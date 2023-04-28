Tony Predictions: Best Musical — Four Stand Poised to Give ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ Some Competition 

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: April 28, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Musical

Christian Borle and J Harrison Ghee in “Some Like It Hot” on Broadway Marc J. Franklin

Weekly Commentary: For months now, “Kimberly Akimbo” has been viewed as the presumptive winner of this category – and for good reason, given its award-winning success off Broadway and the raves it earned in its Broadway transfer. But over the course of the season, other shows have emerged to give it some competition.

A new outing from a team of Tony regulars, “Some Like It Hot” scored favorable reviews and has started to find its footing at the box office. It also, by many accounts, handles the sensitive topics of gender identity and race gracefully and inclusively, if not entirely perfect for some viewers. Given the size of the production compared to the intimate “Kimberly Akimbo,” there’s a solid chance “Some Like It Hot” might rack up the most overall nominations of 2023.

“Shucked,” meanwhile, is the surprise contender, largely unheralded when it landed on Broadway but now buzzy thanks to savvy marketing and its crowd-pleasing comic antics onstage. It’s also an entirely original storyline, which is the kind of thing nominators (and many voters) like to reward.

Meanwhile, the just-opened “New York, New York” didn’t win over many critics, but it’s got enough going on, from a large team of well-liked talent (John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Susan Stroman) that it seems sure to nab a spot. The category’s fifth slot, assuming there is a fifth nom, is up for grabs, but “& Juliet” has a zippy original book in its favor and has been selling well since the fall.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

All Eligible Shows (Unranked)

