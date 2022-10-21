Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design – The World of ‘Wakanda’ Brings the Only Black Winner Back to the Race 

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 20, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design

THIRTEEN LIVES, from left: Thira Chutikul, Viggo Mortensen, 2022. ph: Vince Valitutti / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Production Designer and Set Decorator Distributor 1 “The Fabelmans” Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator) Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 2 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator) Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa. 3 “Elvis” Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator) Warner Bros. Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. 4 “Avatar: The Way of Water” Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator) 20th Century Studios Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet. 5 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator) Netflix Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. Next in Line 6 “White Noise” Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator) Netflix “White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. 7 “Empire of Light” Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 8 “Thirteen Lives” Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator) Amazon Studios/MGM A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding. 9 “The Woman King” Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator) Sony Pictures A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. 10 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator) Netflix A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “Babylon” Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator) Paramount Pictures 12 “Emancipation” Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator) Apple Original Films 13 “Till” Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator) Orion/United Artists Releasing 14 “Top Gun: Maverick” Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator) Paramount Pictures 15 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator) A24 16 “Women Talking” Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Leigh Myers (set decorator) MGM/United Artists Releasing 17 “The Northman” Craig Lathrop (production designer), Niamh Coulter (set decorator) Focus Features 18 “RRR” Sabu Cyril (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Variance Films 19 “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator) Focus Features 20 “Don’t Worry Darling” Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator) Warner Bros Also In Contention 21 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures 22 “Armageddon Time” Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Focus Features 23 “The Son” Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator) Sony Pictures Classics 24 “TÁR” Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Focus Features 25 “Living” Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator) Sony Pictures Classics 26 “Matilda” David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator) Netflix 27 “The Whale” Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator) A24 28 “Amsterdam” Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator) 20th Century Studios 29 “Triangle of Sadness” Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Neon 30 “The Wonder” Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator) Netflix All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Jazzman’s Blues” To be added Netflix — “A Love Song” Juliana Barreto Barreto (production designer) Bleecker Street — “A Man Called Otto” Barbara Ling (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Sony Pictures — “After Yang” To be added A25 — “Aftersun” To be added A25 — “Alice, Darling” To be added Lionsgate — “All Quiet on the Western Front” To be added Netflix — “All the Old Knives” Marcus Rowland (production designer), Jude Farr (set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Am I OK? To be added HBO Max — “Ambulance” To be added Universal Pictures — “Amsterdam” Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator) 20th Century Studios — “Argentina, 1985” Micaela Saiegh (production designer), Mercedes Gobernori



(set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Armageddon Time” Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Focus Features — “As They Made Us” To be added Quiver — “Athena” Arnaud (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Netflix — “Avatar: The Way of Water” Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator) 20th Century Studios — “Babylon” Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator) Paramount Pictures — “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator) Netflix — “Beast” To be added Universal Pictures — “Black Adam” To be added Warner Bros — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator) Marvel Studios — “Blonde” To be added Netflix — “Bodies Bodies Bodies” To be added A25 — “Bones and All” To be added MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Both Sides of the Blade” To be added IFC Films — “Breaking” Christian Snell (production designer), Maria Nay (set decorator) Bleecker Street — “Brian and Charles” To be added Focus Features — “Broker” To be added Neon — “Bros” To be added Universal Pictures — “Bullet Train” To be added Sony Pictures — “Call Jane” To be added Roadside Attractions — “Catherine Called Birdy” Kave Quinn (production designer), Stella Fox (set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Causeway” To be added A24/Apple Original Films — “Cha Cha Real Smooth” To be added Apple Original Films — “Close” To be added A25 — “Corsage” To be added IFC Films — “Crimes of the Future” To be added Neon — “Death on the Nile” To be added 20th Century Studios — “Decision to Leave” Seong-hie Ryu (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Mubi — “Devotion” To be added Sony Pictures — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” To be added Marvel Studios — “Don’t Worry Darling” Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator) Warner Bros — “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator) Focus Features — “Elvis” Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator) Warner Bros. — “Emancipation” Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator) Apple Original Films — “Emergency” Jeremy Woodward (production designer), Semret Fesseha (set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Emily” To be added Bleecker Street — “Empire of Light” Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures — “EO” To be added Janus Films and Sideshow — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator) A24 — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator) Netflix — “God’s Country” To be added IFC Films — “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Miren Marañón (production designer), Fiona Albrow (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures — “Good Night Oppy” To be added Amazon Studios — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio” To be added Netflix — “Happening” To be added IFC Films — “Holy Spider” To be added Utopia — “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” To be added Focus Features — “Hunt” To be added Magnolia Pictures — “Hustle” To be added Netflix — “I Love My Dad” To be added Magnolia Pictures — “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” To be added Sony Pictures — “Jurassic World: Dominion” To be added Universal Pictures — “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” To be added Netflix — “Lightyear” To be added Pixar — “Living” Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator) Sony Pictures Classics — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” To be added A25 — “Master” Tommy Love, Meredith Lippincott (production designers), Paige Mitchell, Olivia Peebles (set decorators) Amazon Studios — “Matilda” David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator) Netflix — “Mavka: The Forest Song” To be added Feelgood Entertainment — “Men” To be added A25 — “Minions: The Rise of Gru” To be added Universal Pictures/Illumination — “Montana Story” Kelly McGehee (production designer), Anna Kathleen Little (set decorator) Bleecker Street — “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Ray Ball (production designer), Emma Lowney (set decorator) Bleecker Street — “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” To be added Focus Features — “My Policeman” Maria Djurkovic (production designer), Tatiana Macdonald (set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Nanny” Jonathan Guggenheim (production designer), Caroline B. Scott (set decorator) Amazon Studios — “Nitram” To be added IFC Films — “Nope” To be added Universal Pictures — “Official Competition” To be added IFC Films — “Pearl” To be added A25 — “Persuasion” To be added Netflix — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” To be added DreamWorks Animation — “Raymond & Ray” To be added Apple Original Films — “Resurrection” To be added IFC Films — “RRR” Sabu Cyril (production designer) Variance Films — “Saint Omer” To be added Neon/Super — “Scream” To be added Paramount Pictures — “See How They Run” To be added Searchlight Pictures — “She Said” Meredith Lippincott (production designer), Philippa Culpepper (set decorator) Universal Pictures — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” To be added Paramount Pictures — “Spin Me Round” To be added IFC Films — “Spirited” To be added Apple Original Films — “Spoiler Alert” To be added Focus Features — “Stars at Noon” To be added A25 — “Strange World” To be added Walt Disney Animation Studios — “TÁR” Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Focus Features — “The Bad Guys” To be added DreamWorks Animation — “The Banshees of Inisherin” Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures — “The Batman” To be added Warner Bros. — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” To be added 20th Century Studios — “The Fabelmans” Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator) Universal Pictures — “The Good House” To be added Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions — “The Good Nurse” To be added Netflix — “The Gray Man” To be added Netflix — “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” To be added Apple Original Films — “The Inspection” Tommy Love, Erik Louis Robert (production designer), Dustin Brantley, Madelaine Frezza (set decorator) A24 — “The Lost City” To be added Paramount Pictures — “The Lost King” To be added IFC Films — “The Menu” Ethan Tobman (production designer), Gretchen Gattuso (set decorator) Searchlight Pictures — “The Northman” To be added Focus Features — “The Pale Blue Eye” Stefania Cella (production designer), Jane Madden (set decorator) Netflix — “The Phantom of the Open” To be added Sony Pictures Classics — “The Sea Beast” To be added Netflix — “The Silent Twins” To be added Focus Features — “The Son” Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator) Sony Pictures Classics — “The Swimmers” To be added Netflix — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” To be added Lionsgate — “The Whale” Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator) A24 — “The Woman King” Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator) Sony Pictures — “The Wonder” Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator) Netflix — “Thirteen Lives” Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator) Amazon Studios/MGM — “Thor: Love and Thunder” To be added Marvel Studios — “Three Thousand Years of Longing” To be added MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Ticket to Paradise” To be added Universal Pictures — “Till” Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator) Orion/United Artists Releasing — “Top Gun: Maverick” Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator) Paramount Pictures — “Triangle of Sadness” Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator) Neon — “Turning Red” To be added Pixar — “Vengeance” To be added Focus Features — “Wendell and Wild” To be added Netflix — “Where the Crawdads Sing” To be added Sony Pictures — “White Noise” Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator) Netflix — “Women Talking” Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Myers (set decorator) MGM/United Artists Releasing — “X” To be added A25

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: “Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Patrice Vermette (production designer), Zsuzsanna Sipos (set decorator)

