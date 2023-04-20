This ‘Fast and Furious’ Arcade Cabinet Allows You to Step Behind the Wheel as Dom Toretto

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Game night just got a lot more fun.

Ahead of “Fast X,” the retro gaming company Arcade1Up has released a new cabinet inspired by the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The deluxe arcade game will transport players into the fast-paced world of street racing from home, featuring a 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics and Wi-Fi leaderboards for a full immersive experience. The machine is available to pre-order on Best Buy starting today for $599.99.

“The ‘Fast and Furious’ saga is one of the highest-grossing and enduring global franchises of all time, and we can’t wait for fans to immerse themselves in this popular arcade game inspired by ‘The Fast and The Furious and ‘The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift,'” said Jim Molinets, SVP of production at Universal Games and Digital Platforms in a statement. “TheArcade1Up arcade machine lets players experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action and high-stakes drama at home.”

The brand has frequently added onto its series of vintage arcade machine cabinets throughout the past year, including “The Simpsons” machine which transports players into the world of Springfield. Before that, the company came out with a four-player “X-Men” cabinet, in addition to the much-anticipated “Street Fighter II” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” machines, both in time for the beloved games’ 30th anniversaries.

Whether you’re a “Fast & Furious” gamer or a diehard “Simpsons” fan, here are the best arcade cabinets to buy right now:

The Fast and Furious Deluxe Arcade Game

Courtesy of Best Buy

The Fast & Furious arcade cabinet features two games inspired by the Universal Pictures saga: “The Fast & Furious” and “The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift,” which allow players to step behind the steering wheel to partake in high-speed car chases and action-packed races pulled straight out of the blockbuster films.

The Fast & Furious Deluxe Arcade Game $599.99 Buy Now

The Simpsons Arcade1Up (44% Off)

Courtesy of Walmart

Players can envision themselves as Homer, Bart, Marge and Lisa in this four-player “Simpsons” game, which features original retro imagery and will also include a bonus game to be announced later this month.

BUY NOW: $449.95 $399.99

X-Men 4-Player Arcade1Up

Courtesy of Walmart

With characters designed straight from the iconic “Pryde of the X-Men” animated pilot, this four-player arcade game is inspired from the original machine that came out in 1992 but includes updated features such as high-res imagery, built-in WiFi and gorgeous cabinet artwork on the exterior and included stool. Plus, the set comes with other Marvel classics, such as “Captain America” and “Avengers.”

BUY NOW: $749.99 $589.99

Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade1Up

Courtesy of GameStop

This cabinet also includes built-in WiFi and is packed with 12 immersive games, including the entire “Streetfighter” series such as Champion Edition, Hyper Fighting and Turbo. Switch up to any game with easy-to-use navigation. Plus, the bright blue cabinet is decorated with authentic “Streetfighter” imagery on the exterior, a matching riser and stool, in addition to a light-up marquee.

ARCADE1UP – Street Fighter – Classic 3 in 1 Home Arcade with Licensed Riser $399.95 Buy Now On Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time Arcade1Up

Courtesy of Best Buy

Take control of Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this vibrant arcade game inspired by the “Cowabunga! Turtles in Time” machine from the early ’90s. The retro-style cabinet features bold imagery from the beloved game, and is equipped with live WiFi.

BUY NOW: $699.99 $549.99

Pong Pub Table Arcade1Up

Courtesy of Best Buy

This compact pong table might be the safest addition to your game room, promising hours of entertainment for any type of guest. The machine works exactly as the name suggests, with players standing around the circular design to compete in various retro games such as “Pong,” “Tempest,” “Warlords” and “Super Breakout.”

Pong Pub Table Arcade1Up $599.99 Buy Now