Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Limited) — Niecy Nash-Betts’ Could Win Her First Statuette for Her Undeniable Work in ‘Dahmer’

UPDATED: May 4, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Weekly Commentary: Eight Black women have won this category previously, with Uzo Aduba for “Mrs. America” in 2020 and Regina King for “American Crime” as the most recent. Niecy Nash-Betts is the front-runner to join the group of powerhouse performers for her work in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
The category isn’t as stacked with contenders like previous years with only Claire Danes’ bravura turn in “Fleishman is in Trouble” as the only other presumed sure bet.
We’ll see how the next few weeks shake out.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Claire Danes — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Olivia Colman — “Great Expectations” (Hulu)
- Lily Rabe — “Love & Death” (HBO)
- Merritt Wever — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
- Cherry Jones — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Next in Line
- Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)
- Moses Ingram — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
- Judy Greer — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
- Lena Headey — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Jennifer Ehle — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
- Ashley Brooke — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
- Carrie Coon — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
- Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
- Jennifer Coolidge — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Julianne Nicholson — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
- Harriet Walter — “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC)
- Linda Emond — “The Patient” (Hulu)
- Molly Ringwald — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Michelle Yeoh — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Harriet Walter — “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC)
- Julie Ann Emery — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
- Cherry Jones — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
- Maya Erskine — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
- Moses Ingram — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
- Claire Danes — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Lily Rabe — “Love & Death” (HBO)
- Judy Greer — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
- Lena Headey — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
- Kathleen Turner — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
- Carrie Coon — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
- Margaret Cho — “Fire Island” (Hulu)
- Olivia Colman — “Great Expectations” (Hulu)
- Linda Emond — “The Patient” (Hulu)
- Laura Niemi — “The Patient” (Hulu)
- Sarah Pidgeon — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
- Merritt Wever — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
- Annaleigh Ashford — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Juliette Lewis — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Ashley Brooke — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
- Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)
- Ashley Park — “Beef” (Netflix)
- Sofia Boutella — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Tenika Davis — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Daphne Hoskins — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Oriana Leman — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Nia Vardalos — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Charlene Yi — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Michael Learned — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Penelope Ann Miller — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Molly Ringwald — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Karen Malina White — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- Danielle Deadwyler — “From Scratch” (Netflix)
- Rosaline Elbay — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
- Tati Gabrielle — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
- Niousha Noor — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
- Jennifer Coolidge — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Noma Dumezweni — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Mia Farrow — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Isabell Gravitt — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Margo Martindale — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Michelle Yeoh — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix)
- Mckenna Grace — “A Friend of the Family” (Peacock)
- Anna Paquin — “A Friend of the Family” (Peacock)
- Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
- Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
- Jennifer Ehle — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
- Valerie Pachner — “The English” (Prime Video)
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson — “The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video))
- Kristen Bell — “The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Jennifer Coolidge — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Julianne Nicholson — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
- Evan Rachel Wood — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.