Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress (Comedy) – Oscar Nominee Stephanie Hsu Has Three Shots With ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Maisel’ and ‘Poker Face’

UPDATED: June 1, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Weekly Commentary: Stephanie Hsu picked up a deserving Oscar nomination in supporting actress for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That goodwill may carry over into an Emmy nomination, for which she has three shows submitted for consideration — “American Born Chinese” from Disney+, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Prime Video and “Poker Face” from Peacock.
Hsu will face big names that are also in the running, such as Oscar winners Shirley MacLaine (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Wednesday”), alongside her Emmy-winning legends Cherry Jones and Judith Light (“Poker Face”).
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Taraji P. Henson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Quinta Brunson — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Shirley MacLaine — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Harriet Walter — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Judith Light — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Sarah Niles — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Next in Line
- Stephanie Hsu — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Ayo Edebiri — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Cherry Jones — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Rachel McAdams — “Dave” (FX)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Catherine Zeta-Jones — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Jane Lynch — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Stephanie Hsu — “American Born Chinese” (Disney+)
- Amy Schumer — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Molly Ringwald — “The Bear” (FX)
- Keke Palmer — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Jenna Ortega — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Megan Mullally — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
- Amy Morton — “The Bear” (FX)
- Katey Sagal — “The Conners” (ABC)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Ayo Edebiri — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Taraji P. Henson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- June Diane Raphael — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Lauren Weedman — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Jane Curtin — “The Conners” (ABC)
- Estelle Parsons — “The Conners” (ABC)
- Katey Sagal — “The Conners” (ABC)
- Wendie Malick — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Becky Ann Baker — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Jodi Balfour — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Sarah Niles — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Harriet Walter — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Stephanie Hsu — “American Born Chinese” (Disney+)
- Patty Guggenheim — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)
- Amy Morton — “The Bear” (FX)
- Molly Ringwald — “The Bear” (FX)
- Jane Levy — “Dave” (FX)
- Rachel McAdams — “Dave” (FX)
- Megan Mullally — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)
- D’Arcy Carden — “Barry” (HBO)
- Elizabeth Perkins — “Barry” (HBO)
- Tina Fey — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jackie Hoffman — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jane Lynch — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Shirley MacLaine — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Amy Ryan — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Maria Gibbs — “Unprisoned” (Hulu)
- Faith Ford — “Night Court” (NBC)
- Wendie Malick — “Night Court” (NBC)
- Quinta Brunson — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Jenna Ortega — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Keke Palmer — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Aubrey Plaza — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Amy Schumer — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Molly Shannon — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Catherine Zeta-Jones — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Annabella Sciorra — “Tulsa King” (Paramount+)
- Ellen Barkin — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Hong Chau — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Stephanie Hsu — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Cherry Jones — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Judith Light — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- S. Epatha Merkerson — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Chloe Sevigny — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Nina Arianda — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Kelly Bishop — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Sutton Foster — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Stephanie Hsu — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Justine Lupe — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Jane Lynch — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Laurie Metcalf as Weed in “Hacks” (HBO)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.