Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature – Henry Selick Goes for His First Oscar Nearly 30 Years After ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Feature

Turning Red Pixar

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Henry Selick, the acclaimed director of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) and “Coraline” (2009), brought his A-game with “Wendell & Wild,” which debuted at TIFF. With the still unknown “Strange World” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” waiting in the wings, it’s one of the leading films along with Pixar’s “Turning Red” and A24’s “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (if it’s deemed eligible).

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Eligible Director(s) and Producer(s) Distributor 1 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson (directors), Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar Netflix A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.

2 “Wendell & Wild” Henry Selick (director and producer), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele (producers) Netflix Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild , must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.

3 “Strange World” Don Hall (director), Roy Conli (producer) Walt Disney Pictures The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

4 “Turning Red” Domee Shi (director), Lindsey Collins (producer) Pixar A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

5 “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp (director and producer), Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey, Jenny Slate (producers) A24 Feature adaptation of the animated short film interviewing a mollusk named Marcel.

Next in Line 6 “Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman Pixar While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.

7 “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Mark Swift, Joel Crawford DreamWorks Animation Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

8 “Inu-Oh” Fumie Takeuchi, Masaaki Yuasa GKIDS A rock opera about the power of music and a forceful statement on artistic freedom. A dancer with an ancient curse and a blind biwa priest take 14th-century Japan by storm with their audacious performances, but those in power threaten to pull the plug on their electrifying concerts. 9 “The Sea Beast” Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams Netflix When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot. 10 “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud Universal Pictures/Illumination The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.

Other Top-Tier Contenders 13 “My Father’s Dragon” Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young Netflix 16 “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith 20th Century Studios 11 “Luck” John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann, Peggy Holmes Apple Original Films/Skydance 12 “The Bad Guys” Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross Universal Pictures 14 “Drifting Home” Koji Yamamoto Netflix 15 “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” Richard Claus, Cesar Zelada, Jose Zelada, Sergio Zelada Shout! Studios 17 “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly Netflix 18 “DC League of Super-Pets” Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern Warner Bros. 19 “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier Paramount Pictures 20 “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix Netflix All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” Richard Claus, Cesar Zelada, Jose Zelada, Sergio Zelada Shout! Studios — “Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood” Richard Linklater, Mike Blizzard, Tommy Pallotta, Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix Netflix — “Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness” Ben Stassen (director and producer), Caroline Van Iseghem, Matthieu Zeller (producers) Sony Pictures International — “DC League of Super-Pets” Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Jared Stern Warner Bros. — “Drifting Home” Koji Yamamoto Netflix — “Fireheart” To be added Hulu — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar Netflix — “Inu-Oh” Fumie Takeuchi, Masaaki Yuasa GKIDS — “Knor” To be added No U.S. Distribution — “Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Galyn Susman Pixar — “Luck” John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David Eisenmann, Peggy Holmes Apple Original Films/Skydance — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey A24 — “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy, Chris Renaud Universal Pictures/Illumination — “My Father’s Dragon” Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Paul Young Netflix — “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” Guy Collins, Yair Landau, Rob Minkoff, Adam Nagle, Peter Nagle, Susan Purcell, Damien Simonklein, Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier Paramount Pictures — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Mark Swift, Joel Crawford DreamWorks Animation — “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” Mark Mertens, Andy Suriano Netflix — “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” Ralph Kamp, Stephen Donnelly Netflix — “Strange World” Don Hall, Roy Conli Walt Disney Pictures — “Suzume no tojimari” To be added Sony Pictures Classics — “The Bad Guys” Rebecca Huntley, Damon Ross Universal Pictures — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman, George Chang, Janelle Momary, Nora Smith 20th Century Studios — “The Deer King” Andô Masashi, Masayuki Miyaji (directors), David Jesteadt, Jorge Soto Marin, Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklass, Rodney Uhler (producers) — “The Sea Beast” Jed Schlanger, Chris Williams Netflix — “Turning Red” Lindsey Collins, Domee Shi Pixar — “Wendell & Wild” Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, Henry Selick Netflix

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

