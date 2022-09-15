Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh Could be the Second Asian Lead Nominee in 95 Years for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress

TILL, from left: Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley, Whoopi Goldberg as Alma Carthan, 2020. ph: Lynsey Weatherspoon / © United Artists Releasing / courtesy Everett Collection ©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The seasonal celebration for actress Michelle Yeoh continues with tributes at the Toronto Film Festival and an anniversary screening of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) at Telluride. Her work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues to stay on people’s radar and A24 is feeling good about its chances (as they should be). If nominated, she would be only the second Asian actress nominated in lead after Merle Oberon in “The Dark Angel” (1935). Yeoh’s competition will come from Volpi Cup winner Cate Blanchett, delivering one of the best performances of her career in Todd Field’s “TÁR.” There’s also amazing work from Academy darling Olivia Colman, who goes for broke with her turn in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and Viola Davis becomes a full-on action star in “The Woman King,” which premiered at TIFF. Danielle Deadwyler will surely impress many with her work in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” and watch out for Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who will pop on the circuit for “Holy Spider.”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 2 Cate Blanchett “TÁR” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 3 Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures “Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s. 4 Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son. 5 Viola Davis “The Woman King” Sony Pictures A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Next in Line 6 Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners. 7 Margot Robbie* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters. 8 Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 9 Ana de Armas “Blonde” Netflix A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. 10 Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow, is yearning for some adventure, human connection and some sex–some good sex. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Zoe Kazan* “She Said” Universal Pictures 12 Carey Mulligan* “She Said” Universal Pictures 13 Taylor Russell “Bones & All” Amazon Studios 14 Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix 15 Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix 16 Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films 17 Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics 18 Margot Robbie* “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios 19 Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films 20 Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix Also In Contention 21 Anna Diop “Nanny” Amazon Studios 22 Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi 23 Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros. 24 Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions 25 Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films 26 Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures 27 Zoe Saldaña

“Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 28 Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street 29 Julia Roberts “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures 30 Bella Ramsey “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios Other Awards Possibilities 31 Penélope Cruz “Official Competition” IFC Films 32 Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures 33 Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix 34 Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures 35 Greta Gerwig* “White Noise” Netflix 36 Letitia Wright* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 37 Rebecca Hall “Resurrection” IFC Films 38 Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing 39 Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 40 Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate Unranked Possible Contenders — Aimee Lou Wood* “Living” Sony Pictures Classics Nathalie Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix — Amandla Stenberg “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 — Ana de Armas “Blonde” Netflix — Anamaria Vartolomei “Happening” IFC Films — Anna Kendrick “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate — Anya Taylor-Joy* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Tessa Thompson “The Listener” No U.S. Distribution — Anya Taylor-Joy* “The Northman” Focus Features — Ariel Donoghue “Blueback” No U.S. Distribution — Aubrey Plaza “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions — Bella Ramsey “Catherine, Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Bérénice Bejo “The Hummingbird” No U.S. Distribution — Carey Mulligan* “She Said” Universal Pictures — Cate Blanchett “TÁR” Focus Features — Charibi Dean “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Da’Vine Joy Randolph “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures — Dakota Johnson “Am I OK?” HBO Max — Dakota Johnson “Persuasion” Netflix — Dakota Johnson* “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Danielle Deadwyler “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Dianna Agron “As They Made Us” Quiver — Elizabeth Banks “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions — Elizabeth Olsen* “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Emily Browning “Monica” No U.S. Distribution — Emma Corrin “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Emma Corrin* “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Emma Thompson “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Hulu/Searchlight Pictures — Florence Pugh “The Wonder” Netflix — Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Greta Gerwig* “White Noise” Netflix — Haley Lu Richardson “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Jane Fonda “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution — Janelle Monáe “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Jennifer Lawrence “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films — Jenny Slate “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24 — Jessica Chastain “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Jessica Chastain* “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions — Jessie Buckley “Men” A24 — Jodie Turner-Smith “After Yang” A24 — Julia Roberts “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures — Juliette Binoche “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films — Kate Beckinsale “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution — Keke Palmer* “Nope” Universal Pictures — Léa Seydoux “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics — Léa Seydoux* “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Lesley Manville “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — Letitia Wright* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Letitia Wright* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Lily James “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution — Lily Tomlin “Moving On” No U.S. Distribution — Manal Issa “The Swimmers” Netflix — Margot Robbie “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Margot Robbie “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Michelle Williams* “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Naomi Ackie “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Natalie Portman* “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Olivia Colman “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Penélope Cruz “Official Competition” IFC Films — Regina Hall “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures — Regina Hall “Master” Amazon Studios — Rooney Mara* “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sally Hawkins “The Lost King” IFC Films — Sandra Drzymalska “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow — Saoirse Ronan* “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sara Serraiocco “Il Signore Delle Formiche” No U.S. Distribution — Sigourney Weaver “The Good House” Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions — Tamara Lawrance* “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Tang Wei “Decision to Leave” Mubi — Taylor Russell “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Thandiwe Newton “God’s Country” IFC Films — Tilda Swinton “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Vicky Krieps “Corsage” IFC Films — Viola Davis “The Woman King” TriStar Pictures — Virginie Efira “Paris Memories” Pathé — Zar Amir Ebrahimi “Holy Spider” Utopia — Zoe Kazan* “She Said” Universal Pictures — Zoe Saldaña “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

