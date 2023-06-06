Emmy Predictions: Animated Program – Rapper Kid Cudi Takes on ‘Archer’ and ‘The Simpsons’ for a Shot at TV Academy Recognition

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: June 6, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Animated Program

“ARCHER” — “Distraction Action” — Season 13, Episode 7 (Airs Oct 6) Pictured (L-R): Cheryl/Carol Tunt (voice of Judy Greer), Cyril Figgis (voice of Chris Parnell), Pam Poovey (voice of Amber Nash), AJ (voice of Kimberly Woods), Lana Kane (voice of Aisha Tyler), Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin), Algernop Krieger (voice of Lucky Yates). CR: FXX

Weekly Commentary: Scott Mescudi, better known as rapper and musician Kid Cudi, is in the Emmy race this year for his groundbreaking animated series “Entergalactic,” which streamed on Netflix. Voicing the role of Jabari, for which he was recognized as an honoree from the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television back in December 2022, the Grammy winner looks poised to add another industry accolade nomination to his credits. He’ll take on his Netflix counterpart “Big Mouth,” in addition to category staples like “Archer” from FX, “The Simpsons” from Fox and “South Park” from Comedy Central.

Coincidentally, the massive success of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” seems to have put the industry in a very animation-friendly mood.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) “Entergalactic” (Netflix) “The Simpsons” (Fox) “Archer” (FX) Next in Line

“South Park” (Comedy Central) “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head” (Paramount+) “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) “Family Guy” (Fox) “Solar Opposites” (Hulu)

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+) “Central Park” (Apple TV+) “Digman!” (CBS) “Little Demon” (FX) “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim) “Harley Quinn” (HBO) “Duncanville” (Hulu) “Koala Man” (Hulu) “The Legend of Vox Machina” (Prime Video) “American Dad” (TBS)

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

“ Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal ” (Adult Swim)

” (Adult Swim) “ Rick and Morty ” (Adult Swim)

” (Adult Swim) “ Central Park ” (Apple TV+)

” (Apple TV+) “ Digman !” (CBS)

!” (CBS) “ South Park ” (Comedy Central)

” (Comedy Central) “ Star Wars: The Bad Batch ” (Disney+)

” (Disney+) “ Bob’s Burgers ” (Fox)

” (Fox) “ Family Guy ” (Fox)

” (Fox) “ The Great North ” (Fox)

” (Fox) “ The Simpsons ” (Fox)

” (Fox) “ Archer ” (FX)

” (FX) “ Little Demon ” (FX)

” (FX) “ Harley Quinn ” (HBO)

” (HBO) “ Velma ” (HBO)

” (HBO) “ Duncanville ” (Hulu)

” (Hulu) “ Koala Man ” (Hulu)

” (Hulu) “ Solar Opposites ” (Hulu)

” (Hulu) “ Agent Elvis ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Big Mouth ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Cyberpunk ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Entergalactic ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Mulligan ” (Netflix)

” (Netflix) “ Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-head ” (Paramount+)

” (Paramount+) “ Star Trek: Lower Decks ” (Paramount+)

” (Paramount+) “ Fairfax ” (Prime Video)

” (Prime Video) “ The Legend of Vox Machina ” (Prime Video)

” (Prime Video) “American Dad” (TBS)

** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “Arcane” (Netflix) – Episode: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” — Christian Linke, executive producer/story by; Marc Merrill, Brandon Beck, Jane Chung and Thomas Vu, executive producers; Jerôme Combe and Melinda Wunsch Dilger, co-executive producers; Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord, co-executive producers/directed by; Alex Yee, co-executive producer/written by/story by; Ash Brannon, co-executive producer/story by; Conor Sheehy, story by; Barthelemy Maunoury, animation director; David Lyerly, voice director

Emmy Awards Predictions Categories

DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | REALITY (COMPETITION, STRUCTURED, UNSTRUCTURED, HOST)

Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories

GUEST ACTOR (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTOR (COMEDY) | GUEST ACTRESS (COMEDY) | VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED |

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.