Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor (Comedy) – Brad Pitt Takes on ‘SNL’ Hosts Notably Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan

UPDATED: June 1, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Weekly Commentary: Brad Pitt was held hostage, rapped in autotune, shot with an arrow and revealed his “real name” is Luke — all during season finale of FX’s “Dave.” In fact, the Hollywood A-lister might bring the underrated dark comedy its first series nom after three seasons. Pitt’s a two-time acting nominee for “Friends” and “Saturday Night Live.”
The Oscar winner for “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” (2019) will compete against Luke Kirby from the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Leslie Odom Jr. for “Abbott Elementary” and all the standouts from “SNL” notably Pedro Pascal, Steve Martin & Martin Short and recent Oscar nominee Austin Butler.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Luke Kirby — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Pedro Pascal — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Nathan Lane — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Steve Martin & Martin Short — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Leslie Odom Jr. — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Brad Pitt — “Dave” (FX)
Next in Line
- Adrien Brody — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Dave Chappelle — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Michael B. Jordan — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Jon Bernthal — “The Bear” (FX)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Austin Butler — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- James Caverly — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Sam Richardson — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Oliver Platt — “The Bear” (FX)
- Katt Williams — “Atlanta” (FX)
- Joel McHale — “The Bear” (FX)
- Darren Criss — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Mark Ruffalo — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)
- Nick Kroll — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- Zack Fox — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Leslie Odom Jr. — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Larry Owens — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Kyle MacLachlan — “Lucky Hank” (AMC)
- Martin Short — “Schmigadoon!” (Apple TV+)
- Nonso Anozie — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Maximilian Osinski — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Sam Richardson — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Charlie Cox — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)
- Mark Ruffalo — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)
- Benedict Wong — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (Disney+)
- Katt Williams — “Atlanta” (FX)
- Jon Bernthal — “The Bear” (FX)
- Joel McHale — “The Bear” (FX)
- Oliver Platt — “The Bear” (FX)
- Brad Pitt — “Dave” (FX)
- Nick Kroll — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
- James Caverly — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Nathan Lane — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Austin Butler — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Dave Chappelle — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Michael B. Jordan — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Steve Martin & Martin Short — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Pedro Pascal — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
- Fred Armisen — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Luis Guzmán — “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Bobby Cannavale — “Bupkis” (Peacock)
- Brad Garrett — “Bupkis” (Peacock)
- Adrien Brody — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Lil Rel Howery — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Nick Nolte — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Ron Perlman — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Colton Ryan — “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Nick Offerman — “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)
- Hank Azaria — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Darren Criss — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Luke Kirby — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- Milo Ventimiglia — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.