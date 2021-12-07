SAG Predictions: TV Cast Ensemble (Drama) – ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY CAST ENSEMBLE (DRAMA SERIES)

UPDATED: Dec 7, 2021

SAG nominations voting begins on Monday, Dec. 6, and will end on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The official SAG Awards nominations will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Graeme Hunter/HBO

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK CAST 1 “Succession” HBO Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Rob Yang, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens 2 Squid Game” Netflix Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung 3 “The Morning Show” Apple TV Plus Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Jack Davenport, Steve Carell, Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Julianna Margulies 4 “Pose” FX Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Billy Porter, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllón Burnside, Sandra Bernhard, Jason A. Rodriguez 5 “The Handmaid’s Tale” Hulu Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O. T. Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger NEXT IN LINE 6 “This Is Us” NBC Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan 7 “The Wheel of Time” Prime Video Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose 8 “Loki” Disney Plus Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Majors 9 “In Treatment” HBO Uzo Aduba, Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, Charlayne Woodard, Liza Colón-Zayas 10 “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney Plus Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Florence Kasumba, Julia Louis-Dreyfus OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Jennifer Carpenter, Clancy Brown 12 “The Good Fight” Paramount Plus Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Charmaine Bingwa 13 “Yellowjackets” Showtime Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis 14 “Foundation” Apple TV Plus Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton 15 “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell 16 “American Rust” Showtime Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, David Alvarez, Bill Camp, Julia Mayorga, Alex Neustaedter, Mark Pellegrino, Rob Yang 17 “Goliath” Prime Video Billy Bob Thornton, William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda, Molly Parker, Tania Raymonde, Sarah Wynter, Britain Dalton, Diana Hopper, Ana de la Reguera, Matthew Del Negro, Morris Chestnut, Mark Duplass, Lou Diamond Phillips 18 “Queen Sugar” OWN Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar Dorsey, Dondre Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, Greg Vaughan, Ethan Hutchison, Marycarmen Lopez, Tina Lifford, Bianca Lawson, Henry G. Sanders, Walter Perez, Tammy Townsend 19 “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount Plus Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley 20 “Yellowstone” Paramount Network Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham UNRANKED LISTING — “Cruel Summer” Freeform Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Blake Lee, Allius Barnes, Nathaniel Ashton, Michael Landes — “CSI: Vegas” CBS Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, Jorja Fox, William Petersen — “Evil” Paramount Plus Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Kurt Fuller, Marti Matulis, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, Christine Lahti, Michael Emerson, Ashley Edner — “Godfather of Harlem” Epix Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Nigél Thatch, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucy Fry, Paul Sorvino, Giancarlo Esposito, Rafi Gavron, Erik LaRay Harvey, Demi Singleton — “Lupin” Netflix Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Vincent Londez, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella — “Severance” Apple TV Plus Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most critical indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Likewise, three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

For the television side of the group, the eligibility period doesn’t follow the same as the Television Academy. NBC’s “ER” has the most wins in this category, with four, which were all picked up consecutively. PBS’ “Downton Abbey” is close behind with three wins, two of which were back-to-back. The most nominated series is NBC’s “Law & Order” with nine followed by “ER,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and “The Sopranos” with seven each.