Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: This could be a runaway for Michelle Williams, who has four prior Oscar noms and has yet to win. Her work in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is among her very best, and if she decides to stay the course in the supporting actress category, she could add a new baby and an Oscar statuette to her household. Trying to figure out the campaigns for the actresses of “Women Talking” won’t be easy, but Jessie Buckley could be the easiest person to check off as she’s coming off her first nom for “The Lost Daughter.” Claire Foy’s work garnered plenty of attention as did veteran actresses Judith Ivey and Sheila McCarthy. Laura Dern from “The Son” and Nina Hoss from “TÁR” could ride in with their lead acting counterparts, Hugh Jackman and Cate Blanchett. We have six months until the ceremony with anything changing the course of the race.

RankNameFilmDistributor
1Michelle Williams*“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2Jessie Buckley“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
3Laura Dern“The Son”Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
4Nina Hoss“TÁR”Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
5Claire Foy“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
6Janelle Monáe“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
7Judith Ivey“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
8Dolly De Leon“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
9Kerry Condon“The Banshees of Inisherin”Searchlight Pictures
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
10Angela BassettBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverMarvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
11Sheila McCarthy“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
12Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
13Jamie Lee Curtis“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
14Lashana Lynch“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
15Hong Chau“The Whale”A24
16Vanessa Kirby“The Son”Sony Pictures Classics
17Sadie Sink“The Whale”A24
18Stephanie Hsu“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
19Whoopi Goldberg“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
20Jennifer Ehle“She Said”Universal Pictures
21Thuso Mbedu“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
22Zoe Kazan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
23Emma Corrin*“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
24Jean Smart“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
25Anne Hathaway*“Armageddon Time”Focus Features
26Olivia DeJonge“Elvis”Warner Bros.
27Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
28Dominique Thorne“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
29Frances McDormand“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
30Nicole Kidman“The Northman”Focus Features
31Dakota Johnson“Cha Cha Real Smooth”Apple Original Films
32Tamara Lawarance*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
33Taylor Swift“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
34Danai Gurira“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
35Patricia Clarkson“She Said”Universal Pictures
36Lupita Nyong’o“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
37Sally Field“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”Focus Features
38Julia Butters“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
39Kate Winslet“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
40Griselda Sicillani“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Netflix
Aimee Carrero“The Menu”Searchlight Pictures
Aimee Lou Wood*“Living”Sony Pictures Classics
Judith Ivey“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sheila McCarthy“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Andrea Riseborough“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Angela Bassett“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Anne Hathaway*“Armageddon Time”Focus Features
Anya Taylor-Joy“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Billie Piper“Catherine, Called Birdy”Amazon Studios
Bria Danielle Singleton“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
Candice Bergen“As They Made Us”Quiver
CCH Pounder“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
Charlotte Gainsbourg“The Pale Blue Eye”Netflix
Chloë Sevigny“Bones & All”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Claire Foy“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Crystal Clarke“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
Dakota Johnson“Cha Cha Real Smooth”Apple Original Films
Danai Gurira“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Dolly De Leon“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Dominique Thorne“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Doona Bae“Broker”Neon
Edie Falco“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
Elizabeth Olsen“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Marvel Studios
Ella Hunt“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
Emma Corrin*“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”No U.S. Distribution
Florence Kasumba“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Frances McDormand*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Gabrielle Union“Strange World”Walt Disney Pictures
Gabrielle Union“The Inspection”A24
Gemma Chan“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros
Gillian Anderson“The Pale Blue Eye”Netflix
Greta Gerwig*“White Noise”Netflix
Griselda Sicillani“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Netflix
Haley Bennett“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
Hong Chau“The Whale”A24
Iris Berben“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Isabella Rossellini“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”A24
Jamie Lee Curtis“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
Janelle Monáe
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Janet McTeer“The Menu”Searchlight Pictures
Jayme Lawson“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
Jean Smart“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Connelly“Top Gun: Maverick”Paramount Pictures
Jennifer Ehle“She Said”Universal Pictures
Jessica Chastain“Armageddon Time”Focus Features
Jessica Hardwick“The Lost King”Warner Bros.
Jessica Henwick“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Jessie Buckley“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jodie Turner-Smith“White Noise”Netflix
Joely Richardson“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
Judi Dench“Allelujah”No U.S. Distribution
Judith Ivey“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Judith Light“The Menu”Searchlight Pictures
Julia Butters“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
Julianne Nicholson“Blonde”Netflix
Kaitlyn Dever“Ticket to Paradise”Netflix
Kate Hudson“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Kate Winslet“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
Kathryn Hahn“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
Kerry Condon“The Banshees of Inisherin”Searchlight Pictures
Kim Dickens“The Good Nurse”Netflix
Kristen Stewart“Crimes of the Future”Neon
Lashana Lynch“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
Laura Dern“The Son”Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Seydoux“Crimes of the Future”Neon
Letitia Wright*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Lucy Boynton“Chevalier”Searchlight Pictures
Lucy Boynton“The Pale Blue Eye”Netflix
Lupita Nyong’o“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Madelyn Cline“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Mar Carrera“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Netflix
Margot Robbie*“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Maria Bakalova“Bodies Bodies Bodies”A24
Marsha Stephanie Blake“Brother”No U.S. Distribution
Meteora Fontana“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Netflix
Mia Wasikowska“Blueback”No U.S. Distribution
Michelle Williams“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
Minnie Driver“Chevalier”Searchlight Pictures
Niamh Algar“The Wonder”Netflix
Nicole Kidman“The Northman”Focus Features
Nina Hoss“TÁR”Focus Features
Noémie Merlant“TÁR”Focus Features
Octavia Spencer“Spirited”Apple Original Films
Olivia DeJonge“Elvis”Warner Bros.
Olivia Wilde“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Olivia Wilde“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros
Patricia Clarkson“Monica”No U.S. Distribution
Patricia Clarkson“She Said”Universal Pictures
Quintessa Swindell“Black Adam”Warner Bros
Rachel Keller“Butcher’s Crossing”Saban Films
Rachel Keller“A Man Called Otto”Sony Pictures
Radha Mitchell“Blueback”No U.S. Distribution
Raffey Cassidy“White Noise”Netflix
Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Ruth Wilson“See How They Run”Searchlight Pictures
Sadie Sink“The Whale”A24
Sally Field“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”Focus Features
Samantha Morton“She Said”Universal Pictures
Samantha Morton“The Whale”A24
Samara Weaving“Chevalier”Searchlight Pictures
Saoirse Ronan*“See How They Run”Searchlight Pictures
Sheila Atim“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
Sian Clifford“See How They Run”Searchlight Pictures
Sigourney Weaver“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
Sigourney Weaver“Call Jane”Roadside Attractions
Sigourney Weaver“Master Gardener”No U.S. Distribution
Sophie Okonedo“Raymond & Ray”Apple Original Films
Stephanie Hsu“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
Tamara Lawarance*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
Tamara Tunie“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
Tanya Moodie“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Tessa Thompson“Thor: Love and Thunder”Marvel Studios
Thusa Mbedu“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
Vanessa Kirby“The Son”Sony Pictures Classics
Vicki Berlin“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Whoopi Goldberg“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
Wunmi Mosaku“Alice, Darling”Lionsgate
Ximena Lamadrid“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Netflix
Zoe Kazan“She Said”Universal Pictures
Zoë Kravitz“The Batman”Warner Bros.
Zoe Saldaña
“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Zooey Deschanel“Dreamin’ Wild”No U.S. Distribution

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

