Emmy Predictions: Reality Categories – #Scandoval Creates ‘Vanderpump’ Awards Contender; ‘Love is Blind’ Hosts Backlash May Help Campaign

UPDATED: May 25, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

VANDERPUMP RULES — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo) Courtesy of Casey Durkin/Bravo

Weekly Commentary: The #Scandoval drama has taken the social media world by storm, and that’s surely trickled down to TV Academy voters. Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” could sneak into the lineup for the first time, similar to the surprise nom for its network counterpart “Below Deck.” Talk about a ratings surge for the Primetime Emmys (can you just imagine?)

However, it must still battle the reigning champion, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” from VH1 and “Selling Sunset” from Netflix who are popular with the Academy.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1) “Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo) “Selling Sunset” (Netflix) “Below Deck: Yacht” (Bravo) “90 Day Fiancé” (TLC) “Deadliest Catch” (Discovery) Next in Line

“Married at First Sight” (Lifetime) “Intervention” (A&E) “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” (Discovery+) “The Kardashians” (Hulu)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (Bravo) “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” (Peacock) “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC) “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Netflix) “Following: Bretman Rock” (MTV)

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Orna in COUPLES THERAPY, “Episode 1”. Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME. Courtesy of SHOWTIME

Weekly Commentary: Showtime has successfully petitioned the Television Academy to switch its Emmy submission for the acclaimed docuseries “Couples Therapy” to this category, and it could find its way into the lineup (deservingly). The same goes for Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” which could make a comeback after three years.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) “Love is Blind” (Netflix) “Shark Tank” (ABC) “Couples Therapy” (Showtime) “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network) “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” (Magnolia Network) Next in Line

“Bar Rescue” (Paramount Network) “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu) “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” (Peacock) “Gutsy” (Apple TV+)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“José Andrés and Family in Spain” (Discovery+) “We’re Here” (HBO) “Selena + Chef” (HBO) “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” (Apple TV+) “Geography of Bliss with Rainn Wilson” (Peacock)

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race Top 4 bottom center: Sasha Velour (winner) center: Trinity Taylor, Peppermint, Shea Coulee Courtesy of VH1

Weekly Commentary: Last year’s winner “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” did not return this year which leaves the opening for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to reclaim its crown. That’s if former winners “Top Chef” from Bravo, “The Voice” from NBC or “The Amazing Race” from CBS don’t come back for another winning trip.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) “Top Chef” (Bravo) “The Voice” (NBC) “The Amazing Race” (CBS) “The Circle” (Netflix) Next in Line

“Nailed It: Halloween” (Netflix) “Survivor” (CBS) “Dancing with the Stars” (Disney+) “My Kind of Country” (Apple TV+) “Chopped” (Food Network)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“The Masked Singer” (Fox) “The Climb” (HBO) “The Big Bunch” (HBO) “Outlast” (Netflix) “America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Reality Competition Host

Love is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023 ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Weekly Commentary: We’ve learned some things from the Emmys over the past few years. The more controversy a show or contender has, the better for its nomination chances (see: “Emily in Paris” and all of Dave Chappelle’s noms and wins).

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey received much backlash from the “Love is Blind” live (-ish) reunion on Netflix. Still, does that mean the show or the hosts can’t get nominated for an Emmy? Of course, it doesn’t. What’s an Emmy season without controversial mentions? They could be it.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) — RuPaul “Queer Eye” (Netflix) — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan Frace, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness “Top Chef” (Bravo) — Padma Lakshmi “Shark Tank” (ABC) — Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary “Love is Blind” (Netflix) — Vanessa Lachey, Nick Lachey Next in Line

“American Idol” (ABC) — Ryan Seacrest “The Voice” (NBC) — Carson Daly “The Amazing Race” (CBS) — Phil Keoghan “Survivor” (CBS) — Jeff Probst “Alex vs. America” (Food Network) — Alex Guarnaschelli

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network) — Guy Fieri “Nailed It: Halloween” (Netflix) — Nicole Byer “Bobby’s Triple Threat” (Food Network) — Bobby Flay “Ciao House” (Food Network) — Alex Guarnaschelli & Gabriele Bertaccini “Trixie Motel” (Discovery+) — Trixie Mattel “Selena + Chef” (HBO) — Selena Gomez

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

