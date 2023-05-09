Emmy Predictions: Talk Series — The Problem With Jon Stewart Moving From Hosted Nonfiction to Talk Series Is… He Just Might Win

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: May 9, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Talk Series

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 18092 — Pictured in this screen grab: Andy Cohen — (Photo by: Bravo) Bravo

Weekly Commentary: Apple TV+ and the creative teams behind “The Problem With Jon Stewart” had plans to compete in the outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special category, where its first season received an Emmy nom last year. However, the Television Academy denied its submission and moved the show to the outstanding talk series category, where it will face off against late-night hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

Last year, 19 shows were submitted for the now-defunct variety talk series category, including HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.” However, the 26-time winner was moved to scripted variety series, where it will face off against its fellow HBO counterpart “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and last year’s winner, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The 12-episode sophomore season, hosted by 22-time Emmy winner Stewart, has received critical raves for the comedian and commentator’s unfiltered, no-holds-barred dialogue. Sitting with various lawmakers and political figures, he discusses many of the country’s most urgent topics such as gun control and the legislative attack against the LGBTQ community. Many clips from the series have gone viral on social media.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+) “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) Next in Line

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC) “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS) “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC) “What What Happens Live” (Bravo) “Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO) “Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” (Comedy Central)

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

“ Jimmy Kimmel Live! ” (ABC)

” (ABC) “ The Problem With Jon Stewart ” (Apple TV+)

” (Apple TV+) “ What What Happens Live ” (Bravo)

” (Bravo) “ The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” (Comedy Central)

” (Comedy Central) “ Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God ” (Comedy Central)

” (Comedy Central) “ The Late Late Show with James Corden ” (CBS)

” (CBS) “ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ” (CBS)

” (CBS) “ Late Night with Seth Meyers ” (NBC)

” (NBC) “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ” (NBC)

” (NBC) “ Real Time with Bill Maher ” (HBO)

” (HBO) “Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) — John Oliver, Tim Carvell and Liz Stanton, executive producers; Jeremy Tchaban, co-executive producer; Catherine Owens and Christopher Werner, supervising producers; Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Marian Wang and Charles Wilson, producers

