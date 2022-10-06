Oscars Predictions: Film Editing – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Fly Away With Statuette for Eddie Hamilton

|Rank
|Film
|Editor(s)
|Distributor
|1
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Eddie Hamilton
|Paramount Pictures
|After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
|2
|“The Fabelmans”
|Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|3
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|Paul Rogers
|A24
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|4
|“Women Talking”
|Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn Kalloo
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|5
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
|Searchlight Pictures
|Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
|Next in Line
|6
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Bob Ducsay
|Netflix
|Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
|7
|“TÁR”
|Monika Willi
|Focus Features
|Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
|8
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein
|20th Century Studios
|Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
|9
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Michael P. Shawver
|Marvel Studios
|The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
|10
|“The Woman King”
|Terilyn A. Shropshire
|TriStar Pictures
|A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|“Good Night Oppy”
|Rejh Cabrera, Helen Kearns
|Amazon Studios
|12
|“Emancipation”
|To be announced
|Apple Original Films
|12
|“Elvis”
|Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
|Warner Bros.
|13
|“Empire of Light”
|Lee Smith
|Searchlight Pictures
|14
|“Babylon”
|Tom Cross
|Paramount Pictures
|15
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee Karlsson
|Neon
|16
|“The Son”
|Yorgos Lamprinos
|Sony Pictures Classics
|17
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Monica Salazar
|Netflix
|18
|“Till”
|Ron Patane
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|19
|“She Said”
|Hansjörg Weißbrich
|Universal Pictures
|20
|“A Man Called Otto”
|To be announced
|Sony Pictures
|Also In Contention
|21
|“RRR”
|A. Sreekar Prasad
|Variance Films
|22
|“Bones & All”
|Marco Costa
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|23
|“The Batman”
|William Hoy, Tyler Nelson
|Warner Bros.
|24
|“Armageddon Time”
|Scott Morris
|Focus Features
|25
|“White Noise”
|Matthew Hannam
|Netflix
|26
|“The Inspection”
|Oriana Soddu
|A24
|27
|“The Whale”
|Andrew Weisblum
|A24
|28
|“Living”
|Chris Wyatt
|Sony Pictures Classics
|29
|“Saint Omer”
|Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita David
|Neon/Super
|30
|“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”
|Peter Teschner
|Focus Features
