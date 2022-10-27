Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter’s Amazing Threads Could be Her Ticket to Another Trip to the Stage for ‘Wakanda Forever’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 27, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis” Warner. Bros Pictures

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win this category for “Black Panther” (2018). With two other nominations for “Malcolm X” (1992) and “Amistad” (1997), she even has a few snubs under her belt including “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). Her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is another worthy entry that could bring her back to the stage.

Other hot titles are vying for attention as well including Gersha Phillips’ creation of the Dahomey in “The Woman King” and Mary Zophres upcoming look at old Hollywood in “Babylon.”

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Costume Designer(s) Distributor 1 “Elvis” Catherine Martin Warner Bros. The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

2 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth E. Carter Marvel Studios The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.

3 “The Fabelmans” Mark Bridges Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 4 “The Woman King” Gersha Phillips TriStar Pictures A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. 5 “Till” Marci Rodgers Orion/United Artists Releasing The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. Next in Line 6 “Babylon” Mary Zophres Paramount Pictures Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters. 7 “Empire of Light” Alexandra Byrne Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 8 “Women Talking” Quita Alfred MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 9 “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 10 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Jenny Eagan Netflix Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.

Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “Don’t Worry Darling” Arianne Phillips Warner Bros 12 “Emancipation” Francine Jamison-Tanchuck Apple Original Films 13 “The Northman” Linda Muir Focus Features 14 “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins Focus Features 15 “White Noise” Ann Roth Netflix 16 “Living” Sandy Powell Sony Pictures Classics 17 “Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky 20th Century Studios 18 “The Wonder” Odile Dicks-Mireaux Netflix 19 “The Pale Blue Eye” Kasia Walicka-Maimone Netflix 20 “Armageddon Time” Madeline Weeks Focus Features Also In Contention 21 “Avatar: The Way of Water” Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott 20th Century Studios 22 “Argentina, 1985” Mónica Toschi Amazon Studios 23 “Top Gun: Maverick” Marlene Stewart Paramount Pictures 24 “The Banshees of Inisherin” Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh Searchlight Pictures 25 “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Pam Downe Amazon Studios 26 “My Policeman” Annie Symons Amazon Studios 27 “She Said” Brittany Loar Universal Pictures 28 “Matilda” Rob Howell Netflix 29 “All the Old Knives” Stephanie Collie Amazon Studios 30 “The Menu” Amy Westcott Searchlight Pictures All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Man Called Otto” Frank L. Fleming Sony Pictures — “All the Old Knives” Stephanie Collie Amazon Studios — “Amsterdam” J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky 20th Century Studios — “Argentina, 1985” Mónica Toschi Amazon Studios — “Armageddon Time” Madeline Weeks Focus Features — “Athena” To be added Netflix — “Avatar: The Way of Water” Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott 20th Century Studios — “Babylon” Mary Zophres Paramount Pictures — “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Anna Terrazas Netflix — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ruth E. Carter Marvel Studios — “Bones and All” Giulia Piersanti MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Bros” To be added Universal Pictures — “Catherine Called Birdy” Julian Day Amazon Studios — “Causeway” To be added A24/Apple Original Films — “Decision to Leave” To be added Mubi — “Don’t Worry Darling” Arianne Phillips Warner Bros — “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Maja Meschede, Anna Robbins Focus Features — “Elvis” Catherine Martin Warner Bros. — “Emancipation” Francine Jamison-Tanchuck Apple Original Films — “Emergency” Icy White Amazon Studios — “Empire of Light” Alexandra Byrne Searchlight Pictures — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Shirley Kurata A24 — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Jenny Eagan Netflix — “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Sian Jenkins Searchlight Pictures — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” To be added Netflix — “Happening” To be added IFC Films — “Holy Spider” To be added Utopia — “A Love Song” Stine Dahlman Bleecker Street — “Montana Story” Catherine George Bleecker Street — “Living” Sandy Powell Sony Pictures Classics — “Matilda” Rob Howell Netflix — “Master” Mirren Gordon-Crozier Amazon Studios — “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Pam Downe Amazon Studios — “My Policeman” Annie Symons Amazon Studios — “Breaking” Eric Yake Bleecker Street — “Nanny” Charlese Antoinette Jones Amazon Studios — “She Said” Brittany Loar Universal Pictures — “Spoiler Alert” To be added Focus Features — “Tár” Bina Daigeler Focus Features — “The Banshees of Inisherin” Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh Searchlight Pictures — “The Fabelmans” Mark Bridges Universal Pictures — “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” To be added Apple Original Films — “The Inspection” To be added A24 — “The Menu” Amy Westcott Searchlight Pictures — “The Pale Blue Eye” Kasia Walicka-Maimone Netflix — “The Northman” Linda Muir Focus Features — “The Son” Lisa Duncan Sony Pictures Classics — “The Whale” Danny Glicker A24 — “The Woman King” Gersha Phillips TriStar Pictures — “The Wonder” Odile Dicks-Mireaux Netflix — “Thirteen Lives” Tess Schofield Amazon Studios/MGM — “Three Thousand Years of Longing” To be added MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Till” Marci Rodgers Orion/United Artists Releasing — “Top Gun: Maverick” Marlene Stewart Paramount Pictures — “Triangle of Sadness” Sofie Krunegård Neon — “White Noise” Ann Roth Netflix — “Women Talking” Quita Alfred MGM/United Artists Releasing

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jenny Beavan

