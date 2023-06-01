Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor (Comedy) – Brad Pitt Takes on ‘SNL’ Hosts Notably Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: June 1, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Pedro Pascal, Coldplay” Episode 1838 — Pictured: (l-r) Chloe Fineman as a princess and host Pedro Pascal as Mario during the “New Video Game Series” sketch on Saturday, February 4, 2023 — (Photo by: Kyle Dubiel/NBC) Kyle Dubiel/NBC

Weekly Commentary: Brad Pitt was held hostage, rapped in autotune, shot with an arrow and revealed his “real name” is Luke — all during season finale of FX’s “Dave.” In fact, the Hollywood A-lister might bring the underrated dark comedy its first series nom after three seasons. Pitt’s a two-time acting nominee for “Friends” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The Oscar winner for “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood” (2019) will compete against Luke Kirby from the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Leslie Odom Jr. for “Abbott Elementary” and all the standouts from “SNL” notably Pedro Pascal, Steve Martin & Martin Short and recent Oscar nominee Austin Butler.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.