UPDATED: March 30, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “Development Day” episode ABC

Weekly Commentary: Selena Gomez, the influential superstar of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” was unfortunately omitted from the lead actress in a comedy category for the show’s first season. For her second outing as the dry-witted Mabel, she’s even better, making the chances of another omission look even worse for the TV Academy.

But there’s hope. With a seemingly less competitive race for lead actress comedy this time around, Gomez’s chances are better, especially with consecutive winner Jean Smart from “Hacks” out of the running this year. One of the likely six coveted slots (depending on overall submission numbers) could belong to her.

Nominated for outstanding comedy series as one of the executive producers for the first season, Gomez made history as the third Latina ever recognized after Salma Hayek (“Ugly Betty”) and Marlis Pujol (“The Kominsky Method”). She’ll be seeking a double nom this time around.

The race still has plenty of favorites in the ranks, including former winners and nominees.

“Abbott Elementary” creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson could be the frontrunner with the mockumentary’s outstanding sophomore season. However, she could face stiff competition from Rachel Brosnahan or Christina Applegate, who of which are campaigning for their final seasons of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Dead to Me.”

Freshman shows will have contenders to add, notably Natasha Lyonne from Peacock’s “Poker Face” and Jenna Ortega for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

And then there are the underappreciated performers, who are still hoping for recognition after multiple seasons and years in the biz. Among those are Bridget Everett of “Somebody Somewhere” and Robin Thede of “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” both from HBO.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

**This list is not yet complete and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO) — Season 2

