Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The first images dropped for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” with Brendan Fraser beginning what looks to be the comeback story of the year for A24.

More to come.

2022 category winner: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. 2 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. 3 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s. 4 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico. 5 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Next in Line 6 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon Boxes that are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies. 7 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix “White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. 8 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix Follows a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe. 9 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24 Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton. 10 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures 12 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios 13 Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 14 Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios 15 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 16 Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios 17 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features 18 Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24 19 Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films 20 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia Also In Contention 21 Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures 22 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures 23 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix 24 Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix 25 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix 26 Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures 27 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics 28 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 29 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi 30 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films Other Awards Possibilities 31 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures 32 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures 33 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 34 Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros. 35 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios 36 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon 37 Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films 38 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films 39 Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix 40 Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures Unranked Possible Contenders — Aaron Pierre* “Brother” No U.S. Distribution — Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix — Adam Sandler “Spaceman” Netflix — Alexander Skarsgård “The Northman” Focus Features — Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films — Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures — Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures — Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24 — Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Brian Cox “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution — Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films — Casey Affleck “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution — Chris Evans “The Gray Man” Netflix — Chris Evans “Lightyear” Pixar — Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24 — Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures — David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus Features — Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Eden Dambrine “Close” A24 — Elio Germano “Il Signore Delle Formiche” No U.S. Distribution — Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Finn Wolfhard “When You Finish Saving the World” A24 — Gabrielle LaPelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures — Géza Röhrig “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution — Gregory Mann “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix — Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Idris Elba “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal Pictures — Jalyn Hall* “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Ji-Min Park “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics — Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features — Jo Koy “Easter Sunday” Universal Pictures — Joel Edgerton “The Stranger” Transmission Films — Justin Chatwin “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment — Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures — Lamar Johnson* “Brother” No U.S. Distribution — Marin Grigore “R.M.N.” IFC Films — Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics — Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix — Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia — Michael Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Raftar Creations — Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate — Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi — Pascal Greggory “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics — Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures — Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24 — Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions — Ralph Fiennes* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” Netflix — Sam Rockwell “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Sebastian Maniscalco “About My Father” Lionsgate — Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon — Sope Dirisu “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Taj Atwal “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution — Timothée Chalamet “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Tom Burke “The Wonder” Netflix — Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Viggo Mortensen* “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Vincent Lindon “Both Side of the Blade” IFC Films — Will Ferrell “Spirited” Apple Original Films — Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Zachary Levi “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.