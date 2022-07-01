Oscars Predictions: Best Picture — Could ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Sustain Its Oscar Buzz for Six More Months?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest FILM predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB (coming soon)

To see old predictions and commentary, click the OSCARS PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

Link to TV awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

UPDATED: July 1, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PICTURE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The first top 50 rankings are below. As always, it’s incredibly early to say anything with any amount of certainty. We don’t know much of anything and all listed movies, names, and other information are subject to change. Official commentary will be added at a later date.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

2022 category winner: “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Distributor Producers 1 “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 2 “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix Alejandro González Iñárritu Plot unknown. The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico. 3 “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics Iain Canning, Joanna Laurie, Emile Sherman, Christophe Spadone, Florian Zeller Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. 4 “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 5 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 Dan Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 6 “Till” MGM/United Artists Releasing Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Thomas K. Levine, Michael JP Reilly, Frederick Zollo, Whoopi Goldberg The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. 7 “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures Pippa Harris, Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 8 “TÁR” Focus Features Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 9 “Babylon” Paramount Pictures Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters. 10 “Triangle of Sadness” Neon Philippe Bober, Erik Hemmendorff A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Next in Line 11 “Killers of the Flower Moon” Apple Original Films Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas 12 “She Said” Universal Pictures Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner 13 “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison 14 “White Noise” Netflix Noah Baumbach, Uri Singer 15 “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios Matthew Budman, David O. Russell, Arnon Milchan, Anthony Katagas 16 “Decision to Leave” Mubi Park Chan-wook 17 “The Whale” A24 Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel 18 “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee 19 “The Wonder” Netflix Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross 20 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh Other Top-Tier Contenders 21 “Elvis” Warner Bros. Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss 22 “The Woman King” TriStar Pictures Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon 23 “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios James Cameron, Jon Landau 24 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman 25 “The Killer” Netflix Ceán Chaffin, Dede Gardner, Brad Pitt, David Fincher 26 “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, John Lesher, Tyler Thompson 27 “Living” Sony Pictures Classics Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen 28 “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Jake Myers, Peter Farrelly 29 “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, William M. Connor, P.J van Sandwijk, Gabrielle Tana 30 “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures Adam McKay, Betsy Koch Also in Contention 31 “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Rita Wilson, Fredrik Wikström Nicastro 32 “Rustin” Netflix Dustin Lance Black, Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis 33 “Armageddon Time” Focus Features James Gray, Anthony Katagas, Rodrigo Teixeira, Alan Terpins 34 “Golda” Bleecker Street Jane Hooks, Michael Kuhn 35 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios Kevin Feige 36 “The Burial” Amazon Studios Bobby Shriver, Adam Richman, Jenette Kahn, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Trudie Styler, Celine Rattray 37 “Happening” IFC Films Edouard Weil, Alice Girard 38 “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing George Miller, Doug Mitchell 39 “Corsage” IFC Films Alexander Glehr, Johanna Scherz 40 “Next Goal Wins” Searchlight Pictures Garrett Basch, Jonathan Cavendish, Taika Waititi Other Possibilities 41 “Nope” Universal Pictures Robert Graf, Jordan Peele, Kate Kelly, Ian Cooper, Sara Scott, Tony Ducret 42 “Monkey Man” Netflix Basil Iwanyk, Dev Patel, Samarth Sahni, Jomon Thomas 43 “Shirley” Netflix Elizabeth Haggard, Regina King, Reina King, John Ridley 44 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Sony Pictures Clive Davis, Pat Houston, Anthony McCarten, Larry Mestel, Denis O’Sullivan, Jeff Kalligheri 45 “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing Luca Guadagnino, David Lajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears 46 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio” Netflix Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar 47 “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures Stefani Robinson, Dianne McGunigle, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe 48 “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures Roy Conli 49 “Disappointment Blvd.” A24 Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen 50 “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films Alfonso Cuarón, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn Unranked Releases — “About My Father” Lionsgate Chelsea Kujawa, Andrew Miano, James Myers, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz — “After Yang” A24 Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey, Theresa Park — “Aftersun” A24 Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski — “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert — “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios Gail Egan, Matt Jackson, Paula Mae Schwartz, Steve Schwartz, Nick Wechsler — “Am I OK? HBO Max Stephanie Allynne, Ro Donnelly, Jessica Elbaum, Erik Feig, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, Lucy Kitada, Tig Notaro — “Ambulance” Universal Pictures Michael Bay, Ian Bryce, Laeta Kalogridis, James Vanderbilt — “Approaching Shadows” Amazon Studios Steve Swindon — “As They Made Us” Quiver Mayim Bialik, Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Ash Christian, Mark Maxey, Michael Day — “Asteroid City” No U.S. Distribution Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales — “Beast” Universal Pictures Baltasar Kormákur, James Lopez, Will Packer — “Bitterbrush” Magnolia Pictures Su Kim, Emelie Mahdavian — “Blonde” Netflix Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson — “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 Ali Herting, David Hinojosa — “Fire” IFC Films Olivoer Delbosc — “Brian and Charles” Focus Features Rupert Majendie — “Broker” Neon Eugene Lee — “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures Antoine Fuqua, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick — “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon, David Wulf — “Carga Máxima” Netflix To be added — “Carmen” Sony Pictures Classics Rosemary Blight, Dimitri Rassam, Mimi Valdes — “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jo Wallet — “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films Ro Donnelly, Erik Feig, Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Jessica Switch — “Close” A24 Michiel Dhont, Dirk Impens — “Creed III” MGM/United Artists Releasing Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton, Sylvester Stallone, Jonathan Glickman, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler — “Crimes of the Future” Neon Robert Lantos, Panos Papahadzis, Steve Solomos — “DC League of Super Pets” Warner Bros Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern — “Dear David” Lionsgate Naysun Alae-Carew, Jason Moring, Michael Philip, Richard Alan Reid — “Death on the Nile” 20th Century Studios Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh — “Descendant” Netflix Margaret Brown, Essie Chambers, Kyle Martin — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios Kevin Feige — “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes — “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow Ewa Piasokowska, Jerzy Skolimowski — “Final Cut” No U.S. Distribution Brahim Chioua, Alain de La Mata, Noémie Devide, Michel Hazanavicius, Vincent Maraval, John Penotti — “First Love” Vertical Entertainment Nadine de Barros, A.J. Edwards, Lucas Jarach, Henry Bittredge — “Foe” Amazon Studios Iain Canning, Garth Davis, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman — “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” Briarcliff Entertainment Julie Cohen, Betsy West, Lisa Espramer, Sam Jinishian — “God’s Country” IFC Films Miranda Bailey, Halee Bernard, Julian Higgins, Amanda Marshall — “Good Night Oppy” Amazon Studios Matt Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matt Goldberg — “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” Sony Pictures Classics Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine — “Halloween Ends” Universal Pictures Malek Akkad, Bill Block, Jason Blum — “Holy Spider” Utopia Sol Bondy, Jacob Jarek, Ali Abbasi — “Hunt” No U.S. Distribution To be added — “Hustle” Netflix Maverick Carter, Allen Covert, LeBron James, Jeff Kirschenbaum — “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater — “In Good Hands” Netflix Cemal Okan, Timur Savci — “Infinity Pool” Neon Andrew Cividino, Rob Cotterill, Karen Harnish, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal — “Jurassic World: Dominion” Universal Pictures Patrick Crowley, Frank Marshall “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Elizabeth Gabler, Laurence Mark — “Lightyear” Pixar Galyn Susman — “Luck” Apple Original Films John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann — “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” Sony Pictures Josh Gordon, Hutch Parker, Will Speck — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24 Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey — “Master” Amazon Studios Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa — “Mavka: The Forest Song” Feelgood Entertainment To be added — “Men” A24 To be added — “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Universal Pictures To be added — “Montana Story” Bleecker Street To be added — “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street To be added — “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features To be added — “My Love Affair with Marriage” No U.S. distribution Roberts Vinovskis, Sturgis Warner, Signe Baumane, Raoul Nadalet — “My Policeman” Amazon Studios To be added — “Nitram” IFC Films To be added “Nyad” Netflix To be added — “Official Competition” IFC Films To be added — “Persuasion” Netflix To be added — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” DreamWorks Animation To be added — “R.M.N.” IFC Films To be added — “RRR” Raftar Creations D.V.V. Danayya — “Red, White and Water” A24 To be added — “Rosaline” Hulu To be added — “Salem’s Lot” Warner Bros To be added — “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures To be added — “Sharper” A24 To be added — “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros. To be added — “Showing Up” A24 To be added “Spaceman” Netflix To be added — “Spin Me Round” IFC Films To be added — “Spirited” Apple Original Films To be added “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features To be added — “Stars at Noon” A24 To be added — “The Batman” Warner Bros. Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” 20th Century Studios Loren Bouchard, Janelle Momary-Neely, Nora Smith — “The Eight Mountains” M2 Pictures To be added — “The End of Medicine” Gravitas Ventures To be added — “The Eternal Daughter” A24 To be added — “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions To be added — “The Good Nurse” Netflix To be added — “The Gray Man” Netflix To be added — “The Invitation” Sony Pictures To be added — “The Last Movie Stars” CNN Films To be added “The Mother” Netflix To be added — “The Northman” Focus Features Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, Robert Eggers, Alexander Skarsgård, Arnon Milchan — “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics To be added — “The Silent Twins” Focus Features To be added — “The Stranger” Transmission Films Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Gardner, Kim Hodgert, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman “The Swimmers” Netflix Tim Bevan, Tim Cole, Eric Fellner, Ali Jaafar — “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate Nicolas Cage, Samson Mucke, Kevin Turen, Kevin Etten, Kristin Burr, Mike Nilon — “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment Hank Blumenthal, Paul W. Hazen, Michael Mailer — “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution Josh Jeter — “The Weekend Away” Netflix Charlie Morrison, Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg — “The Worst Ones” No U.S. Distribution To be added — “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios Kevin Feige — “Tori and Lokita” Janus Films Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Delphine Tomson — “Turning Red” Pixar Pete Docter, Lindsey Collins, Dan Scanlon — “War Pony” Picturehouse Entertainment To be added — “Wendell and Wild” Netflix To be added — “What Do You Want from Me?” Neon To be added — “When You Finish Saving the World” A24 To be added — “White Bird: A Wonder Story” Lionsgate To be added — “Wyrm” Vertical Entertainment To be added — “X” A24 To be added

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000 voting members. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

The date for the 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023