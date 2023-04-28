Tony Predictions: Best Musical Revival — Encores! Alumni and Lush Orchestras Dominate the Field

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: April 28, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Revival of a Musical

Weekly Commentary: The annual Encores! series of staged concert readings, produced every year by City Center in Manhattan, is no stranger to Broadway success: After all, it’s where the current “Chicago” – now the longest-running show on Broadway – got its start.

This season, Encores! spawned two serious contenders that are sure to score nominations: “Into the Woods,” in a warm staging of the Sondheim favorite with a stacked cast of Broadway names, and “Parade,” reviving the well-regarded Jason Robert Brown musical in an illuminating new version with a strong cast led by Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

Both shows boast big, lush orchestras – and the same is true of “Sweeney Todd,” which brings back Sondheim’s beloved penny dreadful with a notably hefty band of musicians and an ensemble of strong singers led by Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford.

The latest staging of “Camelot,” with a new book by Aaron Sorkin, was less favorably received overall, but it’s impeccably appointed and beautifully played by another large-scale orchestra. It seems poised to nudge out the other eligible titles in this category, “1776” and “Dancin’,” neither of which were universally adored.

