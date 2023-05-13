Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor (Drama) – Jack Black, Nick Offerman and Andy Serkis Represent Genre and IP Property Dominance

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston as Walter White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman – Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 11 Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Weekly Commentary: The “Star Wars” spin-off series from Disney+ — “Andor” and “The Mandalorian” — will have a barrage of actors to submit for guest acting consideration.

“Andor” will have the best shot with veteran actor Andy Serkis, whose sole Emmy nom was in 2009 for supporting actor (limited) for “Little Dorrit.” As Kino Loy, a prisoner at the Narkina 5 Imperial facility, he was a standout from the critically acclaimed show.

With “Mandalorian,” Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd will be the big names on the contenders’ list but the great Giancarlo Esposito, who’s been nominated twice for playing Moff Gideon in supporting drama actor and guest, seems to be an actor in the TV Academy will have no problem returning to check off. It also helps he’s in the conversation for the final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” Coincidentally, the AMC drama also has a half dozen names in contention — notably Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The genre shows will be trying relentlessly to get around the one-two punch of Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman from HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which includes other worthy performances from Lamar Johnson and Gabriel Luna. Its cable/streamer counterpart “Succession” is sure to have a bite at the apple for James Cromwell and Arian Moayed, both of which have been invited to the party before.

Despite Netflix’s “Stranger Things” being ineligible for best drama series, actor Dacre Montgomery as the deceased stepbrother Billy is submitted for guest actor in a drama series, which could be one of the major pieces of recognition the horror series can receive, which includes writing and directing.

You can read the first predictions for the guest actress (drama) category to see which race looks more competitive.

