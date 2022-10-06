×
Oscars Predictions: Film Editing – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Fly Away With Statuette for Eddie Hamilton

Other contenders include 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' 'The Fabelmans' and 'Women Talking'

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), from left: Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, 2022. ph: Scott Garfield /© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 6, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Film Editing

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in "The Fabelmans"
Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures

CATEGORY COMMENTARY:

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
RankFilmEditor(s)Distributor
1Top Gun: MaverickEddie HamiltonParamount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
2“The Fabelmans”Sarah Broshar, Michael KahnUniversal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
3“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Paul RogersA24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
4“Women Talking”Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn KallooMGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
5“The Banshees of Inisherin”Mikkel E.G. NielsenSearchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Next in Line
6“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Bob DucsayNetflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
7“TÁR”Monika WilliFocus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
8“Avatar: The Way of Water”David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
9“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Michael P. ShawverMarvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
10“The Woman King”Terilyn A. ShropshireTriStar Pictures
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11“Good Night Oppy”Rejh Cabrera, Helen KearnsAmazon Studios
12“Emancipation”To be announcedApple Original Films
12“Elvis”Jonathan Redmond, Matt VillaWarner Bros.
13“Empire of Light”Lee SmithSearchlight Pictures
14“Babylon”Tom CrossParamount Pictures
15“Triangle of Sadness”Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee KarlssonNeon
16“The Son”Yorgos LamprinosSony Pictures Classics
17“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Monica SalazarNetflix
18“Till”Ron PataneOrion/United Artists Releasing
19“She Said”Hansjörg WeißbrichUniversal Pictures
20“A Man Called Otto”To be announcedSony Pictures
Also In Contention
21“RRR”A. Sreekar PrasadVariance Films
22“Bones & All”Marco CostaMGM/United Artists Releasing
23“The Batman”William Hoy, Tyler NelsonWarner Bros.
24“Armageddon Time”Scott MorrisFocus Features
25“White Noise”Matthew HannamNetflix
26“The Inspection”Oriana SodduA24
27“The Whale”Andrew WeisblumA24
28“Living”Chris WyattSony Pictures Classics
29“Saint Omer”Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita DavidNeon/Super
30“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”Peter TeschnerFocus Features
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Man Called Otto”To be announcedSony Pictures
“After Yang”KogonadaA24
“Aftersun”Blair McClendonA24
“All Quiet on the Western Front”Sven BudelmannNetflix
“Ambulance”Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin WimmerUniversal Pictures
“Amsterdam”Jay Cassidy20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985”Andrés P. EstradaAmazon Studios
“Armageddon Time”Scott MorrisFocus Features
“Athena”Benjamin WeillNetflix
“Avatar: The Way of Water”David Brenner, James Cameron, John Refoua, Stephen E. Rivkin, Ian Silverstein20th Century Studios
“Babylon”Tom CrossParamount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Monica SalazarNetflix
“Black Adam”John Lee, Michael L. SaleWarner Bros
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Michael P. ShawverMarvel Studios
“Blonde”Adam RobinsonNetflix
“Bodies Bodies Bodies”Taylor Levy, Julia BlochA24
“Bones & All”Marco CostaMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Both Sides of the Blade”Sandie Bompar, Guy Lecorne, Emmanuelle PencaletIFC Films
“Broker”Hirokazu Kore-edaNeon
“Bros”Daniel GabbeUniversal Pictures
“Bullet Train”Elisabet RonaldsdottirSony Pictures
“Call Jane”Peter McNultyRoadside Attractions
“Catherine Called Birdy”Joe KlotzAmazon Studios
“Causeway”Robert Frazen, Lucian JohnstonA24/Apple Original Films
“Cha Cha Real Smooth”Henry HayesApple Original Films
“Close”Alain DessauvageA24
“Corsage”Ulrike KoflerIFC Films
“Crimes of the Future”Christopher DonaldsonNeon
“Death on the Nile”Úna Ní Dhonghaíle20th Century Studios
“Decision to Leave”Kim Sang-bumMubi
“Devotion”Billy FoxSony Pictures
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Bob Murawski, Tia NolanMarvel Studios
“Don’t Worry Darling”Affonso GonçalvesWarner Bros
“Elvis”Jonathan Redmond, Matt VillaWarner Bros.
“Empire of Light”Lee SmithSearchlight Pictures
“EO”Agnieszka GlińskaJanus Films and Sideshow
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Paul RogersA24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Bob DucsayNetflix
“God’s Country”Justin LaForgeIFC Films
“Good Night Oppy”Rejh Cabrera, Helen KearnsAmazon Studios
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”Holly Klein, Ken SchretzmannNetflix
“Happening”Géraldine MangenotIFC Films
“Holy Spider”Olivia Neergaard-HolmUtopia
“Hustle”Tom Costain, Brian Robinson, Keiko DeguchiNetflix
“I Love My Dad”Josh CrockettMagnolia Pictures
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Daysha BroadwaySony Pictures
“Living”Chris WyattSony Pictures Classics
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick PaleyA24
“My Policeman”Chris DickensAmazon Studios
“Nanny”Robert MeadAmazon Studios
“Nope”Nicholas MonsourUniversal Pictures
“One Fine Morning” Marion MonnierSony Pictures Classics
“Pearl”Ti WestA24
“RRR”A. Sreekar PrasadVariance Films
“Saint Omer”Faruk Yusuf Akayran, Amrita DavidNeon/Super
“She Said”Hansjörg WeißbrichUniversal Pictures
“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”Peter TeschnerFocus Features
“Stars at Noon”Guy LecorneA24
“TÁR”Monika WilliFocus Features
“The Banshees of Inisherin”Mikkel E.G. NielsenSearchlight Pictures
“The Batman”William Hoy, Tyler NelsonWarner Bros.
“The Fabelmans”Sarah Broshar, Michael KahnUniversal Pictures
“The Good Nurse”Adam NielsenNetflix
“The Gray Man”Jeff Groth, Pietro ScaliaNetflix
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”Patrick J. Don VitoApple Original Films
“The Inspection”Oriana SodduA24
“The Lost King” Pia Di CiaulaIFC Films
“The Menu”Christopher TellefsenSearchlight Pictures
“The Northman”Louise FordFocus Features
“The Pale Blue Eye”Dylan TichenorNetflix
“The Silent Twins”Agnieszka GlinskaFocus Features
“The Son”Yorgos LamprinosSony Pictures Classics
“The Swimmers”Iain KitchingNetflix
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”Melissa BrethertonLionsgate
“The Whale”Andrew WeisblumA24
“The Woman King”Terilyn A. ShropshireTriStar Pictures
“The Wonder”Kristina HetheringtonNetflix
“Thirteen Lives” James D. WilcoxAmazon Studios/MGM
“Thor: Love and Thunder”Matthew Schmidt, Peter S. Elliot, Tim Roche, Jennifer VecchiarelloMarvel Studios
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”Margaret SixelMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Ticket to Paradise”Peter LambertUniversal Pictures
“Till”Ron PataneOrion/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick”Eddie HamiltonParamount Pictures
“Triangle of Sadness”Ruben Östlund, Mikel Cee KarlssonNeon
“Turning Red”Nicholas C. Smith, Steve BloomPixar
“Vengeance”Andy Canny, Hilda Rasula, Plummy TuckerFocus Features
“War Pony”Affonso Gonçalves, Eduardo SerranoPicturehouse Entertainment
“White Noise”Matthew HannamNetflix
“Women Talking”Christopher Donaldson, Roslyn KallooMGM/United Artists Releasing
“X”Ti WestA24

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: "Dune" (Warner Bros.) - Joe Walker

