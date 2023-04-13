Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Drama) – Theo James and Alan Ruck Hope for First Noms Alongside Multiple Co-Stars

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
UPDATED: April 13, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Weekly Commentary: It’s still not clear where the men of HBO’s “Succession” will campaign so we’re operating off educated guessing, assuming Kieran Culkin makes his leap to lead actor drama and Brian Cox goes the way of guest drama actor. Cox has the dealer’s choice assuming he’s not seen in any other episodes.
With that probability, a wider open race emerges with three remaining actors from Jesse Armstrong’s drama series vying for attention — last year’s winner Matthew Macfadyen, twice nominated Nicholas Braun and the still unrecognized Alan Ruck.
Based on the outlook of the season so far, Alexander Skarsgård may be eligible in this race for the first time, as he’s been appearing in many episodes of “Succession.” Interestingly, his father Stellan Skarsgård of “Andor” could be among the eight names called on nomination morning, which could be one of the first times (if not the actual first) a father and son are recognized alongside one another in an Emmy acting race.
There are also multiple people from “The White Lotus,” notably F. Murray Abraham and Theo James, that could take the front-runner position depending on category decisions.
Hollywood veteran actors like John Lithgow from “The Old Man” and Jonathan Pryce from “The Crown” could also coast their way into the field, given how name recognition helps with voters.
We’re still unsure how the TV Academy will respond to “Better Call Saul” for its final season and if they’ll check off both Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, which they’ve done before. Pat Healy is also eligible as supporting actor this time around.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)
- F. Murray Abraham — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Alan Ruck — “Succession” (HBO)
- Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO)
- John Lithgow — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Jonathan Pryce — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Matt Smith — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Giancarlo Esposito — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Next in Line
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) **
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Theo James — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Jonathan Banks — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Bradley Whitford — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Claes Bang — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Laz Alonso — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Max Minghella — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Stellan Skarsgård — “Andor” (Disney+)
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Elijah Wood — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Jeff Perry — “Alaska Daily” (ABC)
- Andre Braugher — “The Good Doctor” (ABC)
- Richard Schiff — “The Good Doctor” (ABC)
- Sam Reid — “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)
- Harry Hamlin — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Jack Huston — “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” (AMC)
- Jonathan Banks — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Giancarlo Esposito — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Pat Healy — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Claes Bang — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Brian Gleeson— “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Daryl McCormack — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)
- Hank Azaria — “Hello Tomorrow!” (Apple TV+)
- Peter Mullan — “Liaison” (Apple TV+)
- Jack Lowden — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Stellan Skarsgård — “Andor” (Disney+)
- Kyle Sollder — “Andor” (Disney+)
- Carl Weathers — “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- Amar Chadha-Patel — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Tony Revolori — “Willow” (Disney+)
- John Lithgow — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Fabien Frankel — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Rhys Ifans — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Matt Smith — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Steve Toussaint — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Dan Levy — “The Idol” (HBO)
- Troye Sivan — “The Idol” (HBO)
- Ken Leung — “Industry” (HBO)
- Chris Chalk — “Perry Mason” (HBO)
- Shea Whigham — “Perry Mason” (HBO)
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO)
- Alan Ruck — “Succession” (HBO)
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Ed Harris — “Westworld” (HBO)
- James Marsden — “Westworld” (HBO)
- Jeffrey Wright — “Westworld” (HBO)
- F. Murray Abraham — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Tom Hollander — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Michael Imperioli — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Theo James — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Will Sharpe — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Leo Woodall — “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- O-T Fagbenle — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Max Minghella — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Bradley Whitford — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
- Vincent D’Onofrio — “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)
- Aneurin Barnard – “1899” (Netflix)
- Anton Lesser – “1899” (Netflix)
- Jonathan Pryce — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Jonny Lee Miller — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Ato Essandoh — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- David Gyasi — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- Rory Kinnear — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- Rufus Sewell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- Boyd Holbrook — “The Sandman” (Netflix)
- Ed Speleers — “You” (Netflix)
- Timothy Dalton — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Brandon Sklenar — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Michael Emerson — “Evil” (Paramount+)
- Andre Braugher — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- John Slattery — “The Good Fight” (Paramount+)
- Charles Dance — “Rabbit Hole” (Paramount+)
- Wes Bentley — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Gil Birmingham — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Luke Grimes — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Cole Hauser — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Adrian Holmes — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)
- Olly Sholotan — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)
- Jake McDorman — “Mrs. Davis” (Peacock)
- Jensen Ackles — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Laz Alonso — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Tomer Capone — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Chase Crawford — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Jessie T. Usher — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Stanley Tucci — “Citadel” (Prime Video)
- Richard Aramayo — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video) **
- Owain Arthur — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Ismael Cruz Córdova — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Charlie Vickers — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Toheeb Jimoh — “The Power” (Prime Video)
- John Leguizamo — “The Power” (Prime Video)
- Taylor Kitsch — “The Terminal List” (Prime Video)
- Kevin Alves — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Warren Kole — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Steven Krueger — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Elijah Wood — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
- Bjorgvin Arnarson — “Chucky” (Syfy)
- Devon Sawa — “Chucky” (Syfy)
- J Alphonse Nicholson — “P Valley” (Starz)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) — Season 3
