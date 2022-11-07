Awards Season Calendar (2022-2023): Eligibility, Key Dates and Voting Schedule

All awards and nominations lead to the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. As the industry’s leader in awards analysis, predictions and the entertainment business, you can find the key upcoming dates for this year’s awards season.
November 2022
Nov. 11 – IDA Nominations announced
Nov. 13 – Critics Choice Documentary Awards
Nov. 13 – Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television
Nov. 15 – Critics Choice NomComs begin deliberations for TV
Nov. 19 – Governors Awards
Nov. 22 – Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced
Nov. 28 – Gotham Awards ceremony
Nov. 28 – Golden Globes deadline for TV nominations closes
December 2022
Dec. 2 – Critics Choice nominations voting opens for film, TV NomComs render official recommendations
Dec. 5 – Directors Guild of America (DGA) nomination voting opens
Dec. 5 – Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nomination voting opens.
Dec. 6 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Dec. 7 – Golden Globe nomination ballots for film closes.
Dec. 9 – American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nomination voting opens.
Dec. 9 – Critics Choice voting for film nominations close.
Dec. 9 – Celebration of Black Cinema and Television
Dec. 12 – Oscars shortlist voting opens for: makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, original score, original song, documentary feature, international feature, animated short film, documentary short subject and live action short.
Dec. 12 – Producers Guild of America (PGA) documentary nominations announced
Dec. 12 – Golden Globes nominations announced
Dec. 14 – Critics Choice nominations announced for film
Dec. 16 – Golden Globes final ballots sent to voters
Dec. 19 – Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) nomination voting opens
Dec. 19 – Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nomination voting opens
Dec. 20 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nomination voting opens.
Dec. 21 – Oscars shortlists announced for: makeup and hairstyling (10), sound (10), visual effects (10), original score (15), original song (15), documentary feature (15), international feature (15), animated short film (10), documentary short subject (10) and live action short (10)
Dec. 21 – Producers Guild of America (PGA) nomination voting opens for film and television
January 2023
Jan. 2 – Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nomination voting closes
Jan. 3 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations voting closes
Jan. 3 – Golden Globes final voting closes
Jan. 5 – Palm Springs International Film Festival begins
Jan. 6 – American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nomination voting closes
Jan. 6 – Critics Choice Awards final voting begins.
Jan. 6 – MUAHS nomination voting closes.
Jan. 6 – BAFTA longlists announced.
Jan. 8 – SAG Awards nomination voting closes
Jan. 9 – Art Directors Guild nominations announced.
Jan. 9 – ASC nominations announced.
Jan. 9 – MPSE nominations announced.
Jan. 9 – American Cinema Editors (ACE Eddies) nomination voting opens
Jan. 9 – Writers Guild of America Awards nomination voting opens
Jan. 10 – IDA Awards
Jan. 10 – CAS nominations announced
Jan. 10 – 80th Golden Globe Awards airs on NBC and Peacock
Jan. 10 – DGA nomination voting closes
Jan. 11 – DGA nominations announced
Jan. 11 – MUAH nominations announced
Jan. 11 – SAG nominations announced
Jan. 11 – DGA final voting opens
Jan. 12 – PGA nominations announced
Jan. 12 – Oscar nomination voting opens for eligible members
Jan. 13 – Critics Choice Awards final voting closes
Jan. 15 – The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, hosted by Chelsea Handler
Jan. 17 – Oscars nomination voting closes
Jan. 18 – SAG Awards final voting opens
Jan. 19 – BAFTA nominations announced
Jan. 20 – MPSE final voting opens
Jan. 23 – WGA Awards nomination voting closes
Jan. 23 – ASC final voting opens
Jan. 23 – MUAHS final voting opens
Jan. 24 – Nominations for the 95th Oscars announced
Jan. 25 – WGA nominations announced
February 2023
Feb. 1 – ACE Eddie nominations announced
Feb. 3 – MUAHS final voting closes
Feb. 6 – ACE Eddie final voting opens
Feb. 8 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival begins
Feb. 9 – CAS final voting opens
Feb. 11 – MUAHS Awards ceremony
Feb. 13 – Oscars nominees luncheon
Feb. 13 – WGA Awards final voting opens
Feb. 17 – DGA Awards final voting closes
Feb. 17 – PGA Awards final voting opens
Feb. 18 – DGA Awards ceremony
Feb. 19 – BAFTA Awards
Feb. 21 – CAS Awards final voting closes.
Feb. 21 – MPSE – Final Voting closes
Feb. 24 – ACE Eddies final voting closes
Feb. 24 – SAG Awards final voting closes
Feb. 25 – PGA Awards ceremony
Feb. 25 – Annie Awards ceremony
Feb. 26 – The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony
Feb. 26 – MPSE Awards ceremony
March 2023
March 1 – ASC Awards final voting closes
March 2 – Oscars final voting opens
March 4 – CAS Awards ceremony
March 4 – Independent Spirit Awards ceremony
March 5 – ACE Eddies Awards ceremony
March 5 – ASC Awards ceremony
March 5 – WGA Awards
March 7 – Final Oscars voting closes
March 12 – The 95th Oscars ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.
