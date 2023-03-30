Emmy Predictions: TV Movie – Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney Lead Films Hoping to be ‘Weird’ Competition

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Television Movie

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel) Everett Collection

Weekly Commentary: Serious subjects regarding U.S. intelligence, quirky comedies about parody musicians and populist genre sequels are among the television movies seeking love from the TV Academy.

HBO acquired the docudrama “Reality” featuring double Emmy-nominee from last year, Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”). From debut writer and director Tina Satter, which tells the story of Reality Winner, the woman convicted of leaking a confidential report on Russian election interference, could be the dose of reality (no pun intended) that could appeal to Academy members.

On the flip side, even though Amazon Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” received mixed reactions, the rom-com will ride into the TV awards season with the star power of producer and star Jennifer Lopez, alongside last year’s Emmy-winning producing team behind Disney+’s “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” — Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman and Alexander Young.

The TV movie category has been a race that has brought little excitement over the past few years, once dominated by “Black Mirror” episodes before the TV Academy changed its rules in 2018. However, depending on who you ask in the industry, a breath of fresh air was brought with “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” won last year, the first animated winner in the category’s history.

This year, there are inspired and critically acclaimed contenders in the running most notably the parody biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” featuring Daniel Radcliffe (a possible challenger to Evan Peters?) in the lead role as the iconic musician. Released by The Roku Channel, the comedy premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival which has led to a strong performance on the guild circuit, picking up wins from the Critics Choice and PGA Awards ceremonies. In addition, director Eric Appel was the only TV movie helmer nominated for a DGA award alongside limited/anthology series. That indicates love and respect.

We’ll also see if the TV Academy can find room to embrace horror films like the Predator franchise film “Prey” or if Dolly Parton is still a default selection for her NBC-distributed “Mountain Magic Christmas” after winning in 2021 with Netflix’s “Christmas on the Square.”

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

**This list is not yet complete and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+) — Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman (executive producers); Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (produced by)

