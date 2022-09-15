Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Henry Selick Goes for His First Oscar Nearly 30 Years After ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

|Rank
|Film
|Eligible Director(s) and Producer(s)
|Distributor
|1
|“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
|Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson (directors), Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar
|Netflix
|A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.
|2
|“Wendell & Wild”
|Henry Selick (director and producer), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele (producers)
|Netflix
|Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.
|3
|“Strange World”
|Don Hall (director), Roy Conli (producer)
|Walt Disney Pictures
|The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission.
|4
|“Turning Red”
|Domee Shi (director), Lindsey Collins (producer)
|Pixar
|A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.
|5
|“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
|Dean Fleischer-Camp (director and producer), Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey, Jenny Slate (producers)
|A24
|Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel.
|Next in Line
|6
|“Lightyear”
|Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman
|Pixar
|While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
|7
|“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
|Mark Swift, Joel Crawford
|DreamWorks Animation
|Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
|8
|“Inu-Oh”
|Fumie Takeuchi, Masaaki Yuasa
|GKIDS
|A rock opera about the power of music and a forceful statement on artistic freedom. A dancer with an ancient curse and a blind biwa priest take 14th-century Japan by storm with their audacious performances, but those in power threaten to pull the plug on their electrifying concerts.
|9
|“The Sea Beast”
|Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams
|Netflix
|When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot.
|10
|“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
|Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud
|Universal Pictures/Illumination
|The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
|Other Top-Tier Contenders
|13
|“My Father’s Dragon”
|Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young
|Netflix
|16
|“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”
|Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith
|20th Century Studios
|11
|“Luck”
|John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann, Peggy Holmes
|Apple Original Films/Skydance
|12
|“The Bad Guys”
|Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross
|Universal Pictures
|14
|“Drifting Home”
|Koji Yamamoto
|Netflix
|15
|“Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon”
|Richard Claus, Cesar Zelada, Jose Zelada, Sergio Zelada
|Shout! Studios
|17
|“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol”
|Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly
|Netflix
|18
|“DC League of Super-Pets”
|Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern
|Warner Bros.
|19
|“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”
|Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier
|Paramount Pictures
|20
|“Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood”
|Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix
|Netflix
