Die Clown”embellished on the back, in addition to skintight pants, gloves and headgear.

BUY NOW: $49.99 Buy It

Rubie’s Red and Black Skirt

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Pair this black and red tulle skirt, which features Harley Quinn’s signature diamond emblem, with matching knee-high socks and belt for a complete, villainous look.

Harley Quinn Skirt $14.11 Buy It

Harley Quinn Red Dress

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

This show-stopping red dress highlights Harley Quinn’s chic chaos in all its glory, featuring an asymmetrical hem and halter-style top that make for a flattering fit.

BUY NOW: $64.90 Buy It

Training Javelin

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Harley Quinn switched out her bat for a javelin in the latest “Suicide Squad,” using her throwing skills to defeat Starro the Conquerer. If you don’t have much javelin throwing experience, you might want to make your own fake weapon out of safer materials.

Vinex AERO Training Javelin $93.00 Buy It

Harley Quinn Pink and Blue Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Harley Quinn’s murderous ways are so captivating because of her sophisticated looks and innocent smile that hide her cunning ways. This blonde wig comes with symmetrical braids and face-framing bangs to replicate Margot Robbie’s look in James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad.”

Harley Quinn Wig $22.98 Buy It

Full Body Temporary Tattoos

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, no Harley Quinn outfit is complete without her trademark tattoos. This pack features her red and black diamonds, as an ode to her origins as a harlequin clown, and her more sinister inks that say “Lucky You” and “I’m Watching.”

Full Body Temporary Tattoo Bundle $10.95 Buy It

Natasha Romanoff in ‘Black Widow’

This year was huge for Natasha Romanoff, who finally got her own solo movie with “Black Widow.” Pack your electroshock batons and celebrate one of the most talented spies and assassins in the Marvel Universe this Halloween.

All-White Black Widow Jumpsuit

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Scarlett Johansson got an all-white costume for Marvel’s latest “Black Widow” release, a departure from her usual black attire. Just like in the comics, the white outfit is a strategic outfit choice that helps her blend into the surrounding snow. This full-body jumpsuit features a belt, cuffs and artillery props for a complete costume. You can also opt for an all-black outfit for a more classic “Black Widow” costume.

Black Widow Costume $40.61 Buy It

Black Widow Baton Weapon

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Romanoff’s batons play a huge role in the Marvel franchise, which carry the fatal electroshock capabilities that she uses to defeat her enemies.

Black Widow Baton $49.99 Buy It

Black Widow Cosplay Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

While Johansson’s Romanoff sported cropped blonde hair in “Infinity War,” she returned to Black Widow’s roots in the most recent Marvel movie, rocking the superhero’s signature red pixie-cut. This high-quality synthetic wig is an effortless way to finish your look.

Black Widow Wig $17.98 Buy It

Cassie in ‘A Promising Young Woman’

The knockout final scene of “Promising Young Woman” has likely stayed imprinted in the brains of anyone who saw the dark comedy this year, meaning Cassie’s tantalizing nurse costume and rainbow colored hair makes a perfect, playfully dark Halloween costume.

Nurse Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

This classic nurse costume features a white mini dress with red crosses and a matching all-fabric hat.

Nurse Costume $33.80 Buy It

Rainbow Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Complete your transformation into an unhinged girl set on revenge with this bold, rainbow-colored wig, exactly like the one Cassie wears in the movie’s final, gruesome scene.

Rainbow Wig $17.99 Buy It

LeBron James in ‘Space Jam’

Considering the plethora of “Tune Squad” merch that came out alongside the premiere for “Space Jam: A New Legacy” in July, it won’t be hard to find a fit that rivals that of LeBron James in the live-action film. Rock Nike’s exclusive Tune Squad jersey and shorts (or more affordable dupes) for an easy, polished Halloween look.

Tune Squad Jersey

Courtesy of Nike

Nike’s Dri-Fit jersey is an exact replica of what the King wears while fighting against the Goons alongside his fellow Tune Squad members. The jersey is made out of recycled polyester fibers and features the blockbuster film’s signature graphics. Pair with Nike’s matching Tune Squad shorts for the complete look.

BUY NOW: $120 Buy It

Tune Squad Jersey and Shorts

Courtesy of Amazon

Get the same effect with this dupe from Amazon, which is made out of breathable polyester fabric and constructed with a loose fit for maximum comfort.

Tune Squad Jersey and Shorts $29.99 Buy It

Wanda Maximoff in ‘Wandavision’

2021 has been the year of Marvel spinoff series, with one of the best being Disney+’s “WandaVision,” which tells the captivating origin story of one of the most powerful Avengers in the MCU, the Scarlet Witch played by Emily Olsen. Newlywed couple Wanda Maximoff and Vision make the perfect couples costume for any Halloween event this year.

Scarlet Witch Crown

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of

The Scarlet Witch’s deep red crown, which Wanda finally wears in the final episode of WandaVision, represents the Avenger finally embracing her true identity. This replica is made out of premium resin and features adjustable straps for a comfortable fit.

Loki Helmet $19.99 Buy It

WandaVision Cosplay Costume

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

If you want to take your cosplay to the next level, go with this full set, which includes a tight-fitting top, an ankle-length cloak, a headpiece, leggings and elbow-length gloves.

Wandavision Cosplay Costume $184.99 Buy It

Wanda Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Emily Olsen’s Wanda is seen with bold, red hair in the Disney+ series, so you’ll want to cop some long, wavy locks that fit the part.

Wanda Wig $20.99 Buy It

Retro 1950s Vintage Dress

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Give some retro WandaVision some love with this 1950s-style vintage picnic dress, the same style Olsen’s Maximoff wears before she becomes the Scarlet Witch.

Retro 1950s Vintage Dress $36.99 Buy It

Ted in ‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso, the endearing and hilarious football coach who finds himself coaching a professional soccer team in England despite having no experience, might be the most lovable character on television right now. Give some love to the Jason Sudeikis character this Halloween by rocking a stick-on mustache and a casual tracksuit uniform.

Thick Black Mustache

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Ted Lasso’s mustache is so beloved it has it’s own Twitter account, with upwards of 5,000 followers. Your costume won’t be complete without a little above-the-lip grooming.

Thick Black Mustache $4.50 Buy It

Casual Dark Blue Tracksuit

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

A Halloween costume has never been comfier than with this matching tracksuit set, just like the one Ted Lasso wears on the field.

Casual Dark Blue Tracksuit $35.99 Buy It

AFC Richmond Shirt

Courtesy of Etsy

Rep Lasso’s AFC Richmond soccer team with the same t-shirt jerseys the players wear on the show.

BUY NOW: $40 Buy It

Sports Whistles

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

No sports coach is without a handy whistle, which is especially helpful for a clueless trainer like Lasso trying to prove his authority.

Sports Whistles $6.99 Buy It

Grace Fraser in ‘The Undoing’

Courtesy of Niko Tavernise

Nicole Kidman’s Grace Fraser is on the brink of a psychotic break for a majority of “The Undoing,” which sees her deal with the murderous consequences of her cheating, sociopathic husband — but she does it all while wearing one show-stopping outfit after another. Each grand coat in her collection is practically a leading cast member, making the Upper East Sider a chic costume choice for Halloween.

Red Faux Leather Gloves

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Every Grace Fraser outfit features an autumnal color scheme, with compelling contrasts that mirror the drama of each scene. One of her most memorable pieces are her bourdeaux-hued gloves that she pairs with a long dark-green trench. While the exact ones Fraser wears are sure to bear a Bergdorfs-worthy price tag, this faux leather dupe will do for Halloween.

Red Faux Leather Gloves $9.99 Buy It

Liquorish Fluffy Straight Coat in Olive (77% Off)

Courtesy of Asos Courtesy of Asos

Pair the gloves with this gorgeous olive-green trench coat to recreate Fraser’s signature color coordination. Plus, this stylish one from Asos is currently 77% off right now. Check out more “Undoing”-inspired coats here.

BUY NOW: $227 $50.80 Buy It

Women’s Fluffy Wavy Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Copy Kidman’s ravishing red curls with this long, orange wig, which boasts raving reviews from Amazon customers.

Women's Fluffy Wavy Wig $16.88 Buy It

Lil Nas X in ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Industry’ Music Videos

From his red carpet looks to his music video fits, Lil Nas X has not held out on over-the-top dressing this past year. The most costume-worthy fit might have come out of the chart-topping “Montero” music video, though,” in which he transforms from an all-blue Regency Era queen á la Marie Antoinette to a hyper-sexualized Satan.

Blue Marie Antoinette Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Copy Lil Nas X’s “Montero” style with this bright blue Regency-era wig.

Blue Marie Antoinette Wig $49.99 Buy It

Embroidered Blue Fan

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Fan yourself atop a throne with this dark blue fan, embellished with sequins.

Blue Embroidered Fan $6.99 Buy It

Blue Denim Vest Jacket

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Add some Nas-loved denim to your costume with this fitted vest jacket.

Blue Denim Vest Jacket $29.99 Buy It

Blue Tonic Eyeshadow

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

A “Montero” outfit wouldn’t be complete without a full makeup look. Pack your lids with glittery blue eyeshadow using this affordable Blue Tonic palette.

Blue Tonic Eyeshadow $6.99 Buy It

Crystal Clip-On Earrings

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Add some flashy jewelry to the costume with these glitzy crystal clip-ons.

Crystal Clip-On Earrings $18.99 Buy It

Hot Pink Dickies

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Be a flamboyant cellmate with these bright pink Dickies, to pair with a matching top.

Hot Pink Dickies $16.98 Buy It

Dumbbell Weights

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Get some reps in with these classic dumbbells — or use them as a dancing prop like Lil Nas X.

Dumbbell Weights $49.38 Buy It

Mare in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Give some love to your favorite unhinged detective on T.V this Halloween. Plus, Mare Sheehan’s simple wardrobe makes for an easy outfit requiring a few fun props.

Rolling Rock Beer Huggie

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

After a long, hard day of sleuthing there’s nothing Mare loves to do more than to throw back some Rolling Rock brew,. Rep the Pennsylvania-founded pale ale company with this dark green bottle huggie.

Rolling Rock Beer Huggie $14.99 Buy It

Fake Vape

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Mare is never without her nicotine vape to alleviate her anxiety. If you aren’t a nicotine smoker yourself, though, you can go for this rechargeable battery that looks exactly like her mod box vape pen.

Rechargeable Lighter $18.50 Buy It

Detective Badge

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Despite getting it temporarily revoked, Mare’s detective badge is an integrated part of her identity and a must-have for her costume.

Detective Badge $6.99 Buy It

Dark Root Blonde Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Mare’s grown-in dark roots are on-brand for the strung-out detective, who doesn’t have time to sleep or make friends, let alone schedule a hair appointment.

Dark Root Blonde Wig $29.69 Buy It

Grey Infinite Scarf

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

It’s always windy in Mare’s small hometown in the Philly’s suburbs, so you’ll have to stay warm with her favorite infinite scarf.

Grey Infinite Scarf $11.99 Buy It

Emily and Paula in ‘The White Lotus’

No two teenagers are scarier than “The White Lotus” girls. Add some snark to your Halloween this year by dressing up like the buzzy mean girls

Canvas Bag

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll need to hide your drugs somewhere. This gray canvas backpack looks exactly like the one Paula misplaces at the resort, despite clutching it by her side like a newborn baby.

Canvas Backpack $35.92 Buy It

One Shoulder Cut-Out Bathing Suit

Courtesy of Amazon

There’s no two things Olivia loves more than rolling her eyes and showing off her abs. Copy her style with this cut-out one-piece or this floral bikini version. Opt for a colorful one-piece instead for more coverage.

SweatyRocks bathing suit $18.99 Buy It

Dunshine Sunglasses

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

You’ll need some classic sunnies if you plan on traveling to Hawaii for the night.

Dunshine Sunglasses $19.99 Buy It

Cannabis Grinder

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

If you don’t want to splurge on a bong for one night of festivities (assuming you don’t already have one) you can show off Paula and Olivia’s love for getting high with this handy portable cannabis grinder.

Cannabis Grinder $7.99 Buy It

Tanya in ‘The White Lotus’

Screenshot Courtesy of HBO

Jennifer Coolidge’s performance of Tanya in “The White Lotus” is not only Emmy-worthy, but costume-worthy, too. Tap into her bohemian style this Halloween with patterned beach cover-ups and Hawaiian leis.

Long Blonde Wavy Wig

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya is a certified mess but her hair is always looking on on-point. Get her long, wavy blonde locks with this high-quality synthetic wig.

Long Blonde Wavy Wig $19.99 Buy It

Bohemian Floral Beach Cover-Up

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Tap into her bohemian style with this fun beach cover-up that comes in a variety of patterns and colors.

Bohemian Floral Beach Cover Up $23.99 Buy It

Maholo Floral Leis

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Tanya would would wear ten leis at a time during her stay if she could.

Maholo Floral Leis $9.90 Buy It

Ashes Urn

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Of course, you can’t forget Tanya’s urn of ashes, which she plans to spread across the water, the entire reason she came to the Hawaiian resort in the first place.

Ashes Urn $24.99 Buy It