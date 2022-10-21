Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design – The World of ‘Wakanda’ Brings the Only Black Winner Back to the Race 

|Rank
|Film
|Production Designer and Set Decorator
|Distributor
|1
|“The Fabelmans”
|Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator)
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|2
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Hannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator)
|Marvel Studios
|The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
|3
|“Elvis”
|Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator)
|Warner Bros.
|Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
|4
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator)
|20th Century Studios
|Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
|5
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator)
|Netflix
|Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
|Next in Line
|6
|“White Noise”
|Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator)
|Netflix
|“White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
|7
|“Empire of Light”
|Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|8
|“Thirteen Lives”
|Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios/MGM
|A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.
|9
|“The Woman King”
|Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures
|A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
|10
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator)
|Netflix
|A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|“Babylon”
|Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator)
|Paramount Pictures
|12
|“Emancipation”
|Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator)
|Apple Original Films
|13
|“Till”
|Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator)
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|14
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator)
|Paramount Pictures
|15
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator)
|A24
|16
|“Women Talking”
|Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Leigh Myers (set decorator)
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|17
|“The Northman”
|Craig Lathrop (production designer), Niamh Coulter (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|18
|“RRR”
|Sabu Cyril (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Variance Films
|19
|“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|20
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator)
|Warner Bros
|Also In Contention
|21
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|22
|“Armageddon Time”
|Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|23
|“The Son”
|Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures Classics
|24
|“TÁR”
|Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|25
|“Living”
|Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures Classics
|26
|“Matilda”
|David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator)
|Netflix
|27
|“The Whale”
|Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator)
|A24
|28
|“Amsterdam”
|Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator)
|20th Century Studios
|29
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Neon
|30
|“The Wonder”
|Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator)
|Netflix
|All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|—
|“A Jazzman’s Blues”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“A Love Song”
|Juliana Barreto Barreto (production designer)
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“A Man Called Otto”
|Barbara Ling (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“After Yang”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Aftersun”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Alice, Darling”
|To be added
|Lionsgate
|—
|“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“All the Old Knives”
|Marcus Rowland (production designer), Jude Farr (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Am I OK?
|To be added
|HBO Max
|—
|“Ambulance”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Amsterdam”
|Judy Becker (production designer), Patricia Cuccia, Erin Fite (set decorator)
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Micaela Saiegh (production designer), Mercedes Gobernori
(set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Armageddon Time”
|Happy Massee (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|—
|“As They Made Us”
|To be added
|Quiver
|—
|“Athena”
|Arnaud (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|Dylan Cole, Ben Procter (production designer), Vanessa Cole (set decorator)
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Babylon”
|Florencia Martin (production designer), Anthony Carlino (set decorator)
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Eugenio Caballero (production designer), Daniela Rojas (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“Beast”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Black Adam”
|To be added
|Warner Bros
|—
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Hannah Beachler (production designer), Lisa K. Sessions (set decorator)
|Marvel Studios
|—
|“Blonde”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Bones and All”
|To be added
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Both Sides of the Blade”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Breaking”
|Christian Snell (production designer), Maria Nay (set decorator)
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Brian and Charles”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“Broker”
|To be added
|Neon
|—
|“Bros”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Bullet Train”
|To be added
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“Call Jane”
|To be added
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|“Catherine Called Birdy”
|Kave Quinn (production designer), Stella Fox (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Causeway”
|To be added
|A24/Apple Original Films
|—
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Close”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Corsage”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Crimes of the Future”
|To be added
|Neon
|—
|“Death on the Nile”
|To be added
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Decision to Leave”
|Seong-hie Ryu (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Mubi
|—
|“Devotion”
|To be added
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
|To be added
|Marvel Studios
|—
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Katie Byron (production designer), Rachael Ferrara (set decorator)
|Warner Bros
|—
|“Downton Abbey: A New Era”
|Donal Woods (production designer), Linda Wilson (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|—
|“Elvis”
|Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy (production designer), Shaun Barry, Beverley Dunn, Daniel Reader (set decorator)
|Warner Bros.
|—
|“Emancipation”
|Naomi Shohan (production designer), Cynthia La Jeunesse (set decorator)
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Emergency”
|Jeremy Woodward (production designer), Semret Fesseha (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Emily”
|To be added
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Empire of Light”
|Mark Tildesley (production designer), Kamlan Man (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“EO”
|To be added
|Janus Films and Sideshow
|—
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Jason isvarday (production designer), Kelsi Ephraim (set decorator)
|A24
|—
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Rick Heinrichs (production designer), Elli Griff (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“God’s Country”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
|Miren Marañón (production designer), Fiona Albrow (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Good Night Oppy”
|To be added
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Happening”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Holy Spider”
|To be added
|Utopia
|—
|“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“Hunt”
|To be added
|Magnolia Pictures
|—
|“Hustle”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“I Love My Dad”
|To be added
|Magnolia Pictures
|—
|“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
|To be added
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“Jurassic World: Dominion”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Lightyear”
|To be added
|Pixar
|—
|“Living”
|Helen Scott (production designer), Sarah Kane (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Master”
|Tommy Love, Meredith Lippincott (production designers), Paige Mitchell, Olivia Peebles (set decorators)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Matilda”
|David Hindle, Christian Huband (production designer), Anna-Lynch Robinson (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“Mavka: The Forest Song”
|To be added
|Feelgood Entertainment
|—
|“Men”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures/Illumination
|—
|“Montana Story”
|Kelly McGehee (production designer), Anna Kathleen Little (set decorator)
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|Ray Ball (production designer), Emma Lowney (set decorator)
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“My Policeman”
|Maria Djurkovic (production designer), Tatiana Macdonald (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Nanny”
|Jonathan Guggenheim (production designer), Caroline B. Scott (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Nitram”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Nope”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Official Competition”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Pearl”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Persuasion”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
|To be added
|DreamWorks Animation
|—
|“Raymond & Ray”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Resurrection”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“RRR”
|Sabu Cyril (production designer)
|Variance Films
|—
|“Saint Omer”
|To be added
|Neon/Super
|—
|“Scream”
|To be added
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“See How They Run”
|To be added
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“She Said”
|Meredith Lippincott (production designer), Philippa Culpepper (set decorator)
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
|To be added
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Spin Me Round”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Spirited”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Spoiler Alert”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“Stars at Noon”
|To be added
|A25
|—
|“Strange World”
|To be added
|Walt Disney Animation Studios
|—
|“TÁR”
|Marco Bittner Rosser (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Bad Guys”
|To be added
|DreamWorks Animation
|—
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Mark Tildesley (production designer), Michael Standish (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“The Batman”
|To be added
|Warner Bros.
|—
|“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
|To be added
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“The Fabelmans”
|Rick Carter (production designer), Karen O’Hara (set decorator)
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“The Good House”
|To be added
|Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
|—
|“The Good Nurse”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“The Gray Man”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“The Inspection”
|Tommy Love, Erik Louis Robert (production designer), Dustin Brantley, Madelaine Frezza (set decorator)
|A24
|—
|“The Lost City”
|To be added
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“The Lost King”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“The Menu”
|Ethan Tobman (production designer), Gretchen Gattuso (set decorator)
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“The Northman”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Stefania Cella (production designer), Jane Madden (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“The Phantom of the Open”
|To be added
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|“The Sea Beast”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“The Silent Twins”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Son”
|Simon Bowles (production designer), Mickaela Trodden (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|“The Swimmers”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
|To be added
|Lionsgate
|—
|“The Whale”
|Mark Friedberg (production designer), Lisa Scoppa (set decorator)
|A24
|—
|“The Woman King”
|Akin McKenzie (production designer), Renee Filipova (set decorator)
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“The Wonder”
|Grant Montgomery (production designer), Margot Cullen (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“Thirteen Lives”
|Molly Hughes (production designer), Emma Rudkin (set decorator)
|Amazon Studios/MGM
|—
|“Thor: Love and Thunder”
|To be added
|Marvel Studios
|—
|“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
|To be added
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Ticket to Paradise”
|To be added
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Till”
|Curt Beech (production designer), Cassaundra Marie (set decorator)
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Jeremy Hindle (production designer), Jan Pascale (set decorator)
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Josefin Åsberg (production designer), TBA (set decorator)
|Neon
|—
|“Turning Red”
|To be added
|Pixar
|—
|“Vengeance”
|To be added
|Focus Features
|—
|“Wendell and Wild”
|To be added
|Netflix
|—
|“Where the Crawdads Sing”
|To be added
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“White Noise”
|Jess Gonchor (production designer), Claire Kaufman (set decorator)
|Netflix
|—
|“Women Talking”
|Peter Cosco (production designer), Friday Myers (set decorator)
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“X”
|To be added
|A25