Emmy Predictions: Limited or Anthology Series – Elizabeth Olsen and Evan Peters Headline Two Possible Frontrunners for HBO and Netflix

UPDATED: March 30, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 102 of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Weekly Commentary: The limited series category has been one of the hot races of the last few years, but it seems more open than ever in 2023, especially with “The White Lotus” moved to drama.

At the top are Netflix’s serial killer series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and the upcoming “Love & Death” from HBO, sure to make a significant impact, especially for Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons.

More consumer-friendly choices are in the mix including the “Star Wars” spin-off series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” from Disney+, which stars Emmy winner Ewan McGregor. In addition, Prime Video has a major hit on its hands with the musical delight of “Daisy Jones and the Six” with the talented Riley Keough. The streamer could also rally support behind “Swarm,” which has brought a deserved spotlight to Dominique Fishback, and the upcoming “Dead Ringers” with Rachel Weisz.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

**This list is not yet complete and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1 — Mike White, David Bernad, Nick Hall (executive producers); Mark Kamine (co-executive producer)

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.