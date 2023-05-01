Tony Predictions: Best Featured Actor/Actress in a Play – Danielle Brooks, D’Arcy Carden and Samuel L. Jackson Jostle in a Crowded Field 

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:
OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS
UPDATED: May 1, 2023
2023 Tony Predictions:
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Weekly Commentary: In the season’s play lineup, Tony nominators will have the difficult task of narrowing down their nominations from a long list of worthy featured performances.
Among featured actors, Brandon Uranowitz has emerged as the standout in the large ensemble cast of “Leopoldstadt,” and Arian Moayed has turned heads with the infuriating nice-guy veneer he lends to the husband in “Doll’s House.”
Among a cast of featured contenders in “The Piano Lesson” that includes Samuel L. Jackson and Ray Fisher, Broadway regular Michael Potts is potentially most likely to land a nom here. David Zayas has earned appreciation for “Cost of Living” (as did his co-star, Gregg Mozgala), and Scott Foley could feasibly show up on the list for his self-effacing comic turn in “Thanksgiving Play.”
Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Brandon Uranowitz — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Arian Moayed — “A Doll’s House” (Hudson Theatre)
- David Zayas — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Michael Potts — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Scott Foley — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
Next in Line
- Samuel L. Jackson — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Gregg Mozgala — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- David Krumholtz — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Ray Fisher — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Chris Herbie Holland — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)
- Jordan E. Cooper — “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- Marchant Davis — “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- Victor Almazar — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Common — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Michael Rispoli — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Erik Jensen — “The Collaboration” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Gregg Mozgala — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- David Zayas — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Khris Davis — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- André De Shields — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- McKinley Belcher III — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- Arian Moayed — “A Doll’s House” (Hudson Theatre)
- Okieriete Onaodowan — “A Doll’s House” (Hudson Theatre)
- Chris Herbie Holland — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Billy Eugene Jones — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Calvin Leon Smith — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Ben Rappaport — “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- Faran Tahir — “The Kite Runner” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Arty Froushan — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- David Krumholtz — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Brandon Uranowitz — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Henry Lewis — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Jonathan Sayer — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Henry Shields — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Ray Fisher — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Samuel L. Jackson — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Michael Potts — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Andy Grotelueschen — “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
- Scott Foley — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
- Chris Sullivan — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
2023 Tony Predictions:
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Weekly Commentary: For featured actress, Danielle Brooks (“The Piano Lesson”) and Sharon D. Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”) look like locks for affecting standout turns in their respective shows. In “Fat Ham,” Nikki Crawford touchingly reveals the emotional shadings behind her character’s fun-loving façade, and in “The Thanksgiving Play,” D’Arcy Carden mines every ounce of comedy in her blissfully oblivious character. A Tony nominee last year, Kara Young could draw notice this year for “Cost of Living” – but so could her co-star in that play, Katy Sullivan. In “Good Night, Oscar,” Emily Bergl also gives an attention-getting performance that could earn her a nom.
Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.
The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Danielle Brooks — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Sharon D. Clarke — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- Nikki Crawford — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- D’Arcy Carden — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
- Kara Young — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
Next in Line
- Emily Bergl — “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- Katy Sullivan — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Liza Colon-Zayas — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Faye Castelow — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Miriam Silverman — “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)
- Crystal Lucas-Perry — “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- Fedna Jacquet — “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- Ebony Marshall-Oliver — “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- Elizabeth Canavan — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Liza Colon-Zayas — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Rosal Colon — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Krysta Rodriguez — “The Collaboration” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Katy Sullivan — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Kara Young — “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Sharon D. Clarke — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- Nikki Crawford — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Adrianna Mitchell — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Benja Kay Thomas — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Emily Bergl — “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- Faye Castelow — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Caissie Levy — “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- Ellie Morris — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Nancy Zamit — “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Danielle Brooks — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Miriam Silverman — “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
- D’Arcy Carden — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
- Katie Finneran — “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
Tony Awards Predictions Categories
BEST MUSICAL | BEST PLAY | MUSICAL REVIVAL | PLAY REVIVAL | ACTOR (MUSICAL) | ACTOR (PLAY) | ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | ACTRESS (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) | DIRECTOR (MUSICAL) | DIRECTOR (PLAY) | ORIGINAL SCORE | MUSICAL BOOK | CHOREOGRAPHY
About the Tony Awards
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.