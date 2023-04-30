Tony Predictions: Best Play — Tom Stoppard, Pulitzer and Olivier Winners Vie for Five Spots

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: April 30, 2023
2023 Tony Predictions:
Best Play
Weekly Commentary: It’s been a strong, crowded season for new plays, with five nominees in the category seemingly assured.
Tom Stoppard’s season-long success “Leopoldstadt” will certainly secure a spot (and stands poised to become the frontrunner), while a trio of shows already recognized by the Pulitzer – “Fat Ham,” “Between Riverside and Crazy” and “Cost of Living” – are also jostling for spots. However, both “Riverside” and “Cost of Living” are older plays, and so may have less urgency around them that the two spring openers, “Prima Facie” and “Life of Pi,” that came Stateside after collecting Oliviers across the pond.
Meanwhile, “Summer, 1976” and “Good Night, Oscar” have gotten some love in the pre-Tony round of nominations from organizations like the Outer Critics and the Drama League. Like “The Thanksgiving Play,” these shows have opened in the last couple of weeks and could have some recency bias counting in their favor.
Of the other eligible shows, “The Kite Runner,” “The Collaboration” and “Pictures from Home,” which both garnered mixed responses, seem unlikely to draw much support, and “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is probably a little too goofy for nominators to consider in a competitive race like this one. “A Christmas Carol” seems most likely to draw design noms, and “Ain’t No Mo’,” though admired by many, came and went too quickly to be seen by most voters.
The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- “Life of Pi” (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
- “Prima Facie” (Golden Theatre)
- “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
Next in Line
- “Summer, 1976” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
All Eligible Shows (Unranked)
- “Ain’t No Mo’” (Belasco Theatre)
- “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- “A Christmas Carol” (Nederlander Theatre)
- “The Collaboration” (
- “Cost of Living” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- “The Kite Runner” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- “Leopoldstadt” (Longacre Theatre)
- “Life of Pi” (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
- “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool” (Vivian Beaumont Theater – Lincoln Center Theater)
- “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” (Barrymore Theatre)
- “Pictures From Home” (Studio 54)
- “Prima Facie” (Golden Theatre)
- “Summer, 1976” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- “The Thanksgiving Play” (Hayes Theater)
- “Walking With Ghosts” (Music Box Theatre)
