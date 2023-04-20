Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Drama) – To Lead, or Not to Lead? That is the Question for Supporting Contenders

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: April 20, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

J. Smith Cameron in “Succession” (HBO)

Weekly Commentary: Not official decisions have been made for the campaigns of actors Jennifer Coolidge from “The White Lotus,” Rhea Seehorn from “Better Call Saul” and Sarah Snook from “Succession.”

Based on multiple conversations with sources who know the situation, we should anticipate Coolidge and Seehorn to submit their bids for supporting drama actress, with Sarah Snook likely angling for her first lead drama actress nod.

For Seehorn, who received her first nom last year for the first half of the final season of the AMC drama series, vote splitting is a potential with her co-star and six-time Emmy-winning veteran Carol Burnett, who must compete in the category. That could put both of their nominations in jeopardy.

The team surrounding Coolidge has to weigh where the scene-stealing actress of the Mike White series can take home the trophy. Moreover, HBO and the awards teams are looking at which of their two sure-fire ladies — Coolidge and Snook — has what it takes to win the leading actress race against potential front-runner Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”).

If Snook is to make her move to lead, that would likely benefit her co-star J. Smith Cameron, who is having a moment so far in this final season of “Succession.” Depending on the entire cast’s choices, we could be in store for another situation like “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Crown,” which swept every major category on Emmy night.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO) ** Lesley Manville — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in “Ozark” (Netflix) — Season 4

