Tony Predictions: Best Actress — Jessica Chastain and Jodie Comer Lead the Tiny Pool of Eligible Contenders

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Actress in a Play

Richard Termine

Weekly Commentary: If you’ll looking for the biggest star names at this year’s Tony ceremony, you’re likely to find them in the running for a trophy for lead acting in a play.

Lead actress will almost surely boast a lineup that includes Jessica Chastain for her riveting turn in “A Doll’s House” and Jodie Comer for her expertly modulated, Olivier-winning performance in “Prima Facie.” Tony fave Audra McDonald will also likely get a nod for her dramatic role at the center of “Ohio State Murders,” as will Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan for her multifaceted turn in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.”

Because there are fewer than nine performers eligible for the category, the nominees list will likely be limited to four names (per Tony regulations). If it stretches to five in the event of a tie, Laura Linney’s meticulous performance in “Summer, 1976” is waiting in the wings.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Laura Linney — “Summer, 1976” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre) Jessica Hecht — “Summer, 1976” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

About the Tony Awards

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.