Tony Predictions: Best Actor in a Musical – J. Harrison Ghee, Josh Groban and Ben Platt Likely to Lead the Field

UPDATED: May 1, 2023

2023 Tony Predictions:

Best Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle and J Harrison Ghee in “Some Like It Hot” on Broadway Marc J. Franklin

Weekly Commentary: For lead actor in a musical, look for Ben Platt to earn a nom for his sympathetic performance in “Parade,” and nonbinary actor J. Harrison Ghee, who seems certain to win notice for their nuanced take on that show’s most challenging role. Josh Groban stands poised to score a nod for his powerhouse vocals in “Sweeney Todd” and Colton Ryan in “New York, New York” has gained awards momentum in this week’s lineup of pre-Tony nominations from other organizations.

The fifth spot feels like it could go in any direction, with potential nominees including Will Swenson, who ably anchors the Neil Diamond bio “A Beautiful Noise,” and Andrew Burnap, the Tony winner for “The Inheritance” who plays a youthful King Arthur in “Camelot.”

The Tony Awards eligibility cutoff date for the 2022–23 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. The 2023 Tony Awards nominations will be announced on May 2, 2023.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023, at the United Palace in New York City. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, with the latter also serving as the director.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Andrew Burnap — “Camelot” (Vivian Beaumont Theater – Lincoln Center Theater) Christian Borle — “Some Like It Hot” (Shubert Theatre) Casey Likes — “Almost Famous” (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre)

All Eligible Shows and Performances (Unranked)

Tony Awards Predictions Categories

