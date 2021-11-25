optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: SAG Predictions: Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Mixture of Film and TV Performers Makes Category Harder to Predict

SAG Predictions: Best Stunt Ensemble – Marvel Studios and Warner Bros Have Multiple Contenders

Shang-Chi Simu Liu SHANG-CHI AND THE
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
Lazy loaded image

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is atTHE EMMYS HUB

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A CAST ENSEMBLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More to come…

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Lazy loaded image
Screengrab courtesy of Warner Bros.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK FILM STUDIO
1 “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios
2 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Sony Pictures
3 “No Time to Die” MGM/United Artists Releasing
4 “Black Widow” Marvel Studios
5 “The Matrix: Resurrections” Warner Bros
NEXT IN LINE
6 “The Suicide Squad” Warner Bros.
7 “Eternals” Marvel Studios
8 “Dune” Warner Bros.
9 “Jungle Cruise” Walt Disney Pictures
10 “Mortal Kombat” Warner Bros.
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Sony Pictures
12 “The Tomorrow War” Amazon Studios
13 “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
14 “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures
15 “Finch” Apple Original Films
16 “Godzilla vs. Kong” Warner Bros.
17 “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” Sony Pictures
18 “Army of the Dead” Netflix
19 “Belfast” Focus Features
20 “Snake Eyes” Paramount Pictures
UNRANKED LISTING
“A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures
“Antlers” Searchlight Pictures
“Candyman” Universal Pictures
“Chaos Walking” Lionsgate
“Cinderella” Amazon Studios
“Cruella” Walt Disney Pictures
“Dear Evan Hansen” Universal Pictures
“Encounter” Amazon Studios
“F9” Universal Pictures
“Flora & Ulysses” Disney Plus
“Free Guy” 20th Century Studios
“Halloween Kills” Universal Pictures
“Infinite” Paramount Pictures
“Last Night in Soho” Focus Features
“No Sudden Move” HBO Max
“Old” Universal Pictures
“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” Lionsgate
“The Green Knight” A24
“The Guilty” Netflix
“The Harder They Fall” Netflix
“The Last Duel” 20th Century Studios
“Voyagers” Lionsgate
“Werewolves Within” IFC Films

2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

  • The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad