Tony Predictions: Best Featured Actor/Actress in a Play – Danielle Brooks, D’Arcy Carden and Samuel L. Jackson Jostle in a Crowded Field 

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Julieta Cervantes

Weekly Commentary: In the season’s play lineup, Tony nominators will have the difficult task of narrowing down their nominations from a long list of worthy featured performances.

Among featured actors, Brandon Uranowitz has emerged as the standout in the large ensemble cast of “Leopoldstadt,” and Arian Moayed has turned heads with the infuriating nice-guy veneer he lends to the husband in “Doll’s House.”

Among a cast of featured contenders in “The Piano Lesson” that includes Samuel L. Jackson and Ray Fisher, Broadway regular Michael Potts is potentially most likely to land a nom here. David Zayas has earned appreciation for “Cost of Living” (as did his co-star, Gregg Mozgala), and Scott Foley could feasibly show up on the list for his self-effacing comic turn in “Thanksgiving Play.”

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Weekly Commentary: For featured actress, Danielle Brooks (“The Piano Lesson”) and Sharon D. Clarke (“Death of a Salesman”) look like locks for affecting standout turns in their respective shows. In “Fat Ham,” Nikki Crawford touchingly reveals the emotional shadings behind her character’s fun-loving façade, and in “The Thanksgiving Play,” D’Arcy Carden mines every ounce of comedy in her blissfully oblivious character. A Tony nominee last year, Kara Young could draw notice this year for “Cost of Living” – but so could her co-star in that play, Katy Sullivan. In “Good Night, Oscar,” Emily Bergl also gives an attention-getting performance that could earn her a nom.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

Tony Awards Predictions Categories

BEST MUSICAL | BEST PLAY | MUSICAL REVIVAL | PLAY REVIVAL | ACTOR (MUSICAL) | ACTOR (PLAY) | ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | ACTRESS (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) | DIRECTOR (MUSICAL) | DIRECTOR (PLAY) | ORIGINAL SCORE | MUSICAL BOOK | CHOREOGRAPHY

About the Tony Awards

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.