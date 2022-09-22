×
Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score – John Williams Could Be the Oldest Nominee in Any Category’s History for ‘The Fabelmans’

Other contenders include Michael Abels, Terence Blanchard, Michael Giacchino, Hildur Guðnadóttir and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

John Williams Music Composer
Courtesy of Jamie Trueblood /Lucasfilm Ltd.

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 22, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Original Score

Warner Bros.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Composer John Williams is a legend in every facet of the music world. Aside from winning 25 Grammys and five Oscars, he is undoubtedly the most important musical artist living today. Tapped for Steven Spielberg’s personal semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” he adds another great composition to his already impressive resume. If nominated, at 90 years old he would surpass costume designer Ann Roth and documentarian Agnes Varda as the oldest nominee, of any competitive Oscar category, in history.

There are other big names and Academy favorites surrounding him including many with multiple scores. Two-time winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network” and “Soul”) have two delectable creations with Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and Luca Guadganino’s “Bones & All,” both worthy of the lineup. Oscar-winner Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) has a sure-fire bet for “Women Talking” and will hopefully qualify for “TÁR.”

We’ll continue to cross our fingers that the Music Branch has enough sense to recognize one of the best scores of the year with “The Batman” from former winner Michael Giacchino (“Up”). While also having “Lightyear,” his work on the superhero film is one of his single best efforts yet.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
RankFilmComposer(s)Distributor
1“The Fabelmans”John WilliamsUniversal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2“Women Talking”Hildur GuðnadóttirMGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
3“Empire of Light”Trent Reznor, Atticus RossSearchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
4“The Batman”Michael GiacchinoWarner Bros.
When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.
5“The Woman King”Terence BlanchardSony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Next in Line
6“TÁR”Hildur GuðnadóttirFocus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
7“Strange World”Henry JackmanWalt Disney Pictures
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
8“Babylon”Justin HurwitzParamount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
9“The Son”Hans ZimmerSony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
10“She Said”Nicholas BritellUniversal Pictures
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11“RRR”M.M. KeeravaaniVariance Films
12“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Ludwig GöranssonMarvel Studios
13“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”Alexandre DesplatNetflix
14“Avatar: The Way of Water”Simon Franglen20th Century Studios
15“The Banshees of Inisherin”Carter BurwellSearchlight Pictures
16“Nope”Michael AbelsUniversal Pictures
17“Bones & All”Trent Reznor, Atticus RossMGM/United Artists Releasing
18“The Whale”Rob SimonsenA24
19“White Noise”Danny ElfmanNetflix
20“Vengeance”Finneas O’ConnellFocus Features
Also In Contention
21“Spirited”Benj Pasek, Justin PaulApple Original Films
22“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Bryce Dessner, Alejandro G. IñárrituNetflix
23“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Son LuxA24
24“My Policeman”Steven PriceAmazon Studios
25“Blonde”Nick Cave, Warren EllisNetflix
26“Turning Red”Ludwig GöranssonPixar
27“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Nathan JohnsonNetflix
28“The Inspection”Animal CollectiveA24
29“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”Brian H. KimFocus Features
30“The Pale Blue Eye”Howard ShoreNetflix
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Hans Zimmer

