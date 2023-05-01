Tony Predictions: Best Actor – The Season’s Biggest Stars Come Out to Compete Including Oscar Isaac, Corey Hawkins and Jeremy Pope

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Actor in a Play

Marc J. Franklin

Weekly Commentary: The race for lead actor in a play has so many strong contenders it’s tough to nail down. Both Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won raves for “Topdog/Underdog,” but Hawkins seems most likely to get a nod. Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”) is poised to be recognized for creating a Willy Loman seen through new eyes, and the well-liked Stephen McKinley Henderson’s performance as the central character in “Between Riverside and Crazy” was so naturally authentic he made it look easy. Marcel Spears is giving a similarly genuine and appealing performance as a contemporary Hamlet in “Fat Ham.”

Oscar Isaac also wows in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” — but then, so did John David Washington in “The Piano Lesson.” “Life of Pi” star Hiran Abeysekera has an Oliver in his back pocket, and Sean Hayes both transforms as an actor in “Good Night, Oscar” and also shows off his impressive chops as a piano player.

Any of these actors could reasonably grab a spot in the race.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions in all categories.

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

Tony Awards Predictions Categories

BEST MUSICAL | BEST PLAY | MUSICAL REVIVAL | PLAY REVIVAL | ACTOR (MUSICAL) | ACTOR (PLAY) | ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | ACTRESS (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) | DIRECTOR (MUSICAL) | DIRECTOR (PLAY) | ORIGINAL SCORE | MUSICAL BOOK | CHOREOGRAPHY

About the Tony Awards

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is given out annually by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by theatre producer and director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer and theatre director who was co-founder of the American Theatre Wing.