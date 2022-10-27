Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter’s Amazing Threads Could be Her Ticket to Another Trip to the Stage for ‘Wakanda Forever’

×
black panther wakanda forever
Marvel

LAST UPDATED: Oct. 27, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in “Elvis” Warner. Bros Pictures

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Ruth E. Carter became the first Black woman to win this category for “Black Panther” (2018). With two other nominations for “Malcolm X” (1992) and “Amistad” (1997), she even has a few snubs under her belt including “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019). Her work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is another worthy entry that could bring her back to the stage.

Other hot titles are vying for attention as well including Gersha Phillips’ creation of the Dahomey in “The Woman King” and Mary Zophres upcoming look at old Hollywood in “Babylon.”

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
RankFilmCostume Designer(s)Distributor
1“Elvis”Catherine MartinWarner Bros.
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
2“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Ruth E. CarterMarvel Studios
The nation of Wakanda is pitted against intervening world powers as they mourn the loss of their king T’Challa.
3“The Fabelmans”Mark BridgesUniversal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
4“The Woman King”Gersha PhillipsTriStar Pictures
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
5“Till”Marci RodgersOrion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
Next in Line
6“Babylon”Mary ZophresParamount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
7“Empire of Light”Alexandra ByrneSearchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8“Women Talking”Quita AlfredMGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Shirley KurataA24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
10“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Jenny EaganNetflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11“Don’t Worry Darling”Arianne PhillipsWarner Bros
12“Emancipation”Francine Jamison-TanchuckApple Original Films
13“The Northman”Linda MuirFocus Features
14“Downton Abbey: A New Era”Maja Meschede, Anna RobbinsFocus Features
15“White Noise”Ann RothNetflix
16“Living”Sandy PowellSony Pictures Classics
17“Amsterdam”J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky20th Century Studios
18“The Wonder”Odile Dicks-MireauxNetflix
19“The Pale Blue Eye”Kasia Walicka-MaimoneNetflix
20“Armageddon Time”Madeline WeeksFocus Features
Also In Contention
21“Avatar: The Way of Water”Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott20th Century Studios
22“Argentina, 1985”Mónica ToschiAmazon Studios
23“Top Gun: Maverick”Marlene StewartParamount Pictures
24“The Banshees of Inisherin”Eimer Ni MhaoldomhnaighSearchlight Pictures
25“Mr. Malcolm’s List”Pam DowneAmazon Studios
26“My Policeman”Annie SymonsAmazon Studios
27“She Said”Brittany LoarUniversal Pictures
28“Matilda”Rob HowellNetflix
29“All the Old Knives”Stephanie CollieAmazon Studios
30“The Menu”Amy WestcottSearchlight Pictures
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Man Called Otto”Frank L. FlemingSony Pictures
“All the Old Knives”Stephanie CollieAmazon Studios
“Amsterdam”J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky20th Century Studios
“Argentina, 1985”Mónica ToschiAmazon Studios
“Armageddon Time”Madeline WeeksFocus Features
“Athena”To be addedNetflix
“Avatar: The Way of Water”Bob Buck, Deborah Lynn Scott20th Century Studios
“Babylon”Mary ZophresParamount Pictures
“Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)”Anna TerrazasNetflix
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Ruth E. CarterMarvel Studios
“Bones and All”Giulia PiersantiMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Bros”To be addedUniversal Pictures
“Catherine Called Birdy”Julian DayAmazon Studios
“Causeway”To be addedA24/Apple Original Films
“Decision to Leave”To be addedMubi
“Don’t Worry Darling”Arianne PhillipsWarner Bros
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”Maja Meschede, Anna RobbinsFocus Features
“Elvis”Catherine MartinWarner Bros.
“Emancipation”Francine Jamison-TanchuckApple Original Films
“Emergency”Icy WhiteAmazon Studios
“Empire of Light”Alexandra ByrneSearchlight Pictures
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”Shirley KurataA24
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Jenny EaganNetflix
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Sian JenkinsSearchlight Pictures
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”To be addedNetflix
“Happening”To be addedIFC Films
“Holy Spider”To be addedUtopia
“A Love Song”Stine DahlmanBleecker Street
“Montana Story”Catherine GeorgeBleecker Street
“Living”Sandy PowellSony Pictures Classics
“Matilda”Rob HowellNetflix
“Master”Mirren Gordon-CrozierAmazon Studios
“Mr. Malcolm’s List”Pam DowneAmazon Studios
“My Policeman”Annie SymonsAmazon Studios
“Breaking”Eric YakeBleecker Street
“Nanny”Charlese Antoinette JonesAmazon Studios
“She Said”Brittany LoarUniversal Pictures
“Spoiler Alert”To be addedFocus Features
“Tár”Bina DaigelerFocus Features
“The Banshees of Inisherin”Eimer Ni MhaoldomhnaighSearchlight Pictures
“The Fabelmans”Mark BridgesUniversal Pictures
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”To be addedApple Original Films
“The Inspection”To be addedA24
“The Menu”Amy WestcottSearchlight Pictures
“The Pale Blue Eye”Kasia Walicka-MaimoneNetflix
“The Northman”Linda MuirFocus Features
“The Son”Lisa DuncanSony Pictures Classics
“The Whale”Danny GlickerA24
“The Woman King”Gersha PhillipsTriStar Pictures
“The Wonder”Odile Dicks-MireauxNetflix
“Thirteen Lives”Tess SchofieldAmazon Studios/MGM
“Three Thousand Years of Longing”To be addedMGM/United Artists Releasing
“Till”Marci RodgersOrion/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick”Marlene StewartParamount Pictures
“Triangle of Sadness”Sofie KrunegårdNeon
“White Noise”Ann RothNetflix
“Women Talking”Quita AlfredMGM/United Artists Releasing

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: "Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jenny Beavan

