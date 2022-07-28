2023 Oscars Hub: Awards Predictions, Columns and Archives

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

Welcome to THE HUB, the main page to access all the individual prediction categories and commentary for the upcoming Academy Awards, Emmys and more. You can also visit the archives of previous awards years.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the OSCARS PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE

Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

Awards Season Calendar (2022-2023) – coming soon

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

Awards Circuit (Film Column) Archives

Awards Circuit Podcast Interview Archives (Film)

Variety Awards Circuit (Film) Season Three coming in September

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

The 95th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC

Visit the 2021 Oscar prediction archive.

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most essential indicators for the Oscars. For example, four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Likewise, three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

28th Screen Actors Guild Awards televised live on TNT and TBS at 5 pm pst / 8 pm est

About the BAFTA Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts, or BAFTA, is an independent charity that supports, develops and promotes the art forms of the moving image – particularly film, television and games – in the United Kingdom. The group is also an international program of learning events and initiatives offering access to talent through workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures and mentoring in the U.K. and the United States.