Tony Predictions: Best Actress in a Musical – ‘Parade’ and ‘Sweeney’ Stars Will Challenge Victoria Clark in a Tight Race 

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Actress in a Musical

Ahron R. Foster

Weekly Commentary: The race for leading actress in a musical looks sure to include two previous Tony winners, Victoria Clarke (“Kimberly Akimbo”) and Annaleigh Ashford (“Sweeney Todd”), giving much-admired performances. Certain to join them is Micaela Diamond, whose performance in “Parade” has been lauded for bringing new depth to the role of the loyal wife.

Beyond those three, there are a handful of performers who could score a spot in the category. Among the strongest possibilities are Sara Bareilles, whose turn as the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods” was well-received by audiences and critics alike, and Anna Uzele, the “Six” alumna whose performance of the title song in “New York, New York” brings the audience to its feet.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Patina Miller — “Into the Woods” (St. James Theatre) Caroline Innerbischler — “Shucked” (Nederlander Theatre) Phillipa Soo — “Camelot” (Vivian Beaumont Theater – Lincoln Center Theater)

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

Tony Awards Predictions Categories

