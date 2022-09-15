Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh Could be the Second Asian Lead Nominee in 95 Years for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Other contenders include Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler and Margot Robbie
LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022
2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress
CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The seasonal celebration for actress Michelle Yeoh continues with tributes at the Toronto Film Festival and an anniversary screening of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) at Telluride. Her work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues to stay on people’s radar and A24 is feeling good about its chances (as they should be). If nominated, she would be only the second Asian actress nominated in lead after Merle Oberon in “The Dark Angel” (1935). Yeoh’s competition will come from Volpi Cup winner Cate Blanchett, delivering one of the best performances of her career in Todd Field’s “TÁR.” There’s also amazing work from Academy darling Olivia Colman, who goes for broke with her turn in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and Viola Davis becomes a full-on action star in “The Woman King,” which premiered at TIFF. Danielle Deadwyler will surely impress many with her work in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” and watch out for Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who will pop on the circuit for “Holy Spider.”
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
2
Cate Blanchett
“TÁR”
Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
3
Olivia Colman
“Empire of Light”
Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
4
Danielle Deadwyler
“Till”
Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
5
Viola Davis
“The Woman King”
Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Next in Line
6
Zar Amir Ebrahimi
“Holy Spider”
Utopia
A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners.
7
Margot Robbie*
“Babylon”
Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
8
Rooney Mara*
“Women Talking”
MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9
Ana de Armas
“Blonde”
Netflix
A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.
10
Emma Thompson
“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
Searchlight Pictures
Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow, is yearning for some adventure, human connection and some sex–some good sex.
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.
2022 category winner: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)
