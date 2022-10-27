Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter’s Amazing Threads Could be Her Ticket to Another Trip to the Stage for ‘Wakanda Forever’
Other contenders include 'Elvis,' 'The Fabelmans,' 'Till' and 'The Woman King'
LAST UPDATED: Oct. 27, 2022
2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design
CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win this category for “Black Panther” (2018). With two other nominations for “Malcolm X” (1992) and “Amistad” (1997), she even has a few snubs under her belt including “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). Her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is another worthy entry that could bring her back to the stage.
Other hot titles are vying for attention as well including Gersha Phillips’ creation of the Dahomey in “The Woman King” and Mary Zophres upcoming look at old Hollywood in “Babylon.”
2022 category winner: "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jenny Beavan
