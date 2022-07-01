Oscars Predictions: Best Picture — Could ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sustain Its Oscar Buzz for Six More Months?

|Rank
|Film
|Distributor
|Producers
|1
|“The Fabelmans”
|Universal Pictures
|Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|2
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Netflix
|Alejandro González Iñárritu
|Plot unknown. The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
|3
|“The Son”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Iain Canning, Joanna Laurie, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, Florian Zeller
|Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
|4
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|5
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|A24
|Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|6
|“Till”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Whoopi Goldberg
|The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
|7
|“Empire of Light”
|Searchlight Pictures
|Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes
|“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|8
|“TÁR”
|Focus Features
|Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
|Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
|9
|“Babylon”
|Paramount Pictures
|Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe
|Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
|10
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Neon
|Philippe Bober, Erik Hemmendorff
|A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
|Next in Line
|11
|“Killers of the Flower Moon”
|Apple Original Films
|Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
|12
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner
|13
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Paramount Pictures
|Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
|14
|“White Noise”
|Netflix
|Noah Baumbach, Uri Singer
|15
|“Amsterdam”
|20th Century Studios
|Matthew Budman, David O. Russell, Arnon Milchan, Anthony Katagas
|16
|“Decision to Leave”
|Mubi
|Park Chan-wook
|17
|“The Whale”
|A24
|Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
|18
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Warner Bros
|Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee
|19
|“The Wonder”
|Netflix
|Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross
|20
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Searchlight Pictures
|Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|21
|“Elvis”
|Warner Bros.
|Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
|22
|“The Woman King”
|TriStar Pictures
|Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon
|23
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|20th Century Studios
|James Cameron, Jon Landau
|24
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Netflix
|Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
|25
|“The Killer”
|Netflix
|Ceán Chaffin, Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, David Fincher
|26
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Netflix
|Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, John Lesher, Tyler Thompson
|27
|“Living”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
|28
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|Apple Original Films
|David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Jake Myers, Peter Farrelly
|29
|“Thirteen Lives”
|Amazon Studios/MGM
|Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, William M. Connor, P.J van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana
|30
|“The Menu”
|Searchlight Pictures
|Adam McKay, Betsy Koch
|Also in Contention
|31
|“A Man Called Otto”
|Sony Pictures
|Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro
|32
|“Rustin”
|Netflix
|Dustin Lance Black, Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
|33
|“Armageddon Time”
|Focus Features
|James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins
|34
|“Golda”
|Bleecker Street
|Jane Hooks, Michael Kuhn
|35
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|Kevin Feige
|36
|“The Burial”
|Amazon Studios
|Bobby Shriver, Adam Richman, Jenette Kahn, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray
|37
|“Happening”
|IFC Films
|Edouard Weil, Alice Girard
|38
|“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|George Miller, Doug Mitchell
|39
|“Corsage”
|IFC Films
|Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz
|40
|“Next Goal Wins”
|Searchlight Pictures
|Garrett Basch, Jonathan Cavendish, Taika Waititi
|Other Possibilities
|41
|“Nope”
|Universal Pictures
|Robert Graf, Jordan Peele, Kate Kelly, Ian Cooper, Sara Scott, Tony Ducret
|42
|“Monkey Man”
|Netflix
|Basil Iwanyk, Dev Patel, Samarth Sahni, Jomon Thomas
|43
|“Shirley”
|Netflix
|Elizabeth Haggard, Regina King, Reina King, John Ridley
|44
|“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
|Sony Pictures
|Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Anthony McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri
|45
|“Bones & All”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|Luca Guadagnino, David Lajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears
|46
|“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio”
|Netflix
|Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
|47
|“Chevalier”
|Searchlight Pictures
|Stefani Robinson, Dianne McGunigle, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
|48
|“Strange World”
|Walt Disney Pictures
|Roy Conli
|49
|“Disappointment Blvd.”
|A24
|Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen
|50
|“Raymond & Ray”
|Apple Original Films
|Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn
|Unranked Releases
|—
|“About My Father”
|Lionsgate
|Chelsea Kujawa, Andrew Miano, James Myers, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz
|—
|“After Yang”
|A24
|Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Theresa Park
|—
|“Aftersun”
|A24
|Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
|—
|“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|Netflix
|Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert
|—
|“All the Old Knives”
|Amazon Studios
|Gail Egan, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz, Steve Schwartz, Nick Wechsler
|—
|“Am I OK?
|HBO Max
|Stephanie Allynne, Ro Donnelly, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, Lucy Kitada, Tig Notaro
|—
|“Ambulance”
|Universal Pictures
|Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, Laeta Kalogridis, James Vanderbilt
|—
|“Approaching Shadows”
|Amazon Studios
|Steve Swindon
|—
|“As They Made Us”
|Quiver
|Mayim Bialik, Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Mark Maxey, Michael Day
|—
|“Asteroid City”
|No U.S. Distribution
|Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales
|—
|“Beast”
|Universal Pictures
|Baltasar Kormákur, James Lopez, Will Packer
|—
|“Bitterbrush”
|Magnolia Pictures
|Su Kim, Emelie Mahdavian
|—
|“Blonde”
|Netflix
|Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson
|—
|“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
|A24
|Ali Herting, David Hinojosa
|—
|“Fire”
|IFC Films
|Olivoer Delbosc
|—
|“Brian and Charles”
|Focus Features
|Rupert Majendie
|—
|“Broker”
|Neon
|Eugene Lee
|—
|“Bullet Train”
|Sony Pictures
|Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick
|—
|“Call Jane”
|Roadside Attractions
|Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, David Wulf
|—
|“Carga Máxima”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“Carmen”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Rosemary Blight, Dimitri Rassam, Mimi Valdes
|—
|“Catherine, Called Birdy”
|Amazon Studios
|Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallet
|—
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|Apple Original Films
|Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Jessica Switch
|—
|“Close”
|A24
|Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens
|—
|“Creed III”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton, Sylvester Stallone, Jonathan Glickman, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler
|—
|“Crimes of the Future”
|Neon
|Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, Steve Solomos
|—
|“DC League of Super Pets”
|Warner Bros
|Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern
|—
|“Dear David”
|Lionsgate
|Naysun Alae-Carew, Jason Moring, Michael Philip, Richard Alan Reid
|—
|“Death on the Nile”
|20th Century Studios
|Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh
|—
|“Descendant”
|Netflix
|Margaret Brown, Essie Chambers, Kyle Martin
|—
|“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
|Marvel Studios
|Kevin Feige
|—
|“Emily the Criminal”
|Roadside Attractions
|Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes
|—
|“EO”
|Janus Films and Sideshow
|Ewa Piasokowska, Jerzy Skolimowski
|—
|“Final Cut”
|No U.S. Distribution
|Brahim Chioua, Alain de La Mata, Noémie Devide, Michel Hazanavicius, Vincent Maraval, John Penotti
|—
|“First Love”
|Vertical Entertainment
|Nadine de Barros, A.J. Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Bittredge
|—
|“Foe”
|Amazon Studios
|Iain Canning, Garth Davis, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman
|—
|“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”
|Briarcliff Entertainment
|Julie Cohen, Betsy West, Lisa Espramer, Sam Jinishian
|—
|“God’s Country”
|IFC Films
|Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Julian Higgins, Amanda Marshall
|—
|“Good Night Oppy”
|Amazon Studios
|Matt Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matt Goldberg
|—
|“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
|—
|“Halloween Ends”
|Universal Pictures
|Malek Akkad, Bill Block, Jason Blum
|—
|“Holy Spider”
|Utopia
|Sol Bondy, Jacob Jarek, Ali Abbasi
|—
|“Hunt”
|No U.S. Distribution
|To be added
|—
|“Hustle”
|Netflix
|Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, LeBron James, Jeff Kirschenbaum
|—
|“I Love My Dad”
|Magnolia Pictures
|Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
|—
|“In Good Hands”
|Netflix
|Cemal Okan, Timur Savci
|—
|“Infinity Pool”
|Neon
|Andrew Cividino, Rob Cotterill, Karen Harnish, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal
|—
|“Jurassic World: Dominion”
|Universal Pictures
|Patrick Crowley, Frank Marshall
|
|“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
|Netflix
|Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Elizabeth Gabler, Laurence Mark
|—
|“Lightyear”
|Pixar
|Galyn Susman
|—
|“Luck”
|Apple Original Films
|John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann
|—
|“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
|Sony Pictures
|Josh Gordon, Hutch Parker, Will Speck
|—
|“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
|A24
|Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey
|—
|“Master”
|Amazon Studios
|Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa
|—
|“Mavka: The Forest Song”
|Feelgood Entertainment
|To be added
|—
|“Men”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
|Universal Pictures
|To be added
|—
|“Montana Story”
|Bleecker Street
|To be added
|—
|“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|Bleecker Street
|To be added
|—
|“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|Focus Features
|To be added
|—
|“My Love Affair with Marriage”
|No U.S. distribution
|Roberts Vinovskis, Sturgis Warner, Signe Baumane, Raoul Nadalet
|—
|“My Policeman”
|Amazon Studios
|To be added
|—
|“Nitram”
|IFC Films
|To be added
|
|“Nyad”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“Official Competition”
|IFC Films
|To be added
|—
|“Persuasion”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
|DreamWorks Animation
|To be added
|—
|“R.M.N.”
|IFC Films
|To be added
|—
|“RRR”
|Raftar Creations
|D.V.V. Danayya
|—
|“Red, White and Water”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“Rosaline”
|Hulu
|To be added
|—
|“Salem’s Lot”
|Warner Bros
|To be added
|—
|“See How They Run”
|Searchlight Pictures
|To be added
|—
|“Sharper”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
|Warner Bros.
|To be added
|—
|“Showing Up”
|A24
|To be added
|
|“Spaceman”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“Spin Me Round”
|IFC Films
|To be added
|—
|“Spirited”
|Apple Original Films
|To be added
|
|“Spoiler Alert”
|Focus Features
|To be added
|—
|“Stars at Noon”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“The Batman”
|Warner Bros.
|Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves
|—
|“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
|20th Century Studios
|Loren Bouchard, Janelle Momary-Neely, Nora Smith
|—
|“The Eight Mountains”
|M2 Pictures
|To be added
|—
|“The End of Medicine”
|Gravitas Ventures
|To be added
|—
|“The Eternal Daughter”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“The Forgiven”
|Roadside Attractions
|To be added
|—
|“The Good Nurse”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“The Gray Man”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“The Invitation”
|Sony Pictures
|To be added
|—
|“The Last Movie Stars”
|CNN Films
|To be added
|
|“The Mother”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“The Northman”
|Focus Features
|Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, Robert Eggers, Alexander Skarsgård, Arnon Milchan
|—
|“The Phantom of the Open”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|To be added
|—
|“The Silent Twins”
|Focus Features
|To be added
|—
|“The Stranger”
|Transmission Films
|Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Gardner, Kim Hodgert, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman
|
|“The Swimmers”
|Netflix
|Tim Bevan, Tim Cole, Eric Fellner, Ali Jaafar
|—
|“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
|Lionsgate
|Nicolas Cage, Samson Mucke, Kevin Turen, Kevin Etten, Kristin Burr, Mike Nilon
|—
|“The Walk”
|Vertical Entertainment
|Hank Blumenthal, Paul W. Hazen, Michael Mailer
|—
|“The Way of the Wind”
|No U.S. Distribution
|Josh Jeter
|—
|“The Weekend Away”
|Netflix
|Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg
|—
|“The Worst Ones”
|No U.S. Distribution
|To be added
|—
|“Thor: Love and Thunder”
|Marvel Studios
|Kevin Feige
|—
|“Tori and Lokita”
|Janus Films
|Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Delphine Tomson
|—
|“Turning Red”
|Pixar
|Pete Docter, Lindsey Collins, Dan Scanlon
|—
|“War Pony”
|Picturehouse Entertainment
|To be added
|—
|“Wendell and Wild”
|Netflix
|To be added
|—
|“What Do You Want from Me?”
|Neon
|To be added
|—
|“When You Finish Saving the World”
|A24
|To be added
|—
|“White Bird: A Wonder Story”
|Lionsgate
|To be added
|—
|“Wyrm”
|Vertical Entertainment
|To be added
|—
|“X”
|A24
|To be added