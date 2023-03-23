Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Four HBO Contenders Could Lead Network to Tie NBC’s 31-Year-Old Record

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: March. 23, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Drama Series

(L-R): Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME. Courtesy of Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Weekly Commentary: It’s been a time of change for HBO over the past few years with the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. One thing that doesn’t seem to change this year is the network’s awards prospects. Four juggernaut series are among its hopefuls — the prequel show “House of the Dragon” and the video game adaptation “The Last of Us” are among its freshman series in the running. “The White Lotus,” subtitled “Sicily” moves to this category after sweeping the limited categories last year, and the reigning champ “Succession” with its fourth and final season.

With the network coming off celebrating its 50th anniversary, if these early projections are accurate, four series noms from a single network would tie an Emmy record, which NBC has held since 1992. Notably, NBC achieved this feat when there were only five slots, versus this year where eight are expected.

Less likely, but HBO also has “The Idol,” “Perry Mason” and “Westworld” on its roster.

There are other freshman series in the running, which are among the substantial amount of genre programs seeking awards recognition. Those include three prequel series from two beloved franchises — “Andor” and “The Mandalorian” from Disney+ and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” from Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon will also seek to repeat its surprise nom for “The Boys” two years ago for the superhero show’s third season from last summer.

Showtime is returning with the sophomore season of the horror-thriller drama “Yellowjackets,” said to be even better than its inaugural outing.

The farewell seasons can drum up added support which is why we shouldn’t discount AMC’s “Better Call Saul” getting one more trip around Emmy’s sun.

And then there’s the adult programming and westerns that hope to break through such as Netflix’s “The Crown,” Paramount+’s “1923,” FX’s “The Old Man” and Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.”

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

