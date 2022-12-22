Oscar Predictions: Animated Short – Colman Domingo Could Win an Oscar for ‘New Moon’ After Winning an Emmy This Year for ‘Euphoria’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Dec. 22, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short

Image from “Save Ralph” Humane Society

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Always difficult to gauge how the reveal of the short film categories will go. In best animated short, the Academy’s announcement has given new and uplifting buzz surrounding “New Moon,” a beautiful collaboration between recent Emmy winner Colman Domingo (guest actor in a drama for “Euphoria”) and his husband Raul Domingo. The couple both serve as writers and producers on the project, while Raul also directs alongside Jérémie Balais and Jeffig Le Bars. Colman is the storyteller of the journey of Jay Jay and his mother Edie as their inner dreams are illuminated by the moon in their West Philadelphia backyard.

Coming off Riz Ahmed winning live action short last year after being nominated for “Sound of Metal” (2020), stars are utilizing the shorter forms of cinema to explore their creativity behind the camera. One of the finest Afro-Latinos in the game, Colman Domingo has kept one foot in the director’s chair throughout his career, whether it’s on TV with AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” or most notably in the theater with over a dozen credits for various plays, “New Moon” could offer the bridge to a new level of filmmaking for the artist.

But it’s not all about Domingo from the Oscars shortlist, with The Animation Showcase nabbing four of the 15 spots with “Black Slides,” “The Flying Sailor,” “My Year of Dicks” and “Steakhouse.”

Notable studios and productions are also angling for attention such as Apple with “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” with the voice talents of Idris Elba and Tom Hollander and BlueTongue Films with “Save Ralph” featuring the voices of Oscar-winner Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), George Lopez and Ricky Gervais.

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” BBC/Bad Robot

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Director(s) Distributor(s) 1 “New Moon” Jérémie Balais, Raul Domingo, Jeffig Le Bars Edith Productions An imaginative surrealist journey of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie as their inner city dreams are illuminated by the new moon a in a backyard in West Philadelphia.

2 “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Peter Baynton Apple TV+ Follows a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, as they create an unexpected friendship and travel together in the boy’s search for home.

3 “Save Ralph” Spencer Susser Blue-Tongue Films Ralph, a bunny being interviewed for a documentary, goes through his daily routine as a “tester” in a lab.

4 “The Flying Sailor” Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby The Animation Showcase Inspired by true events, the highly anticipated new film by Oscar-nominated duo Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis is a meditation on a sailor’s unexpected voyage.

5 “My Year of Dicks” Sara Gunnarsdóttir The Animation Showcase Pam tries very hard to lose her virginity and always searches for “the one”. She’s not alone, her best friends are with her.

Next in Line 6 “More Than I Want to Remember” Amy Bench MTV Documentary Films One night at her home in southeastern Congo, 14-year-old Mugeni awakes to the sounds of bombs. As her family scatters to the surrounding forests to save themselves, Mugeni finds herself completely alone. From there, she sets out on a remarkable solo journey across the globe, determined to reunite with her lost loved ones and lift up the Banyamulenge people.

7 “It’s Nice in Here” Robert-Jonathan Koeyers SND Films A fragmented portrait of a moment seen through the subjective memories of a young Black girl, Imani, and a rookie police officer, David, who both have different recollections of the same fateful moment that will alter their lives forever.

8 “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Lachlan Pendragon Griffith Film School A young office worker uncovers the flaws in his stop-motion universe with the help of a mysterious talking ostrich.

9 “Sierra” Sander Joon The Criterion Channel A father and his son are losing the race. To win, the boy turns himself into a car tyre. Sierra looks at toxic masculinity through dark irony, while pulling us into the surreal car racing world. 10 “The Debutante” Elizabeth Hobbs Animate Projects Limited A spirited young woman persuades a hyena from London Zoo to take her place at a dinner dance being held in her honour.

Also In Contention — “Black Slide” Uri Lotan The Animation Showcase — “The Garbage Man” Laura Gonçalves Bando à Parte — “Ice Merchants” João Gonzalez Curtas Metragens CRL / Agência – Portuguese Short Film Agency — “Passenger” Juan Pablo Zaramella JPZtudio — “Steakhouse” Spela Cadez The Animation Showcase

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2022.

2022 category winner: “The Windshield Wiper” (The Animation Showcase) – Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sánchez

