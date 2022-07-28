Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The first images dropped for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser beginning what looks to be the comeback story of the year for A24.

2022 category winner: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
2 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
3 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
4 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
5 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Next in Line
6 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Boxes that are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.
7 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix
“White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
8 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Follows a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.
9 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24
Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
10 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
12 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
13 Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
14 Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
15 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
16 Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
17 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
18 Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24
19 Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
20 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Also In Contention
21 Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
22 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
23 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
24 Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
25 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
26 Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
27 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
28 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
29 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
30 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
32 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
33 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
34 Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
35 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
36 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
37 Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
38 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
39 Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
40 Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
2023 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The 95th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC
Comments

