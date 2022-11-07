Awards Season Calendar (2022-2023): Eligibility, Key Dates and Voting Schedule

All awards and nominations lead to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. As the industry’s leader in awards analysis, predictions and the entertainment business, you can find the key upcoming dates for this year’s awards season.

November 2022

Nov. 11 – IDA Nominations announced

Nov. 13 – Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Nov. 13 – Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television

Nov. 15 – Critics Choice NomComs begin deliberations for TV

Nov. 19 – Governors Awards

Nov. 22 – Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Nov. 28 – Gotham Awards ceremony

Nov. 28 – Golden Globes deadline for TV nominations closes

December 2022

Dec. 2 – Critics Choice nominations voting opens for film, TV NomComs render official recommendations

Dec. 5 – Directors Guild of America (DGA) nomination voting opens

Dec. 5 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination voting opens.

Dec. 6 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Dec. 7 – Golden Globe nomination ballots for film closes.

Dec. 9 – American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nomination voting opens.

Dec. 9 – Critics Choice voting for film nominations close.

Dec. 9 – Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Dec. 12 – Oscars shortlist voting opens for: makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, original score, original song, documentary feature, international feature, animated short film, documentary short subject and live action short.

Dec. 12 – Producers Guild of America (PGA) documentary nominations announced

Dec. 12 – Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 14 – Critics Choice nominations announced for film

Dec. 16 – Golden Globes final ballots sent to voters

Dec. 19 – Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) nomination voting opens

Dec. 19 – Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nomination voting opens

Dec. 20 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nomination voting opens.

Dec. 21 – Oscars shortlists announced for: makeup and hairstyling (10), sound (10), visual effects (10), original score (15), original song (15), documentary feature (15), international feature (15), animated short film (10), documentary short subject (10) and live action short (10)

Dec. 21 – Producers Guild of America (PGA) nomination voting opens for film and television

January 2023

Jan. 2 – Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nomination voting closes

Jan. 3 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations voting closes

Jan. 3 – Golden Globes final voting closes

Jan. 5 – Palm Springs International Film Festival begins

Jan. 6 – American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nomination voting closes

Jan. 6 – Critics Choice Awards final voting begins.

Jan. 6 – MUAHS nomination voting closes.

Jan. 6 – BAFTA longlists announced.

Jan. 8 – SAG Awards nomination voting closes

Jan. 9 – Art Directors Guild nominations announced.

Jan. 9 – ASC nominations announced.

Jan. 9 – MPSE nominations announced.

Jan. 9 – American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddies) nomination voting opens

Jan. 9 – Writers Guild of America Awards nomination voting opens

Jan. 10 – IDA Awards

Jan. 10 – CAS nominations announced

Jan. 10 – 80th Golden Globe Awards airs on NBC and Peacock

Jan. 10 – DGA nomination voting closes

Jan. 11 – DGA nominations announced

Jan. 11 – MUAH nominations announced

Jan. 11 – SAG nominations announced

Jan. 11 – DGA final voting opens

Jan. 12 – PGA nominations announced

Jan. 12 – Oscar nomination voting opens for eligible members

Jan. 13 – Critics Choice Awards final voting closes

Jan. 15 – The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, hosted by Chelsea Handler

Jan. 17 – Oscars nomination voting closes

Jan. 18 – SAG Awards final voting opens

Jan. 19 – BAFTA nominations announced

Jan. 20 – MPSE final voting opens

Jan. 23 – WGA Awards nomination voting closes

Jan. 23 – ASC final voting opens

Jan. 23 – MUAHS final voting opens

Jan. 24 – Nominations for the 95th Oscars announced

Jan. 25 – WGA nominations announced

February 2023

Feb. 1 – ACE Eddie nominations announced

Feb. 3 – MUAHS final voting closes

Feb. 6 – ACE Eddie final voting opens

Feb. 8 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins

Feb. 9 – CAS final voting opens

Feb. 11 – MUAHS Awards ceremony

Feb. 13 – Oscars nominees luncheon

Feb. 13 – WGA Awards final voting opens

Feb. 17 – DGA Awards final voting closes

Feb. 17 – PGA Awards final voting opens

Feb. 18 – DGA Awards ceremony

Feb. 19 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 21 – CAS Awards final voting closes.

Feb. 21 – MPSE – Final Voting closes

Feb. 24 – ACE Eddies final voting closes

Feb. 24 – SAG Awards final voting closes

Feb. 25 – PGA Awards ceremony

Feb. 25 – Annie Awards ceremony

Feb. 26 – The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony

Feb. 26 – MPSE Awards ceremony

March 2023

March 1 – ASC Awards final voting closes

March 2 – Oscars final voting opens

March 4 – CAS Awards ceremony

March 4 – Independent Spirit Awards ceremony

March 5 – ACE Eddies Awards ceremony

March 5 – ASC Awards ceremony

March 5 – WGA Awards

March 7 – Final Oscars voting closes

March 12 – The 95th Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

