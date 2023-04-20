Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Drama) – To Lead, or Not to Lead? That is the Question for Supporting Contenders

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: April 20, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Weekly Commentary: Not official decisions have been made for the campaigns of actors Jennifer Coolidge from “The White Lotus,” Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul” and Sarah Snook from “Succession.”
Based on multiple conversations with sources who know the situation, we should anticipate Coolidge and Seehorn to submit their bids for supporting drama actress, with Sarah Snook likely angling for her first lead drama actress nod.
For Seehorn, who received her first nom last year for the first half of the final season of the AMC drama series, vote splitting is a potential with her co-star and six-time Emmy-winning veteran Carol Burnett, who must compete in the category. That could put both of their nominations in jeopardy.
The team surrounding Coolidge has to weigh where the scene-stealing actress of the Mike White series can take home the trophy. Moreover, HBO and the awards teams are looking at which of their two sure-fire ladies — Coolidge and Snook — has what it takes to win the leading actress race against potential front-runner Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”).
If Snook is to make her move to lead, that would likely benefit her co-star J. Smith Cameron, who is having a moment so far in this final season of “Succession.” Depending on the entire cast’s choices, we could be in store for another situation like “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown,” which swept every major category on Emmy night.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- J. Smith Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)
- Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO) **
- Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Carol Burnett — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Meghann Fahy — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC) **
Next in Line
- Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Lesley Manville — “The Crown” (Netflix)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Ann Dowd — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Haley Lu Richardson — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Yvonne Strahovski — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Milly Alcock — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Jennifer Ehle — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Sabrina Impacciatore — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Tessa Thompson — “Westworld” (HBO)
- Catalina Sandino Moreno — “From” (MGM+)
- Jasmin Savoy Brown — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Denise Gough — “Andor” (Disney+)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Grace Dove — “Alaska Daily” (ABC)
- Bailey Bass — “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)
- Hannah Alline — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Beth Grant — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Annabeth Gish — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Jen Richards — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Carol Burnett — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC) **
- Anne-Marie Duff — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Eva Birthistle — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Sarah Greene— “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Eve Hewson — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Connie Britton — “Dear Edward” (Apple TV+)
- Taylor Schilling — “Dear Edward” (Apple TV+)
- Alison Pill — “Hello Tomorrow!” (Apple TV+)
- Kristin Scott Thomas — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Denise Gough — “Andor” (Disney+)
- Genevieve O’Reilly— “Andor” (Disney+)
- Ellie Bamber — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Ruby Cruz — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Erin Kellyman — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Joanne Whalley — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Amy Brenneman — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Alia Shawkat — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Ruth Wilson — “His Dark Materials” (HBO)
- Milly Alcock — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Olivia Cooke — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Eve Best — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Emily Carey — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Marisa Abela — “Industry” (HBO)
- Juliet Rylance — “Perry Mason” (HBO)
- J. Smith Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)
- Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Thandiwe Newton — “Westworld” (HBO)
- Tessa Thompson — “Westworld” (HBO)
- Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO) **
- Meghann Fahy — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Beatrice Granno — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Sabrina Impacciatore — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Simona Tabasco — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Haley Lu Richardson — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Madeline Brewer — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Ann Dowd — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Yvonne Strahovski — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Samira Wiley — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Catalina Sandino Moreno — “From” (MGM+)
- Rosalie Craig – “1899” (Netflix)
- Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Lesley Manville — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Ali Ahn — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- Vivienne Acheampong — “The Sandman” (Netflix)
- Danielle Galligan — “Shadow & Bone” (Netflix)
- Amita Suman — “Shadow & Bone” (Netflix)
- Ritu Arya — “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)
- Amy Leigh Hickman — “You” (Netflix)
- Tilly Keeper — “You” (Netflix)
- Jennifer Ehle — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Aminah Nieves — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Leenah Robinson — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Cassandra Freeman — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)
- Christine Lahti — “Evil” (Paramount+)
- Audra McDonald — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- Dianne Wiest — “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+)
- Amanda Plummer — “Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+)
- Claudia Doumit — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Dominique McElligott — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Colby Minifie — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Lesley Manville — “Citadel” (Prime Video)
- Carol Kane — “Hunters” (Prime Video)
- Lena Olin — “Hunters” (Prime Video)
- Nazanin Boniadi — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video) **
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Auli’i Cravalho — “The Power” (Prime Video)
- Riley Keough — “The Terminal List” (Prime Video)
- Lauren Ambrose — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Jasmin Savoy Brown — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Courtney Eaton — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Samantha Hanratty — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Simone Kessell — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Sophie Thatcher — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Alyvia Alyn Lind — “Chucky” (Syfy)
- Carice van Houten — “Dangerous Liaisons” (Starz)
- Lesley Manville — “Dangerous Liaisons” (Starz)
- Loretta Devine — “P Valley” (Starz)
- Shannon Thornton — “P Valley” (Starz)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in “Ozark” (Netflix) — Season 4
