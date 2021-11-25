SAG Predictions: Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Mixture of Film and TV Performers Makes Category Harder to Predict

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB

Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE

Link to television awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More to come…

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Belfast Rob Youngson / Focus Features

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO 1 Caitríona Balfe “Belfast” Ma Focus Features 2 Kirsten Dunst “The Power of the Dog” Rose Gordon Netflix 3 Aunjanue Ellis “King Richard” Brandi Williams Warner Bros 4 Judi Dench “Belfast” Granny Focus Features 5 Ruth Negga “Passing” Clare Bellew Netflix NEXT IN LINE 6 Marlee Matlin “CODA” Jackie Rossi Apple Original Films 7 Jessie Buckley “The Lost Daughter” Leda Caruso Netflix 8 Nina Arianda “Being the Ricardos” Vivian Vance Amazon Studios 9 Meryl Streep “Don’t Look Up” President Janie Orlean Netflix 10 Cate Blanchett “Nightmare Alley” Dr. Lilith Ritter Searchlight Pictures OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Ann Dowd “Mass” Linda Bleecker Street 12 Ariana DeBose “West Side Story” Anita 20th Century Studios 13 Dakota Johnson “The Lost Daughter” Nina Netflix 14 Regina King “The Harder They Fall” Trudy Smith Netflix 15 Haley Bennett “Cyrano” Roxanne MGM/United Artists Releasing 16 Olga Merediz “In the Heights” Abuela Warner Bros 17 Gaby Hoffmann “C’mon C’mon” Viv A24 18 Saniyya Sidney “King Richard” Venus Williams Warner Bros 19 Emily Blunt “A Quiet Place Part II” Evelyn Abbott Paramount Pictures 20 Rebecca Ferguson “Dune” Lady Jessica Warner Bros UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Abigail Breslin “Stillwater” Focus Features — Alexandra Shipp “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix — Alicia Vikander “Blue Bayou” Focus Features — Alicia Vikander “The Green Knight” A24 — Anya Taylor-Joy “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features — Ariana Grande “Don’t Look Up” Netflix — Audra McDonald “Respect” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Awkwafina “Swan Song” Apple Original Films — Bree Elrod “Red Rocket” A24 — Briana Middleton “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios — Camille Cottin “Stillwater” Focus Features — Cate Blanchett “Don’t Look Up” Netflix — Charlotte Rampling “Benedetta” IFC Films — Cherry Jones “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Rachel LaValley Searchlight Pictures — Emma Thompson “Cruella” The Baroness Walt Disney Pictures — Florence Pugh “Black Widow” Marvel Studios — Frances McDormand “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures — Jayne Houdyshell “The Humans” A24/Showtime — Jodie Comer “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios — Kathryn Hunter “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24 — Leslie Grace “In the Heights” Warner Bros — Linh Dan Pham “Blue Bayou” Focus Features — Martha Plimpton “Mass” Gail Perry Bleecker Street — Melissa Barrera “In the Heights” Warner Bros — Milena Smit “Parallel Mothers” Sony Pictures Classics — Millicent Simmonds “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures — Molly Parker “Jockey” Ruth Wilkes Sony Pictures Classics — Moses Ingram “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24 — Naomie Harris “Swan Song” Poppy Turner Apple Original Films — Octavia Spencer “Encounter” Amazon Studios — Polly Draper “Shiva Baby” Debbie Utopia — Rachel Weisz “Black Widow” Marvel Studios — Riley Keough “Zola” A24 — Rita Moreno “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios — Sally Hawkins “Spencer” Maggie Neon/Topic Studios — Salma Hayek Pinaul “House of Gucci” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Suzanna Son “Red Rocket” Strawberry A24 — Teresa Saponagelo “The Hand of God” Netflix — Tiffany Haddish “The Card Counter” Focus Features — Toni Collette “Nightmare Alley” Zeena Krumbein Searchlight Pictures — Vanessa Hudgens “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix — Viola Davis “The Suicide Squad” Warner Bros — Zazie Beetz “Nine Days” Emma Sony Pictures Classics — Zendaya “Dune” Warner Bros

2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”