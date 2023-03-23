Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Wednesday” (Netflix) Netflix

Weekly Commentary: ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” would appear to be one of the leading front-runners heading into the early days of the Emmy season, if not the one to beat. Having an incredible sophomore season and coming off its history-making wins last year for outstanding writing and supporting actress comedy for Sheryl Lee Ralph, it might be theirs to lose.

“The Bear” is the new show on the block, winning key precursors and guilds, mostly for its lead actor Jeremy Allen White. Still, it poses a serious threat to bringing FX its first win in this category after seven former bids.

For two consecutive years, the TV Academy has rewarded the charms of Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” which may or may not be in its final season, depending on who you ask in the Hollywood biz. ABC’s “Modern Family” is the last series to win for its first three seasons, which eventually continued until the fifth season in 2014.

Other returning nominees from last year’s ceremony include HBO’s “Barry” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” both of which are in their final seasons and could gather support for a farewell send-off.

The top freshman contenders are getting pushed by the streaming giants and could make a play for TV Academy love. Netflix has three possibilities with “Beef,” “Mo” and “Wednesday” while Apple will steer “The Big Door Prize” and “Shrinking.” Peacock has a popular hit with “Poker Face” while Amazon will try to stir up buzz for “A League of Their Own.”

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

**This list is not yet complete and is subject to change.

