Tony Predictions: Best Play Revival – Fewer Candidates But a Surprisingly Competitive Race 

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: April 30, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Revival of a Play

Jessica Chastain and Okieriete Onaodowan in A Doll’s House on Broadway . Photo credit: Emilio Madrid Emilio Madrid

Weekly Commentary: In terms of sheer numbers, the lineup of play revivals this season was relatively sparse – but every single one of them could legitimately claim a place in what is likely to be a category of four unless a tie expands the list.

Two starry strong-sellers seem assured to get the nod: “The Piano Lesson,” with Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks headlining a beloved August Wilson play, and “A Doll’s House,” with Jessica Chastain commanding the stage in a stripped-down take on the Ibsen classic (also in the Emmy conversation). Also likely to claim a spot is “Topdog/Underdog,” the critically lauded production with Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II duking it out in Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer winner.

The last show to open before the eligibility cutoff, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” comes in hot, riding the buzz the production cultivated in its run earlier this spring at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The production brings a little-seen Lorraine Hansberry play to Broadway, with Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan lending star power.

Waiting in the wings are two other deserving shows: The latest iteration of “Death of a Salesman,” this time with a Black Loman family adding new shadings to the Arthur Miller drama, and “Ohio State Murders,” the influential Adrienne Kennedy play with Tony fave Audra McDonald in the lead.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

All Eligible Shows (Unranked)

Tony Awards Predictions Categories

BEST MUSICAL | BEST PLAY | MUSICAL REVIVAL | PLAY REVIVAL | ACTOR (MUSICAL) | ACTOR (PLAY) | ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | ACTRESS (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) | DIRECTOR (MUSICAL) | DIRECTOR (PLAY) | ORIGINAL SCORE | MUSICAL BOOK | CHOREOGRAPHY

About the Tony Awards

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.