Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Michelle Yeoh Could be the Second Asian Lead Nominee in 95 Years for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Other contenders include Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler and Margot Robbie

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, Michelle
Courtesy Everett Collection

LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress

TILL, from left: Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley, Whoopi Goldberg as Alma Carthan, 2020. ph: Lynsey Weatherspoon / © United Artists Releasing / courtesy Everett Collection ©United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The seasonal celebration for actress Michelle Yeoh continues with tributes at the Toronto Film Festival and an anniversary screening of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) at Telluride. Her work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continues to stay on people’s radar and A24 is feeling good about its chances (as they should be). If nominated, she would be only the second Asian actress nominated in lead after Merle Oberon in “The Dark Angel” (1935). Yeoh’s competition will come from Volpi Cup winner Cate Blanchett, delivering one of the best performances of her career in Todd Field’s “TÁR.” There’s also amazing work from Academy darling Olivia Colman, who goes for broke with her turn in Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” and Viola Davis becomes a full-on action star in “The Woman King,” which premiered at TIFF. Danielle Deadwyler will surely impress many with her work in Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” and watch out for Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi, who will pop on the circuit for “Holy Spider.”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
RankNameFilmDistributor
1Michelle Yeoh“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
2Cate Blanchett“TÁR”Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
3Olivia Colman“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
4Danielle Deadwyler“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
5Viola Davis“The Woman King”Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Next in Line
6Zar Amir Ebrahimi“Holy Spider”Utopia
A journalist descends into the dark underbelly of the Iranian holy city of Mashhad as she investigates the serial killings of sex workers by the so called “Spider Killer”, who believes he is cleansing the streets of sinners.
7Margot Robbie*“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies, focusing on a mixture of historical & fictional characters.
8Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9Ana de Armas“Blonde”Netflix
A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.
10Emma Thompson“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Searchlight Pictures
Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow, is yearning for some adventure, human connection and some sex–some good sex.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11Zoe Kazan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
12Carey Mulligan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
13Taylor Russell“Bones & All”Amazon Studios
14Florence Pugh“The Wonder”Netflix
15Emma Corrin“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
16Sally Hawkins“The Lost King”IFC Films
17Léa Seydoux“One Fine Morning”Sony Pictures Classics
18Margot Robbie*“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
19Jennifer Lawrence“Causeway”A24/Apple Original Films
20Jessica Chastain“The Good Nurse”Netflix
Also In Contention
21Anna Diop“Nanny”Amazon Studios
22Tang Wei“Decision to Leave”Mubi
23Florence Pugh“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros.
24Elizabeth Banks“Call Jane”Roadside Attractions
25Thandiwe Newton“God’s Country”IFC Films
26Naomi Ackie“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
27Zoe Saldaña
“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios
28Haley Lu Richardson“Montana Story”Bleecker Street
29Julia Roberts“Ticket to Paradise”Universal Pictures
30Bella Ramsey“Catherine, Called Birdy”Amazon Studios
Other Awards Possibilities
31Penélope Cruz“Official Competition”IFC Films
32Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
33Nathalie Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
34Michelle Williams*“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
35Greta Gerwig*“White Noise”Netflix
36Letitia Wright*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
37Rebecca Hall“Resurrection”IFC Films
38Tilda Swinton“Three Thousand Years of Longing”MGM/United Artists Releasing
39Charibi Dean“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
40Anna Kendrick“Alice, Darling”Lionsgate
Unranked Possible Contenders
Aimee Lou Wood*“Living”Sony Pictures Classics
Nathalie Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
Amandla Stenberg“Bodies Bodies Bodies”A24
Ana de Armas“Blonde”Netflix
Anamaria Vartolomei“Happening”IFC Films
Anna Kendrick“Alice, Darling”Lionsgate
Anya Taylor-Joy*“The Menu”Searchlight Pictures
Tessa Thompson“The Listener”No U.S. Distribution
Anya Taylor-Joy*“The Northman”Focus Features
Ariel Donoghue“Blueback”No U.S. Distribution
Aubrey Plaza“Emily the Criminal”Roadside Attractions
Bella Ramsey“Catherine, Called Birdy”Amazon Studios
Bérénice Bejo“The Hummingbird”No U.S. Distribution
Carey Mulligan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
Cate Blanchett“TÁR”Focus Features
Charibi Dean“Triangle of Sadness”Neon
Da’Vine Joy Randolph“On the Come Up”Paramount Pictures
Dakota Johnson“Am I OK?”HBO Max
Dakota Johnson“Persuasion”Netflix
Dakota Johnson*“Cha Cha Real Smooth”Apple Original Films
Danielle Deadwyler“Till”Orion/United Artists Releasing
Dianna Agron“As They Made Us”Quiver
Elizabeth Banks“Call Jane”Roadside Attractions
Elizabeth Olsen*“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”Marvel Studios
Emily Browning“Monica”No U.S. Distribution
Emma Corrin“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”Netflix
Emma Corrin*“My Policeman”Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”Hulu/Searchlight Pictures
Florence Pugh“The Wonder”Netflix
Florence Pugh“Don’t Worry Darling”Warner Bros
Greta Gerwig*“White Noise”Netflix
Haley Lu Richardson“Montana Story”Bleecker Street
Jane Fonda“Moving On”No U.S. Distribution
Janelle Monáe“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”Netflix
Jennifer Lawrence“Causeway”A24/Apple Original Films
Jenny Slate“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”A24
Jessica Chastain“The Good Nurse”Netflix
Jessica Chastain*“The Forgiven”Roadside Attractions
Jessie Buckley“Men”A24
Jodie Turner-Smith“After Yang”A24
Julia Roberts“Ticket to Paradise”Universal Pictures
Juliette Binoche“Both Sides of the Blade”IFC Films
Kate Beckinsale“Prisoner’s Daughter”No U.S. Distribution
Keke Palmer*“Nope”Universal Pictures
Léa Seydoux“One Fine Morning”Sony Pictures Classics
Léa Seydoux*“Crimes of the Future”Neon
Lesley Manville“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”Focus Features
Letitia Wright*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
Letitia Wright*“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”Marvel Studios
Lily James“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”No U.S. Distribution
Lily Tomlin“Moving On”No U.S. Distribution
Manal Issa“The Swimmers”Netflix
Margot Robbie“Amsterdam”20th Century Studios
Margot Robbie“Babylon”Paramount Pictures
Michelle Williams*“The Fabelmans”Universal Pictures
Michelle Yeoh“Everything Everywhere All at Once”A24
Naomi Ackie“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”Sony Pictures
Natalie Portman*“Thor: Love and Thunder”Marvel Studios
Olivia Colman“Empire of Light”Searchlight Pictures
Penélope Cruz“Official Competition”IFC Films
Regina Hall“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”Universal Pictures
Regina Hall“Master”Amazon Studios
Rooney Mara*“Women Talking”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sally Hawkins“The Lost King”IFC Films
Sandra Drzymalska“EO”Janus Films and Sideshow
Saoirse Ronan*“See How They Run”Searchlight Pictures
Sara Serraiocco“Il Signore Delle Formiche”No U.S. Distribution
Sigourney Weaver“The Good House”Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
Tamara Lawrance*“The Silent Twins”Focus Features
Tang Wei“Decision to Leave”Mubi
Taylor Russell“Bones & All”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Thandiwe Newton“God’s Country”IFC Films
Tilda Swinton“Three Thousand Years of Longing”MGM/United Artists Releasing
Vicky Krieps“Corsage”IFC Films
Viola Davis“The Woman King”TriStar Pictures
Virginie Efira“Paris Memories”Pathé
Zar Amir Ebrahimi“Holy Spider”Utopia
Zoe Kazan*“She Said”Universal Pictures
Zoe Saldaña“Avatar: The Way of Water”20th Century Studios

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner: Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

