Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Limited/TV Movie) – Will Jessica Chastain Get an Emmy Boost for ‘George and Tammy’ From the Tony Awards?

UPDATED: June 8, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Weekly Commentary: Jessica Chastain could win a Tony Award for her performance in “A Doll’s House” (and/or as a producer in the best play revival category). This notoriety could give her a significant boost going into the first round of voting for her work in Showtime’s “George & Tammy.”
The Oscar winner of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” still faces competition from notable names like Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”), Emily Blunt (“The English”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
- Jessica Chastain — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death” (HBO)
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
- Bel Powley — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
- Emily Blunt — “The English” (Prime Video)
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
Next in Line
- Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
- Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix)
- Lizzy Caplan — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Dominique Fishback — “Swarm” (Prime Video)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
- Jennifer Garner — “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)
- Betty Gilpin — “Mrs. Davis” (Peacock)
- Sydney Sweeney — “Reality” (HBO)
- Vera Farmiga — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
- Amber Midthunder — “Prey” (Hulu)
- Alicia Vikander — “Irma Vep” (HBO)
- Bette Midler — “Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
- Jennifer Lopez — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Zoe Saldaña — “From Scratch” (Netflix)
- Maya Hawke — “Do Revenge” (Netflix)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
- H.E.R. — “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (ABC)
- Vera Farmiga — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
- Jennifer Garner — “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)
- Bellamy Young — “A Waltons Thanksgiving” (The CW)
- Amy Adams — “Disenchanted” (Disney+)
- Bette Midler — “Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
- Sarah Jessica Parker — “Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
- Lizzy Caplan — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Gloria Estefan — “Father of the Bride” (HBO)
- Alicia Vikander — “Irma Vep” (HBO)
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death” (HBO)
- Sydney Sweeney — “Reality” (HBO)
- Keira Knightley — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
- Olivia Colman — “Great Expectations” (Hulu)
- Amber Midthunder — “Prey” (Hulu)
- Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
- Bel Powley — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
- Dolly Parton — “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)
- Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix)
- Essie Davis — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Kate Micucci — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
- Maya Hawke — “Do Revenge” (Netflix)
- Camila Mendes — “Do Revenge” (Netflix)
- Zoe Saldaña — “From Scratch” (Netflix)
- Paz Vega – “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
- Barrett Doss — “The Noel Diary” (Netflix)
- Gillian Jacobs — “Transatlantic” (Netflix)
- Naomi Watts — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
- Sophia Brown — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix)
- Angourie Rice — “Honor Society” (Paramount+)
- Annette Bening — “Jerry and Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)
- Sophie Wilde — “Tom Jones: Masterpiece” (PBS)
- Kaley Cuoco — “Meet Cute” (Peacock)
- Joanne Froggatt — “Last Light” (Peacock)
- Betty Gilpin — “Mrs. Davis” (Peacock)
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
- Emily Blunt — “The English” (Prime Video)
- Elsie Fisher — “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (Prime Video)
- Amiah Miller — “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (Prime Video)
- Allison Janney — “The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Jennifer Lopez — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
- Alison Brie — “Somebody I Used to Know” (Prime Video)
- Zoey Deutch — “Something from Tiffany’s” (Prime Video)
- Dominique Fishback — “Swarm” (Prime Video)
- Jessica Chastain — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
** This official list and category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.