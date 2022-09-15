Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Could the Fifth Time Be the Charm for Michelle Williams With ‘The Fabelmans’?

|Rank
|Name
|Film
|Distributor
|1
|Michelle Williams*
|“The Fabelmans”
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|2
|Jessie Buckley
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men.
|3
|Laura Dern
|“The Son”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
|4
|Nina Hoss
|“TÁR”
|Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
|5
|Claire Foy
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|Next in Line
|6
|Janelle Monáe
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
|7
|Judith Ivey
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|8
|Dolly De Leon
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
|9
|Kerry Condon
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Searchlight Pictures
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|10
|Angela Bassett
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T'Challa.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|Sheila McCarthy
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|12
|Rooney Mara*
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|13
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|A24
|14
|Lashana Lynch
|“The Woman King”
|Sony Pictures
|15
|Hong Chau
|“The Whale”
|A24
|16
|Vanessa Kirby
|“The Son”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|17
|Sadie Sink
|“The Whale”
|A24
|18
|Stephanie Hsu
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|A24
|19
|Whoopi Goldberg
|“Till”
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|20
|Jennifer Ehle
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|Also In Contention
|21
|Thuso Mbedu
|“The Woman King”
|Sony Pictures
|22
|Zoe Kazan*
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|23
|Emma Corrin*
|“My Policeman”
|Amazon Studios
|24
|Jean Smart
|“Babylon”
|Paramount Pictures
|25
|Anne Hathaway*
|“Armageddon Time”
|Focus Features
|26
|Olivia DeJonge
|“Elvis”
|Warner Bros.
|27
|Keke Palmer*
|“Nope”
|Universal Pictures
|28
|Dominique Thorne
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|29
|Frances McDormand
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|30
|Nicole Kidman
|“The Northman”
|Focus Features
|Other Awards Possibilities
|31
|Dakota Johnson
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|Apple Original Films
|32
|Tamara Lawarance*
|“The Silent Twins”
|Focus Features
|33
|Taylor Swift
|“Amsterdam”
|20th Century Studios
|34
|Danai Gurira
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|35
|Patricia Clarkson
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|36
|Lupita Nyong’o
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|37
|Sally Field
|“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”
|Focus Features
|38
|Julia Butters
|“The Fabelmans”
|Universal Pictures
|39
|Kate Winslet
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|20th Century Studios
|40
|Griselda Sicillani
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Netflix
