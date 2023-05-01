Tony Predictions: Original Score – Three Big Contenders And a Few Wild Cards Including Lin-Manuel Miranda

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Original Score

Shucked

Weekly Commentary: Assuming “New York, New York” includes enough original material – in the songs penned for the show by John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda – to be deemed eligible for the Tony for original score, then that’s the show that seems likely to round out the four nominees. It would join a lineup of assured contenders on the list that includes Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire for “Kimberly Akimbo,” Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for “Some Like It Hot” and Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally for “Shucked.”

But if “New York, New York” doesn’t make the cut, then the category for score would seem to be the one in which the short-lived “KPOP” is most likely to earn some recognition. Or the final spot could go to “Almost Famous,” with original music by Broadway regular Tom Kitt and to his co-lyricist Cameron Crowe.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“KPOP” (Circle in the Square Theatre) — Helen Park, Max Vernon “Almost Famous” (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre) — Tom Kitt, Cameron Crowe

All Eligible Shows (Unranked)

