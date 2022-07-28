Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – The Daniels Bring the Multiverse to the Writers Branch

|Rank
|Film
|Writer(s)
|Distributor
|1
|“The Fabelmans”
|Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|2
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
|A24
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|3
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Ruben Östlund
|Neon
|A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
|4
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu
|Netflix
|The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
|5
|“TÁR”
|Todd Field
|Focus Features
|Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
|Next in Line
|6
|“Till”
|Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
|7
|“Empire of Light”
|Sam Mendes
|Searchlight Pictures
|“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|8
|“Babylon”
|Damien Chazelle
|Paramount Pictures
|Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
|9
|“The Inspection”
|Elegance Bratton
|A24
|Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
|10
|“Elvis”
|Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce
|Warner Bros.
|Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|“Bros”
|Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller
|Universal Pictures
|12
|“The Woman King”
|Maria Bello, Dana Stevens
|TriStar Pictures
|13
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke
|Warner Bros
|14
|“Decision to Leave”
|Park Chan-wook, Seo-kyeong Jeong
|Mubi
|15
|“Amsterdam”
|David O. Russell
|20th Century Studios
|16
|“A Jazzman’s Blues”
|Tyler Perry
|Netflix
|17
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|Cooper Raiff
|Apple Original Films
|18
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones
|Apple Original Films
|19
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre
|Amazon Studios
|20
|“Armageddon Time”
|James Gray
|Focus Features
|Also In Contention
|21
|“Holy Spider”
|Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami
|Utopia
|22
|“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|Anthony McCarten
|Sony Pictures
|23
|“Master Gardener”
|Paul Schrader
|No U.S. Distribution
|24
|“The Menu”
|Seth Reiss, Will Tracy
|Searchlight Pictures
|25
|“The Lost King”
|Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
|Warner Bros.
|26
|“Wendell & Wild”
|Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick
|Netflix
|27
|“Golda”
|Nicholas Martin
|Bleecker Street
|28
|“Aftersun”
|Charlotte Wells
|A24
|29
|“Broker”
|Hirokazu Koreeda
|Neon
|30
|“Chevalier”
|Stefani Robinson
|Searchlight Pictures
|All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|—
|“A Jazzman’s Blues”
|Tyler Perry
|Netflix
|—
|“About My Father”
|Austen Earl, Sebastian Maniscalco
|Lionsgate
|—
|“Aftersun”
|Charlotte Wells
|A24
|—
|“Alice, Darling”
|Alanna Francis
|Lionsgate
|—
|“Am I OK?”
|Lauren Pomerantz
|HBO Max
|—
|“Amsterdam”
|David O. Russell
|20th Century Studios
|—
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Mariano Llinás, Santiago Mitre
|Amazon Studios
|—
|“Armageddon Time”
|James Gray
|Focus Features
|—
|“As They Made Us”
|Mayim Bialik
|Quiver
|—
|“Athena”
|Elias Belkeddar, Romain Gavras, Ladj Ly
|Netflix
|—
|“Babylon”
|Damien Chazelle
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Nicolás Giacobone, Alejandro González Iñárritu
|Netflix
|—
|“Beyond the Wall”
|Vahid Jalilvand
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Blueback”
|Robert Connolly
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
|Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian
|A24
|—
|“Broker”
|Hirokazu Koreeda
|Neon
|—
|“Bros”
|Billy Eichner, Nicholas Stoller
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Call Jane”
|Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|“Causeway”
|Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh
|A24/Apple Original Films
|—
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|Cooper Raiff
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“Chevalier”
|Stefani Robinson
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Chevalier”
|Stefani Robinson
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Close”
|Lukas Dhont, Angelo Tijssens
|A24
|—
|“Corsage”
|Marie Kreutzer
|IFC Films
|—
|“Crimes of the Future”
|David Cronenberg
|Neon
|—
|“Decision to Leave”
|Jeong Seo-kyeong, Park Chan-wook
|Mubi
|—
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke
|Warner Bros
|—
|“Easter Sunday”
|“Easter Sunday”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Elvis”
|Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce
|Warner Bros.
|—
|“Emily the Criminal”
|John Patton Ford
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|“Empire of Light”
|Sam Mendes
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
|A24
|—
|“God’s Country”
|Julian Higgins, Shaye Ogbonna
|IFC Films
|—
|“Golda”
|Nicholas Martin
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Holy Spider”
|Ali Abbasi, Afshin Kamran Bahrami
|Utopia
|—
|“Hustle”
|Taylor Materne, Will Fetters
|Netflix
|—
|“I Love My Dad”
|James Morosini
|Magnolia Pictures
|—
|“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|Anthony McCarten
|Sony Pictures
|—
|“Il Signore Delle Formiche”
|To be added
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Master Gardener”
|Paul Schrader
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Montana Story”
|Scott McGehee, David Siegel, Mike Spreter
|Bleecker Street
|—
|“Moving On”
|Paul Weitz
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Nitram”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Nope”
|Jordan Peele
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Prisoner’s Daughter”
|Mark Bacci
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“R.M.N.”
|To be added
|IFC Films
|—
|“Raymond & Ray”
|To be added
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“RRR”
|To be added
|Raftar Creations
|—
|“TÁR”
|Todd Field
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Blue Caftan”
|To be added
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“The Fabelmans”
|Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Pete Jones
|Apple Original Films
|—
|“The Inspection”
|Elegance Bratton
|A24
|—
|“The Lost King”
|Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
|Warner Bros.
|—
|“The Menu”
|Seth Reiss, Will Tracy
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|“The Northman”
|Robert Eggers
|Focus Features
|—
|“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
|Tom Gormican, Kevin Etten
|Lionsgate
|—
|“The Woman King”
|Maria Bello, Dana Stevens
|TriStar Pictures
|—
|“The Worst Ones”
|To be added
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“Ticket to Paradise”
|Ol Prker, Daniel Pipski
|Universal Pictures
|—
|“Till”
|Keith Beauchamp, Chinonye Chukwu, Michael Reilly
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|—
|“Tori and Lokita”
|The Dardenne Brothers
|Janus Films
|—
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Ruben Östlund
|Neon
|—
|“Wendell & Wild”
|Clay McLeod Chapman, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick
|Netflix
|—
|“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
|Jemima Khan
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|“When You Finish Saving the World”
|To be added
|A24
|—
|“X”
|To be added
|A24