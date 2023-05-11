Emmy Predictions: Writing (Series, TV Movie) – ‘Succession’ Goes for Fourth; ‘Abbott’ Brings Laughs; ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Swarm’ Stand Out

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: May 11, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The White Lotus Variety

Weekly Commentary: “Succession” writer Jesse Armstrong is the first solo writer to win this category three times, and he could extend that record with the “Connor’s Wedding” episode (and whatever the finale brings). The challengers come from his HBO counterparts, “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.” AMC could also get traction for the final episode of “Better Call Saul.”

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime) — “Qui” by Karen Joseph Adcock, Ameni Rozsa “The Last of Us” (HBO) — “Look for the Light” by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann “Stranger Things” (Netflix) — “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” by The Duffer Brothers

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Patrick McElhenney

Weekly Commentary: Quinta Brunson won this category last year for the first season “Abbott Elementary” and she faces stiff competition once again with an onslaught of critically acclaimed shows like “The Bear,” “Shrinking” and “Ted Lasso.”

Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) — “TBA Episode 12” by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) — “Franklin Institute” by Brittani Nichols “Barry” (HBO) — “wow” by Bill Hader

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Warrick Page/Prime Video

Weekly Commentary: With the combination of limited series and television movies, this race is a bit more interesting with “Weird” and “Fire Island” making plays for their comedic elements, and poignant shows like “Black Bird” and “Fleishman is in Trouble” looking strong for recognition.

“Swarm” creator Janine Nabers could also make history as the first Black woman to be recognized in this category for a show she created and produced.

All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

