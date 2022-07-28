Oscar Predictions: Best Director – 16 Years After ‘Little Children’, Todd Field Returns With ‘TÁR’

|Rank
|Name
|Film
|Distributor
|1
|Steven Spielberg
|“The Fabelmans”
|Universal Pictures
|A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
|2
|Alejandro González Iñárritu
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Netflix
|The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
|3
|Todd Field
|“TÁR”
|Focus Features
|Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
|4
|Sarah Polley
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
|9
|Ruben Östlund
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Neon
|A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
|Next in Line
|6
|Florian Zeller
|“The Son”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
|7
|Sam Mendes
|“Empire of Light”
|Searchlight Pictures
|“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
|8
|Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|A24
|An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
|9
|Park Chan-wook
|“Decision to Leave”
|Mubi
|A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.
|10
|Chinonye Chukwu
|“Till”
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|11
|Noah Baumbach
|“White Noise”
|Netflix
|12
|Martin McDonagh
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Searchlight Pictures
|13
|Baz Luhrmann
|“Elvis”
|Warner Bros.
|14
|Joseph Kosinski
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Paramount Pictures
|15
|Damien Chazelle
|“Babylon”
|Paramount Pictures
|16
|Gina Prince-Bythewood
|“The Woman King”
|Sony Pictures
|17
|Oliver Hermanus
|“Living”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|18
|Maria Schrader
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|19
|Ryan Coogler
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|24
|Olivia Wilde
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Warner Bros
|Also In Contention
|21
|Darren Aronofsky
|“The Whale”
|A24
|22
|Elegance Bratton
|“The Inspection”
|A24
|23
|Scott Cooper
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Netflix
|24
|Rian Johnson
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Netflix
|25
|David O. Russell
|“Amsterdam”
|20th Century Studios
|26
|Sebastián Lelio
|“The Wonder”
|Netflix
|27
|James Cameron
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|20th Century Studios
|28
|Mark Mylod
|“The Menu”
|Searchlight Pictures
|29
|Michael Showalter
|“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”
|Focus Features
|30
|Marc Forster
|“A Man Called Otto”
|Sony Pictures
|Other Awards Possibilities
|31
|Tyler Perry
|“A Jazzman’s Blues”
|Netflix
|32
|George Miller
|“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|33
|Santiago Mitre
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Amazon Studios
|34
|Ali Abbasi
|“Holy Spider”
|Utopia
|35
|James Gray
|“Armageddon Time”
|Focus Features
|36
|Peter Farrelly
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|Apple Original Films
|37
|Guy Nattiv
|“Golda”
|Bleecker Street
|38
|Billy Eichner
|“Bros”
|Universal Pictures
|39
|Audrey Diwan
|“Happening”
|IFC Films
|40
|Lila Neugebauer
|“Causeway”
|A24/Apple Original Films
|All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
|—
|Agnieszka Smoczynska
|“The Silent Twins”
|Focus Features
|—
|Alejandro González Iñárritu
|“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”
|Netflix
|—
|Alex Garland
|“Men”
|A24
|—
|Alex Lockwood
|“The End of Medicine”
|Gravitas Ventures
|—
|Ali Abbasi
|“Holy Spider”
|Utopia
|—
|Alice Diop
|“Saint Omer”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Alice Winocour
|“Paris Memories”
|Pathé
|—
|Amy Redford
|“Roost”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Andrea Pallaoro
|“Monica”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Andrew Dominik
|“Blonde”
|Netflix
|—
|Angus MacLane
|“Lightyear”
|Pixar
|—
|Anthony Fabian
|“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
|Focus Features
|—
|Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
|“The Gray Man”
|Netflix
|—
|Audrey Diwan
|“Happening”
|IFC Films
|—
|B.J. Novak
|“Vengeance”
|Focus Features
|—
|Baltasar Kormákur
|“Beast”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Baz Luhrmann
|“Elvis”
|Warner Bros.
|—
|Benedetta Argentieri
|“The Matchmaker”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Benjamin Millepied
|“Carmen”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Bill Pohlad
|“Dreamin’ Wild”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Biyi Bandele
|“The King’s Horseman”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Brandon Cronenberg
|“Infinity Pool”
|Neon
|—
|Carey Williams
|“Emergency”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|Carrie Cracknell
|“Persuasion”
|Netflix
|—
|Catherine Hardwicke
|“Prisoner’s Daughter”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Cesc Gay
|“Stories Not to Be Told”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Charlotte Wells
|“Aftersun”
|A24
|—
|Chinonye Chukwu
|“Till”
|Orion/United Artists Releasing
|—
|Chris Williams
|“The Sea Beast”
|Netflix
|—
|Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
|“Bobi Wine Ghetto President”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Christopher Winterbauer
|“Wyrm”
|Vertical Entertainment
|—
|Claire Denis
|“Both Sides of the Blade”
|IFC Films
|—
|Clement Virgo
|“Brother”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Cooper Raiff
|“Cha Cha Real Smooth”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Craig Roberts
|“The Phantom of the Open”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Cristian Mungiu
|“R.M.N.”
|IFC Films
|—
|Damien Chazelle
|“Babylon”
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|Daniel Adams
|“The Walk”
|Vertical Entertainment
|—
|Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine
|“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
|“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
|A24
|—
|Darren Aronofsky
|“The Whale”
|A24
|—
|David Cronenberg
|“Crimes of the Future”
|Neon
|—
|David F. Sandberg
|“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”
|Warner Bros.
|—
|David Leitch
|“Bullet Train”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|David O. Russell
|“Amsterdam”
|20th Century Studios
|—
|Davy Chou
|“Return to Seoul”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Dean Fleischer-Camp
|“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
|A24
|—
|Diego Lerman
|“El Suplente”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Domee Shi
|“Turning Red”
|Pixar
|—
|Don Hall
|“Strange World”
|Walt Disney Pictures
|—
|Edward Berger
|“All Quiet on the Western Front”
|Netflix
|—
|Elegance Bratton
|“The Inspection”
|A24
|—
|Emanuele Crialese
|“L’Immensità”
|Pathé
|—
|Emelie Mahdavian
|“Bitterbrush”
|Magnolia Pictures
|—
|Emma Holly Jones
|“Mr. Malcolm’s List”
|Bleecker Street
|—
|Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
|“Gli Ultimi Giorni Dell’Umanità”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Evgeny Afineevsky
|“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch
|“The Eight Mountains”
|M2 Pictures
|—
|Florian Zeller
|“The Son”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Francesca Archibugi
|“The Hummingbird”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Francesco Carrozzini
|“The Hanging Sun”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Frederick Wiseman
|“A Couple”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Gabe Polsky
|“Butcher’s Crossing”
|Saban Films
|—
|George Miller
|“Three Thousand Years of Longing”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|Gianfranco Rosi
|“In Viaggio”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Gianni Amelio
|“Il Signore Delle Formiche”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Gina Gammell, Riley Keough
|“War Pony”
|Picturehouse Entertainment
|—
|Gina Prince-Bythewood
|“The Woman King”
|TriStar Pictures
|—
|Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
|Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
|Netflix
|—
|Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
|“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
|Netflix
|—
|Guy Nattiv
|“Golda”
|Bleecker Street
|—
|Halina Reijn
|“Bodies Bodies Bodies”
|A24
|—
|Henry Selick
|“Wendell and Wild”
|Netflix
|—
|Hirokazu Koreeda
|“Broker”
|Neon
|—
|Hong Sang-soo
|“Walk Up”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Hubert Davis
|“Black Ice”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|J.D. Dillard
|“Devotion”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|Jafar Panahi
|“No Bears”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|James Cameron
|“Avatar: The Way of Water”
|20th Century Studios
|—
|James Gray
|“Armageddon Time”
|Focus Features
|—
|James Morosini
|“I Love My Dad”
|Magnolia Pictures
|—
|Jared Stern
|“DC League of Super Pets”
|Warner Bros
|—
|Jaume Collet-Serra
|“Black Adam”
|Warner Bros
|—
|Jay Chandrasekhar
|“Easter Sunday”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
|“Tori and Lokita”
|Janus Films
|—
|Jeff Baena
|“Spin Me Round”
|IFC Films
|—
|Jeremiah Zagar
|“Hustle”
|Netflix
|—
|Jerzy Skolimowski
|“EO”
|Janus Films and Sideshow
|—
|Jesse Eisenberg
|“When You Finish Saving the World”
|A24
|—
|Jessica M. Thompson
|“The Invitation”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|Jim Archer
|“Brian and Charles”
|Focus Features
|—
|Joanna Hogg
|“The Eternal Daughter”
|A24
|—
|Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado
|“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
|DreamWorks Animation
|—
|Johan Renck
|“Spaceman”
|Netflix
|—
|John McPhail
|“Dear David”
|Lionsgate
|—
|John Michael McDonagh
|“The Forgiven”
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|John Patton Ford
|“Emily the Criminal”
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|John Ridley
|“Shirley”
|Netflix
|—
|Jordan Peele
|“Nope”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
|“Music for Black Pigeons”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Joseph Kosinski
|“Top Gun: Maverick”
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|Josh Gordon, Will Speck
|“Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|Julian Higgins
|“God’s Country”
|IFC Films
|—
|Julie Cohen, Betsy West
|“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”
|Briarcliff Entertainment
|—
|Jung Woo-sung
|“A Man of Reason”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Justin Kurzel
|“Nitram”
|IFC Films
|—
|Karen Maine
|“Rosaline”
|Hulu
|—
|Kasi Lemmons
|“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|Kathlyn Horan
|“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Kenneth Branagh
|“Death on the Nile”
|20th Century Studios
|—
|Kim Ki-duk
|“Call of God”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Kogonada
|“After Yang”
|A24
|—
|Kôji Fukada
|“Love Life”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Kyle Balda
|“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Laura Poitras
|“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Laura Terruso
|“About My Father”
|Lionsgate
|—
|Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
|“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”
|Netflix
|—
|Lav Diaz
|“When the Waves are Gone”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Lee Jung-jae
|“Hunt”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Lena Dunham
|“Catherine, Called Birdy”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|Lila Neugebauer
|“Causeway”
|A24/Apple Original Films
|—
|Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
|“The Worst Ones”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Lizzie Gottlieb
|“Turn Every Page”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman
|“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
|20th Century Studios
|—
|Luca Guadagnino
|“Bones & All”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|Luca Guadagnino
|“Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Lukas Dhont
|“Close”
|A24
|—
|Madeleine Christian Carion
|“Driving”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Marc Forster
|“White Bird: A Wonder Story”
|Lionsgate
|—
|Marc Forster
|“A Man Called Otto”
|Sony Pictures
|—
|Margaret Brown
|“Descendant”
|Netflix
|—
|Maria Schrader
|“She Said”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Mariama Diallo
|“Master”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
|“Official Competition”
|IFC Films
|—
|Marie Kreutzer
|“Corsage”
|IFC Films
|—
|Mark Mylod
|“The Menu”
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|Martin McDonagh
|“The Banshees of Inisherin”
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|Mary Nighy
|“Alice, Darling”
|Lionsgate
|—
|Maryan Touzani
|“The Blue Caftan”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Matt Reeves
|“The Batman”
|Warner Bros.
|—
|Mayim Bialik
|“As They Made Us”
|Quiver
|—
|Mia Hansen-Løve
|“One Fine Morning”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Michael Bay
|“Ambulance”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Michael Grandage
|“My Policeman”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|Michael Showalter
|“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies”
|Focus Features
|—
|Michel Hazanavicius
|“Final Cut”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Nicholas Stoller
|“Bros”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Niki Caro
|“The Mother”
|Netflix
|—
|Noah Baumbach
|“White Noise”
|Netflix
|—
|Ol Parker
|“Ticket to Paradise”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Oleh Malamuzh, Oleksandra Ruban
|“Mavka: The Forest Song”
|Feelgood Entertainment
|—
|Oliver Hermanus
|“Living”
|Sony Pictures Classics
|—
|Oliver Stone
|“Nuclear”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Olivia Wilde
|“Don’t Worry Darling”
|Warner Bros
|—
|Paolo Virzì
|“Siccitá”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Park Chan-wook
|“Decision to Leave”
|Mubi
|—
|Paul Schrader
|“Master Gardener”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Paul Weitz
|“Moving On”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Peggy Holmes
|“Luck”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Peter Farrelly
|“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Phyllis Nagy
|“Call Jane”
|Roadside Attractions
|—
|Pierre Perifel
|“The Bad Guys”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Rebecca Zlotowski
|“Other People’s Children”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Reginald Hudlin
|“Sidney”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Rian Johnson
|“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
|Netflix
|—
|Richard Eyre
|“Allelujah”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Robert Connolly
|“Blueback”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Robert Eggers
|“The Northman”
|Focus Features
|—
|Rodrigo García
|“Raymond & Ray”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Romain Gavras
|“Athena”
|Netflix
|—
|Ron Howard
|“Thirteen Lives”
|Amazon Studios/MGM
|—
|Roschdy Zem
|“Our Ties”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Ruben Östlund
|“Triangle of Sadness”
|Neon
|—
|Ryan Coogler
|“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
|Marvel Studios
|—
|Ryan White
|“Good Night Oppy”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|S.S. Rajamouli
|“RRR”
|Raftar Creations
|—
|Saim Sadiq
|“Joyland”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Sally El Hosaini
|“The Swimmers”
|Netflix
|—
|Sam Mendes
|“Empire of Light”
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|Sam Raimi
|“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
|Marvel Studios
|—
|Sanaa Lathan
|“On the Come Up”
|Paramount Pictures
|—
|Santiago Mitre
|“Argentina, 1985”
|Amazon Studios
|—
|Sarah Polley
|“Women Talking”
|MGM/United Artists Releasing
|—
|Scott Cooper
|“The Pale Blue Eye”
|Netflix
|—
|Scott McGehee, David Siegel
|“Montana Story”
|Bleecker Street
|—
|Sean Anders, John Morris
|“Spirited”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Sebastián Lelio
|“The Wonder”
|Netflix
|—
|Sergei Loznitsa
|“The Kiev Trial”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Shekhar Kapur
|“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Shubham Yogi
|“Kacchey Limbu”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Signe Baumane
|“My Love Affair with Marriage”
|No U.S. distribution
|—
|Stephanie Allynne, Tig Notaro
|“Am I OK?”
|HBO Max
|—
|Stephen Frears
|“The Lost King”
|Warner Bros.
|—
|Stephen Williams
|“Chevalier”
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|Steve James
|“A Compassionate Spy”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Steven Spielberg
|“The Fabelmans”
|Universal Pictures
|—
|Susanna Nicchiarelli
|“Chiara”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Taika Waititi
|“Thor: Love and Thunder”
|Marvel Studios
|—
|Terrence Malick
|“The Way of the Wind”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Thomas M. Wright
|“The Stranger”
|Transmission Films
|—
|Ti West
|“X”
|A24
|—
|Ti West
|“Pearl”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Tobias Lindholm
|“The Good Nurse”
|Netflix
|—
|Todd Field
|“TÁR”
|Focus Features
|—
|Tom George
|“See How They Run”
|Searchlight Pictures
|—
|Tom Gormican
|“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”
|Lionsgate
|—
|Vahid Jalilvand
|“Beyond the Wall”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Vicky Jenson
|“Spellbound”
|Apple Original Films
|—
|Walter Hill
|“Dead For a Dollar”
|No U.S. Distribution
|—
|Zachary Wigon
|“Sanctuary”
|No U.S. Distribution