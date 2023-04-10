Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor (Drama) – 30 Days Until Submission Deadline, So What Will ‘Succession’ Actors Choose for Themselves?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:
OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS
UPDATED: April 10, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Weekly Commentary: This year, there seems to be an “Emmy chicken” game with actors’ campaigns, notably the men of HBO’s “Succession.”
If you watched the episode “Connor’s Wedding,” you saw some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the show’s history. Without revealing spoilers (the breakdown of what could happen is here), we likely won’t know who will submit in any given category until the submission deadline on May 9. However, remember that Brian Cox has three options for him: lead, supporting and guest. Kieran Culkin’s decision will rest upon Cox’s choice, while Strong will likely remain in this race.
And then there’s Pedro Pascal, with three wildly different performances available for the Television Academy to consider this year. He has his guest comedy actor bid for hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and two spectacular turns in the science fiction genre — “The Mandalorian” from Disney+ and “The Last of Us” from HBO.
With “Mandalorian” it’s currently airing week-to-week on the “Mouse House’s” streaming platform. Still, it isn’t garnering the enthusiastic responses the two previous seasons did, so that is a long shot. His best chances lie in his creation of Joel, a hardened survivor of a global pandemic that finds a vulnerability in 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the video game adaptation. Is it “winnable?” It depends on how well the show performs with the Television Academy (i.e., does it pick up writing and directing noms, along with a slew of techs?)
Pascal and the rest of the field are facing Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk, for the final season of “Better Call Saul” that aired last summer. While fair to point out the show’s 46 series noms, none of which have resulted in a win, is the clear hurdle for the veteran actor to overcome. Still, like former final season winners across the Emmy spectrum, such as Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), you can never be sure how sentimental the Emmys will get for a respected actor.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Jeff Bridges — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Diego Luna — “Andor” (Disney+)
Next in Line
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Paddy Considine — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford — “1923” (Paramount+)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Kevin Costner — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Matthew Rhys — “Perry Mason” (HBO)
- Arnold Schwarzenegger — “Fubar” (Netflix)
- Antony Starr — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Bryan Cranston — “Your Honor” (Showtime)
- Forest Whitaker — “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)
- Jeremy Renner — “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+)
- Joshua Jackson — “Fatal Attraction” (Paramount+)
- Pedro Pascal — “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Milo Ventimiglia — “The Company You Keep” (ABC)
- Freddie Highmore — “The Good Doctor” (ABC)
- David Giuntoli — “A Million Little Things” (ABC)
- Romany Malco — “A Million Little Things” (ABC)
- Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- Jacob Anderson — “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” (AMC)
- Colin O’Brien — “Dear Edward” (Apple TV+)
- Michiel Huisman — “Echo 3” (Apple TV+)
- Luke Evans — “Echo 3” (Apple TV+)
- Billy Crudup — “Hello Tomorrow!” (Apple TV+)
- Vincent Cassel — “Liaison” (Apple TV+)
- Jason Mamoa — “See” (Apple TV+)
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
- Diego Luna — “Andor” (Disney+)
- Pedro Pascal — “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- Warwick Davis — “Willow” (Disney+)
- Jeff Bridges — “The Old Man” (FX)
- Damson Idris — “Snowfall” (FX)
- Paddy Considine — “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
- Abel Tesfaye — “The Idol” (HBO)
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- Matthew Rhys — “Perry Mason” (HBO)
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
- Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO) **
- Ansel Elgort — “Tokyo Vice” (HBO)
- Aaron Paul — “Westworld” (HBO)
- Harrold Perrineau — “From” (MGM+)
- Forest Whitaker — “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)
- Taylor Kinney — “Chicago Fire” (NBC)
- Jason Beghe — “Chicago P.D.” (NBC)
- Zeeko Zaki — “FBI” (NBC)
- Luke Kleintank — “FBI: International” (NBC)
- Anthony Anderson — “Law & Order” (NBC)
- Hugh Dancy — “Law & Order” (NBC)
- Ryan Eggold — “New Amsterdam” (NBC)
- Raymond Lee — “Quantum Leap” (NBC)
- Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Rufus Sewell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix) **
- Arnold Schwarzenegger — “Fubar” (Netflix)
- Gabriel Basso — “The Night Agent” (Netflix)
- Chase Stokes — “Outer Banks” (Netflix)
- Tom Sturridge — “The Sandman” (Netflix)
- Penn Badgley — “You” (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford — “1923” (Paramount+)
- Mike Colter — “Evil” (Paramount+)
- Joshua Jackson — “Fatal Attraction” (Paramount+)
- Jeremy Renner — “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+)
- Kiefer Sutherland — “Rabbit Hole” (Paramount+)
- Patrick Stewart — “Star Trek: Picard” (Paramount+)
- Anson Mount — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)
- Kevin Costner — “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)
- Jobari Banks — “Bel-Air” (Peacock)
- Jake McDorman — “Mrs. Davis” (Peacock)
- Jack Quaid — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Antony Starr — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Karl Urban — “The Boys” (Prime Video)
- Richard Madden — “Citadel” (Prime Video)
- Logan Lerman — “Hunters” (Prime Video)
- Al Pacino — “Hunters” (Prime Video)
- Richard Aramayo — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)
- Chris Pratt — “The Terminal List” (Prime Video)
- Bryan Cranston — “Your Honor” (Showtime)
- Nicholas Denton — “Dangerous Liaisons” (Starz)
- Michael Rainey Jr. — “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)
- Zackary Arthur — “Chucky” (Syfy)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Emmy Awards Predictions Categories
DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | VARIETY SKETCH, SERIES, SPECIALS |
Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories
GUEST ACTING, VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED |
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.