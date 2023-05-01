Tony Predictions: Best Actor – The Season’s Biggest Stars Come Out to Compete Including Oscar Isaac, Corey Hawkins and Jeremy Pope

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: May 1, 2023
2023 Tony Predictions:
Best Actor in a Play
Weekly Commentary: The race for lead actor in a play has so many strong contenders it’s tough to nail down. Both Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won raves for “Topdog/Underdog,” but Hawkins seems most likely to get a nod. Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”) is poised to be recognized for creating a Willy Loman seen through new eyes, and the well-liked Stephen McKinley Henderson’s performance as the central character in “Between Riverside and Crazy” was so naturally authentic he made it look easy. Marcel Spears is giving a similarly genuine and appealing performance as a contemporary Hamlet in “Fat Ham.”
Oscar Isaac also wows in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” — but then, so did John David Washington in “The Piano Lesson.” “Life of Pi” star Hiran Abeysekera has an Oliver in his back pocket, and Sean Hayes both transforms as an actor in “Good Night, Oscar” and also shows off his impressive chops as a piano player.
Any of these actors could reasonably grab a spot in the race.
The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Corey Hawkins — “Topdog/Underdog” (Golden Theatre)
- Wendell Pierce — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- Stephen McKinley Henderson — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Marcel Spears — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Oscar Isaac — “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
Next in Line
- John David Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Hiran Abeysekera — “Life of Pi” (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
- Sean Hayes — “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- Jefferson Mays — “A Christmas Carol” (Nederlander Theatre)
- Jeremy Pope — “The Collaboration” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Nathan Lane — “Pictures From Home” (Studio 54)
All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)
- Stephen McKinley Henderson — “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Hayes Theater)
- Jefferson Mays — “A Christmas Carol” (Nederlander Theatre)
- Paul Bettany — “The Collaboration” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Jeremy Pope — “The Collaboration” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Wendell Pierce — “Death of a Salesman” (Hudson Theatre)
- Marcel Spears — “Fat Ham” (American Airlines Theatre)
- Sean Hayes — “Good Night, Oscar” (Belasco Theatre)
- Amir Arison — “The Kite Runner” (Samuel J. Friedman Theatre)
- Hiran Abeysekera — “Life of Pi” (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre)
- Mike Birbiglia — “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool” (Vivian Beaumont Theater – Lincoln Center Theater)
- John David Washington — “The Piano Lesson” (Barrymore Theatre)
- Danny Burstein — “Pictures From Home” (Studio 54)
- Nathan Lane — “Pictures From Home” (Studio 54)
- Oscar Isaac — “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” (James Earl Jones Theatre)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — “Topdog/Underdog” (Golden Theatre)
- Corey Hawkins — “Topdog/Underdog” (Golden Theatre)
- Gabriel Byrne — “Walking With Ghosts” (Music Box Theatre)
Tony Awards Predictions Categories
About the Tony Awards
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.