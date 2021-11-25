optional screen reader

SAG Predictions: Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Mixture of Film and TV Performers Makes Category Harder to Predict

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More to come…

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Belfast Rob Youngson / Focus Features
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO
1 Caitríona Balfe “Belfast” Ma Focus Features
2 Kirsten Dunst “The Power of the Dog” Rose Gordon Netflix
3 Aunjanue Ellis “King Richard” Brandi Williams Warner Bros
4 Judi Dench “Belfast” Granny Focus Features
5 Ruth Negga “Passing” Clare Bellew Netflix
NEXT IN LINE
6 Marlee Matlin “CODA” Jackie Rossi Apple Original Films
7 Jessie Buckley “The Lost Daughter” Leda Caruso Netflix
8 Nina Arianda “Being the Ricardos” Vivian Vance Amazon Studios
9 Meryl Streep “Don’t Look Up” President Janie Orlean Netflix
10 Cate Blanchett “Nightmare Alley” Dr. Lilith Ritter Searchlight Pictures
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Ann Dowd “Mass” Linda Bleecker Street
12 Ariana DeBose “West Side Story” Anita 20th Century Studios
13 Dakota Johnson “The Lost Daughter” Nina Netflix
14 Regina King “The Harder They Fall” Trudy Smith Netflix
15 Haley Bennett “Cyrano” Roxanne MGM/United Artists Releasing
16 Olga Merediz “In the Heights” Abuela Warner Bros
17 Gaby Hoffmann “C’mon C’mon” Viv A24
18 Saniyya Sidney “King Richard” Venus Williams Warner Bros
19 Emily Blunt “A Quiet Place Part II” Evelyn Abbott Paramount Pictures
20 Rebecca Ferguson “Dune” Lady Jessica Warner Bros
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Abigail Breslin “Stillwater” Focus Features
Alexandra Shipp “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix
Alicia Vikander “Blue Bayou” Focus Features
Alicia Vikander “The Green Knight” A24
Anya Taylor-Joy “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features
Ariana Grande “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
Audra McDonald “Respect” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Awkwafina “Swan Song” Apple Original Films
Bree Elrod “Red Rocket” A24
Briana Middleton “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios
Camille Cottin “Stillwater” Focus Features
Cate Blanchett “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
Charlotte Rampling “Benedetta” IFC Films
Cherry Jones “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Rachel LaValley Searchlight Pictures
Emma Thompson “Cruella” The Baroness Walt Disney Pictures
Florence Pugh “Black Widow” Marvel Studios
Frances McDormand “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures
Jayne Houdyshell “The Humans” A24/Showtime
Jodie Comer “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios
Kathryn Hunter “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24
Leslie Grace “In the Heights” Warner Bros
Linh Dan Pham “Blue Bayou” Focus Features
Martha Plimpton “Mass” Gail Perry Bleecker Street
Melissa Barrera “In the Heights” Warner Bros
Milena Smit “Parallel Mothers” Sony Pictures Classics
Millicent Simmonds “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures
Molly Parker “Jockey” Ruth Wilkes Sony Pictures Classics
Moses Ingram “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Apple Original Films/A24
Naomie Harris “Swan Song” Poppy Turner Apple Original Films
Octavia Spencer “Encounter” Amazon Studios
Polly Draper “Shiva Baby” Debbie Utopia
Rachel Weisz “Black Widow” Marvel Studios
Riley Keough “Zola” A24
Rita Moreno “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios
Sally Hawkins “Spencer” Maggie Neon/Topic Studios
Salma Hayek Pinaul “House of Gucci” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Suzanna Son “Red Rocket” Strawberry A24
Teresa Saponagelo “The Hand of God” Netflix
Tiffany Haddish “The Card Counter” Focus Features
Toni Collette “Nightmare Alley” Zeena Krumbein Searchlight Pictures
Vanessa Hudgens “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Netflix
Viola Davis “The Suicide Squad” Warner Bros
Zazie Beetz “Nine Days” Emma Sony Pictures Classics
Zendaya “Dune” Warner Bros

2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)

2022 Academy Awards Predictions

2021 Oscars predictions are here.

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

  • The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM.

