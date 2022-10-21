×
Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design – The World of ‘Wakanda’ Brings the Only Black Winner Back to the Race 

Other contenders include 'Bardo,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'Glass Onion' and 'Thirteen Lives'

(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 20, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design

THIRTEEN LIVES, from left: Thira Chutikul, Viggo Mortensen, 2022. ph: Vince Valitutti / © MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: More to come…

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
RankFilmProduction Designer and Set DecoratorDistributor
1“The Fabelmans”Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator)Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator)Marvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
3“Elvis”Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator)Warner Bros.
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
4“Avatar: The Way of Water”Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator)20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
5“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator)Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
Next in Line
6“White Noise”Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator)Netflix
“White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
7“Empire of Light”Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8“Thirteen Lives”Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator)Amazon Studios/MGM
A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.
9“The Woman King”Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator)Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
10“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator)Netflix
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11“Babylon”Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator)Paramount Pictures
12“Emancipation”Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator)Apple Original Films
13“Till”Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator)Orion/United Artists Releasing
14“Top Gun: Maverick”Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator)Paramount Pictures
15“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator)A24
16“Women Talking”Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Leigh Myers (set decorator)MGM/United Artists Releasing
17“The Northman”Craig Lathrop (production designer), Niamh Coulter (set decorator)Focus Features
18“RRR”Sabu Cyril (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Variance Films
19“Downton Abbey: A New Era”Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator)Focus Features
20“Don’t Worry Darling”Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator)Warner Bros
Also In Contention
21“The Banshees of Inisherin”Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
22“Armageddon Time”Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Focus Features
23“The Son”Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator)Sony Pictures Classics
24“TÁR”Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Focus Features
25“Living”Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator)Sony Pictures Classics
26“Matilda”David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator)Netflix
27“The Whale”Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator)A24
28“Amsterdam”Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator)20th Century Studios
29“Triangle of Sadness”Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Neon
30“The Wonder”Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator)Netflix
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Jazzman’s Blues”To be addedNetflix
“A Love Song”Juliana Barreto Barreto (production designer)Bleecker Street
“A Man Called Otto”Barbara Ling (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Sony Pictures
“After Yang”To be addedA25
“Aftersun”To be addedA25
“Alice, Darling”To be addedLionsgate
“All Quiet on the Western Front”To be addedNetflix
“All the Old Knives”Marcus Rowland (production designer), Jude Farr (set decorator)Amazon Studios
“Am I OK?To be addedHBO Max
“Ambulance”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Amsterdam”Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator)20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985”Micaela Saiegh (production designer), Mercedes Gobernori

(set decorator)		Amazon Studios
“Armageddon Time”Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Focus Features
“As They Made Us”To be addedQuiver
“Athena”Arnaud (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Netflix
“Avatar: The Way of Water”Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator)20th Century Studios
“Babylon”Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator)Paramount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator)Netflix
“Beast”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Black Adam”To be addedWarner Bros
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Hannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator)Marvel Studios
“Blonde”To be addedNetflix
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”To be addedA25
“Bones and All”To be addedMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Both Sides of the Blade”To be addedIFC Films
“Breaking”Christian Snell (production designer), Maria Nay (set decorator)Bleecker Street
“Brian and Charles”To be addedFocus Features
“Broker”To be addedNeon
“Bros”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Bullet Train”To be addedSony Pictures
“Call Jane”To be addedRoadside Attractions
“Catherine Called Birdy”Kave Quinn (production designer), Stella Fox (set decorator)Amazon Studios
“Causeway”To be addedA24/Apple Original Films
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”To be addedApple Original Films
“Close”To be addedA25
“Corsage”To be addedIFC Films
“Crimes of the Future”To be addedNeon
“Death on the Nile”To be added20th Century Studios
“Decision to Leave”Seong-hie Ryu (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Mubi
“Devotion”To be addedSony Pictures
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”To be addedMarvel Studios
“Don’t Worry Darling”Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator)Warner Bros
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator)Focus Features
“Elvis”Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator)Warner Bros.
“Emancipation”Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator)Apple Original Films
“Emergency”Jeremy Woodward (production designer), Semret Fesseha (set decorator)Amazon Studios
“Emily”To be addedBleecker Street
“Empire of Light”Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
“EO”To be addedJanus Films and Sideshow
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator)A24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator)Netflix
“God’s Country”To be addedIFC Films
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Miren Marañón (production designer), Fiona Albrow (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
“Good Night Oppy”To be addedAmazon Studios
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio”To be addedNetflix
“Happening”To be addedIFC Films
“Holy Spider”To be addedUtopia
“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”To be addedFocus Features
“Hunt”To be addedMagnolia Pictures
“Hustle”To be addedNetflix
“I Love My Dad”To be addedMagnolia Pictures
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”To be addedSony Pictures
“Jurassic World: Dominion”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”To be addedNetflix
“Lightyear”To be addedPixar
“Living”Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator)Sony Pictures Classics
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”To be addedA25
“Master”Tommy Love, Meredith Lippincott (production designers), Paige Mitchell, Olivia Peebles (set decorators)Amazon Studios
“Matilda”David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator)Netflix
“Mavka: The Forest Song”To be addedFeelgood Entertainment
“Men”To be addedA25
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”To be addedUniversal Pictures/Illumination
“Montana Story”Kelly McGehee (production designer), Anna Kathleen Little (set decorator)Bleecker Street
“Mr. Malcolm’s List”Ray Ball (production designer), Emma Lowney (set decorator)Bleecker Street
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”To be addedFocus Features
“My Policeman”Maria Djurkovic (production designer), Tatiana Macdonald (set decorator)Amazon Studios
“Nanny”Jonathan Guggenheim (production designer), Caroline B. Scott (set decorator)Amazon Studios
“Nitram”To be addedIFC Films
“Nope”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Official Competition”To be addedIFC Films
“Pearl”To be addedA25
“Persuasion”To be addedNetflix
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”To be addedDreamWorks Animation
“Raymond & Ray”To be addedApple Original Films
“Resurrection”To be addedIFC Films
“RRR”Sabu Cyril (production designer)Variance Films
“Saint Omer”To be addedNeon/Super
“Scream”To be addedParamount Pictures
“See How They Run”To be addedSearchlight Pictures
“She Said”Meredith Lippincott (production designer), Philippa Culpepper (set decorator)Universal Pictures
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”To be addedParamount Pictures
“Spin Me Round”To be addedIFC Films
“Spirited”To be addedApple Original Films
“Spoiler Alert”To be addedFocus Features
“Stars at Noon”To be addedA25
“Strange World”To be addedWalt Disney Animation Studios
“TÁR”Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Focus Features
“The Bad Guys”To be addedDreamWorks Animation
“The Banshees of Inisherin”Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
“The Batman”To be addedWarner Bros.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”To be added20th Century Studios
“The Fabelmans”Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator)Universal Pictures
“The Good House”To be addedLionsgate/Roadside Attractions
“The Good Nurse”To be addedNetflix
“The Gray Man”To be addedNetflix
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”To be addedApple Original Films
“The Inspection”Tommy Love, Erik Louis Robert (production designer), Dustin Brantley, Madelaine Frezza (set decorator)A24
“The Lost City”To be addedParamount Pictures
“The Lost King”To be addedIFC Films
“The Menu”Ethan Tobman (production designer), Gretchen Gattuso (set decorator)Searchlight Pictures
“The Northman”To be addedFocus Features
“The Pale Blue Eye”Stefania Cella (production designer), Jane Madden (set decorator)Netflix
“The Phantom of the Open”To be addedSony Pictures Classics
“The Sea Beast”To be addedNetflix
“The Silent Twins”To be addedFocus Features
“The Son”Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator)Sony Pictures Classics
“The Swimmers”To be addedNetflix
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”To be addedLionsgate
“The Whale”Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator)A24
“The Woman King”Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator)Sony Pictures
“The Wonder”Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator)Netflix
“Thirteen Lives”Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator)Amazon Studios/MGM
“Thor: Love and Thunder”To be addedMarvel Studios
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”To be addedMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Ticket to Paradise”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Till”Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator)Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick”Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator)Paramount Pictures
“Triangle of Sadness”Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator)Neon
“Turning Red”To be addedPixar
“Vengeance”To be addedFocus Features
“Wendell and Wild”To be addedNetflix
“Where the Crawdads Sing”To be addedSony Pictures
“White Noise”Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator)Netflix
“Women Talking”Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Myers (set decorator)MGM/United Artists Releasing
“X”To be addedA25

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: “Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Patrice Vermette (production designer), Zsuzsanna Sipos (set decorator)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety’s unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year’s awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes — Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety’s leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

