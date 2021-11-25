SAG Predictions: Best Cast Ensemble – A Place for ‘CODA’ to Shine

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A CAST ENSEMBLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Belfast Rob Youngson / Focus Features

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK FILM STUDIO CAST 1 “Belfast” Focus Features Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, Jude Hill 2 CODA” Apple Original Films Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin 3 “King Richard” Warner Bros Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal 4 “The Power of the Dog” Netflix Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy 5 “Don’t Look Up” Netflix Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep NEXT IN LINE 6 “The Harder They Fall” Netflix Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, Deon Cole 7 “Being the Ricardos” Amazon Studios Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J. K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg 8 “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens 9 “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Paul Anderson, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Strathairn 10 “Dune” Warner Bros Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 “House of Gucci” United Artists Releasing/MGM Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino 12 “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios Rachel Zegler. Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Rita Moreno 13 “The Tragedy of Macbeth” A24/Apple Original Films Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Melling, Moses Ingram, Kathryn Hunter, Stephen Root, Sean Patrick Harris 14 “Mass” Bleecker Street Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton 15 “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson 16 “Red Rocket” A24 Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son, Brenda Deiss, Marlon Lambert, Brittany Rodriguez, Ethan Darbone, Shih-Ching Tsou 17 “The Lost Daughter” Netflix Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Ed Harris 18 “Licorice Pizza” MGM/United Artists Releasing Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie 19 “In the Heights” Warner Bros Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda 20 “Spencer” Neon/Topic Studios Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins UNRANKED LISTING — “A Hero” Amazon Studios — “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures — “Bergman Island” IFC Films — “Black Widow” Marvel Studios — “Blue Bayou” Focus Features — “C’mon C’mon” A24 — “Cruella” Walt Disney Pictures — “Cyrano” United Artists Releasing/MGM — “Dear Evan Hansen” Universal Pictures — “Eternals” Marvel Studios — “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios — “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features — “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics — “No Time to Die” United Artists Releasing/MGM — “Parallel Mothers” Sony Pictures Classics — “Passing” Netflix — “Respect” United Artists Releasing/MGM — “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios — “Shiva Baby” Utopia — “Swan Song” Apple Original Films — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Searchlight Pictures — “The Green Knight” A24 — “The Guilty” Netflix — “The Humans” A24 / Showtime — “The Last Duel” 20th Century Studios — “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios — “Zola” A24

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”