UPDATED: March. 30, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Segel in “Shrinking” Apple TV+

Weekly Commentary: Jeremy Allen White’s turn as former high-end New York restaurant chef Carmen in FX’s critically acclaimed series “The Bear” has swept the circuit since its debut last summer. Walking away with the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards, White, 32, seems to be the undisputed favorite in these early days of the season.

However, two-time consecutive Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis of Apple’s “Ted Lasso” has never lost an award he was up for. This third season could continue the sweep and stop Allen in his tracks. In addition, his Apple counterpart Jason Segel of the freshman series “Shrinking” delivers an awe-inspiring performance full of laughs and tears. He could be a threat to the two men when ballots go out to voters in June.

Bill Hader’s final season of HBO’s “Barry” could also mix things up, and you can never count out the double trouble of veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short from Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Steven Yeun — “Beef” (Netflix) Donald Glover — “Atlanta” (FX) Mohammed Amer — “Mo” (Netflix) Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Performers (Alphabetized by Network)**

**This list is not yet complete and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.