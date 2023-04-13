Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Drama) – Theo James and Alan Ruck Hope for First Noms Alongside Multiple Co-Stars

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: April 13, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

A photo from the production of episode 403 of “Succession”. Photo: David M. Russell/HBO ©2022 HBO. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of David M. Russell/HBO

Weekly Commentary: It’s still not clear where the men of HBO’s “Succession” will campaign so we’re operating off educated guessing, assuming Kieran Culkin makes his leap to lead actor drama and Brian Cox goes the way of guest drama actor. Cox has the dealer’s choice assuming he’s not seen in any other episodes.

With that probability, a wider open race emerges with three remaining actors from Jesse Armstrong’s drama series vying for attention — last year’s winner Matthew Macfadyen, twice nominated Nicholas Braun and the still unrecognized Alan Ruck.

Based on the outlook of the season so far, Alexander Skarsgård may be eligible in this race for the first time, as he’s been appearing in many episodes of “Succession.” Interestingly, his father Stellan Skarsgård of “Andor” could be among the eight names called on nomination morning, which could be one of the first times (if not the actual first) a father and son are recognized alongside one another in an Emmy acting race.

There are also multiple people from “The White Lotus,” notably F. Murray Abraham and Theo James, that could take the front-runner position depending on category decisions.

Hollywood veteran actors like John Lithgow from “The Old Man” and Jonathan Pryce from “The Crown” could also coast their way into the field, given how name recognition helps with voters.

We’re still unsure how the TV Academy will respond to “Better Call Saul” for its final season and if they’ll check off both Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito, which they’ve done before. Pat Healy is also eligible as supporting actor this time around.

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) ** Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) **

2022 category winner: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (HBO) — Season 3

