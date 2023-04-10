Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor (Drama) – 30 Days Until Submission Deadline, So What Will ‘Succession’ Actors Choose for Themselves?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

“The Last of Us” (HBO) HBO

Weekly Commentary: This year, there seems to be an “Emmy chicken” game with actors’ campaigns, notably the men of HBO’s “Succession.”

If you watched the episode “Connor’s Wedding,” you saw some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the show’s history. Without revealing spoilers (the breakdown of what could happen is here), we likely won’t know who will submit in any given category until the submission deadline on May 9. However, remember that Brian Cox has three options for him: lead, supporting and guest. Kieran Culkin’s decision will rest upon Cox’s choice, while Strong will likely remain in this race.

And then there’s Pedro Pascal, with three wildly different performances available for the Television Academy to consider this year. He has his guest comedy actor bid for hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and two spectacular turns in the science fiction genre — “The Mandalorian” from Disney+ and “The Last of Us” from HBO.

With “Mandalorian” it’s currently airing week-to-week on the “Mouse House’s” streaming platform. Still, it isn’t garnering the enthusiastic responses the two previous seasons did, so that is a long shot. His best chances lie in his creation of Joel, a hardened survivor of a global pandemic that finds a vulnerability in 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the video game adaptation. Is it “winnable?” It depends on how well the show performs with the Television Academy (i.e., does it pick up writing and directing noms, along with a slew of techs?)

Pascal and the rest of the field are facing Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk, for the final season of “Better Call Saul” that aired last summer. While fair to point out the show’s 46 series noms, none of which have resulted in a win, is the clear hurdle for the veteran actor to overcome. Still, like former final season winners across the Emmy spectrum, such as Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), you can never be sure how sentimental the Emmys will get for a respected actor.

